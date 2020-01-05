Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Indian market felt the heat of rising tensions between the United States and Iran which pushed prices of safe-haven assets higher and dragged riskier equities lower on January 3.

Major markets across the globe declined, global crude oil prices rose about 4 percent and gold and other safe-haven assets jumped as the US killing of a top Iranian commander in an airstrike in Iraq stoked tensions in West Asia.

The Sensex ended 162 points, or 0.39 percent, down at 41,464.61, while the NSE benchmark Nifty settled with a loss of 56 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,226.65.

For the week, both the Sensex and Nifty shed around 0.3 percent each. The Nifty Midcap Index is the only major index to end the week with gains of nearly 2 percent, while the volatility index, India VIX, recorded its best weekly gain since August 2019, up over 20 percent.

The Nifty was near its all-time high of 12,293 on January 2. On January 3, however, the index fell from the upper end of the consolidation zone. The index closed negative for the second consecutive week.

"Investors turned cautious as tensions emerge in West Asia. Crude oil prices rose, while the strong dollar held IT and pharma stocks higher. With market testing new highs, the emergence of geopolitical tensions could force people to book some profits. Crude prices could turn volatile due to risk of possible retaliation from Iran, which could impact the performance in the short-term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,190.13, followed by 12,153.57. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,264.43 and 12,302.17.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 1.15 percent down at 32,069.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,909.8, followed by 31,750.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,279.21 and 32,489.2.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 23.94 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,500 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the January series.

This is followed by 12,200 strike price, which holds 17.09 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,700, which has accumulated 17.09 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 12,400 strike price, which added 3.2 lakh contracts, followed by 12,200 strike price that added 2.3 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,000 strike price, which shed 39,300 contracts, followed by 12,100 which shed 25,500 contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 39.84 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the January series.

This is followed by 12,200 strike price, which holds 20.86 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,800 strike price, which has accumulated 15 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 12,200 strike price, which added nearly 1.54 lakh contracts, followed by 11,900 strike, which added 1.44 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 12,300 strike price, which shed 1.15 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

21 stocks saw long buildup

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long buildup was seen.

70 stocks saw long unwinding

46 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

9 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

Infomedia Press: Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on January 10, 2020, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019.

Delta Corp: A meeting of Board of Directors will be held on January 13 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019, and to consider and if thought fit declaration of interim dividend.

Bandhan Bank: A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on January 14 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Stocks in News

Ashoka Buildcon: Arm executes concession agreement worth Rs 1,000 crore with NHAI.

Tata Motors December auto sales: Total JLR US sales went down 2 percent at 13,801 units against 14,079 units (YoY). Total Jaguar US sales reduced 4.4 percent at 3,311 units against 3,462 units (YoY).

HDFC: Cuts retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 5 bps w.e.f January 6.

Manpasand Beverages: Dhirendra Singh appointed as MD with effect from January 3 for a period of 5 years. Abhishek Singh appointed as whole-time Director with effect from January 3 for a period of 5 years.

KPI Global: Commissions additional 1.20 MW solar power project w.e.f. November 29 in Bharuch.

State Bank of India: Six employee unions to be on nationwide bank strike on January 8.

Adani Ports: Intends to acquire 75 percent stake in Krishnapatnam Port Co. for Rs 13,572 crore.

Sobha: October-December sales volume up 17 percent at 1.1 million sq ft YoY.

HDFC: To raise up to Rs 5,000 crore Via 5-Year bonds on January 7 at 7.5 percent.

Force Motors December Auto Sales: December total sales grew 48.3 percent at 2,517 units against 1,697 units (YoY).

Bank of Baroda: To consider raising funds Via debt on January 8.

Birlasoft: Rajeev Gupta resigned as CFO, effective March 31.

Dixon Technologies: The company has inked a pact with Samsung India Electronics for manufacturing LED TVs for the latter.

Info Edge: The company said it will divest its total shareholding in Applect Learning Systems (Meritnation) to Aakash Educational Services for Rs 50 crore.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1263.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), sold shares of worth Rs 1029.2 crore in the Indian equity market on January 3, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

