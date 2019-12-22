Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Indian equity benchmarks closed at fresh all-time highs for the fourth consecutive day on December 20.

The gains, however, were nominal as the Sensex climbed only 8 points to 41,681.54 while the Nifty rose 12 points to close at 12,271.80.

"The market has been rising over the last few days on the back of positive global cues and the government’s pre-budget meetings is raising hopes for further stimulus to spur economic growth. Further, persistent foreign fund inflows have helped the market scale fresh highs," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Market sentiment also got a boost from the RBI’s decision to conduct a special open market operation (OMO) to bring down long-term yields. This was cheered by the market with gains in banking stocks. However, the concerns over the weakness in the economy prevailed, triggering profit-taking by investors, after Fitch Ratings cut India's GDP growth forecast for FY20 to 4.6 percent.

"Near-term momentum could continue on the back of strong liquidity flows and hopes of Budget stimulus to spur economic growth. Technically, the momentum oscillator RSI is sustaining above the trend line breakout on the daily scale, indicating a continuation in the ongoing optimism for the coming days too. Till the time Nifty sustains above its support zone of 12,150–12,200, we may see an up move towards 12,400," said Khemka.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 12,251.77, followed by 12,231.73. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,292.87 and 12,313.93.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.45 percent higher at 32,384.95. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,241.77, followed by 32,098.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,485.67 and 32,586.43.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 24.68 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,300 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by the 12,500 strike price, which holds 19.61 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,400, which has accumulated 19.32 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 12,300 strike price, which added 3.71 lakh contracts, followed by 12,500 strike price that added 1.75 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,100 strike price, which shed 1.74 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 strike, which shed 1.22 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 38.29 lakh contracts was seen at 12,200 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the December series.

This is followed by 12,000 strike price, which holds 38.22 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,800 strike price, which has accumulated 31.16 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 12,300 strike price, which added nearly 6.94 lakh contracts, followed by 12,200 strike, which added 3.49 lakh contracts and 12,400 strike, which added 1.67 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 12,100 strike price, which shed 3.1 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 strike, which shed 1.54 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

50 stocks saw long buildup

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long buildup was seen.

17 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

43 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

38 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

The respective boards of AI Champdany Industries and PG Electroplast will meet on December 23 to consider and approve preferential issuance of shares.

The board of NIIT Technologies will meet on December 23 to consider and approve the buyback of shares.

The board of Sunedison Infrastructure will meet on December 23 to consider and approve ESOP (employees stock option plan).

The respective boards of Vision Cinemas, Sunflag Iron & Steel, Solid Containers and Hind Securities & Credits will meet on December 23 for general purposes.

Stocks in the news

Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India will be added to BSE Sensex whereas Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Vedanta, Yes Bank will be deleted from the BSE Sensex from December 23.

Tata Global Beverages: The company announced the appointment of Sunil D’Souza as its Managing Director and CEO.

Cadila Healthcare: USFDA issued no observations to the Ahmedabad unit after their inspection on December 16-20.

Bajaj Consumer: Jaideep Nandi appointed as CEO w.e.f January 2.

Canara Bank: CRISIL placed the bank's long-term rating on 'Watch Developing'.

HUDCO: The company appointed Arshi Ahmad Ali as CFO till regular incumbent assumes the charge of Director (Finance).

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 338.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 285.41 crore in the Indian equity market on December 20, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

