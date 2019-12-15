Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices ended with strong gains on December 13, buoyed by positive global sentiment as investors cheered signs of progress in the US-China trade talks while hopes of a smooth Brexit grew stronger after a decisive election win by the Conservative Party in the UK polls.

Sensex settled 428 points, or 1.05 percent, higher at 41,009.71 while Nifty closed the day with a gain of 115 points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,086.70. Midcaps and Smallcaps, too, witnessed decent gains but underperformed the benchmark Sensex. BSE Midcap closed 0.92 percent up and the Smallcap index settled 0.82 percent higher.

For the week, both Sensex and Nifty climbed by 1.4 percent.

Nifty as per weekly timeframe formed a long bull candle with lower shadow. This candle pattern was formed immediately after the formation of a bearish engulfing type pattern in the last week. This is a positive indication and one may expect further upside in the short-term, said experts.

"Nifty is just 72 points away from its lifetime high of 12,158 and a small follow up could lead the fresh leg of the rally to cherish the bullish momentum. Now it has to continue to hold above 12,035 to extend its momentum towards 12,250-12,300 while on the downside support exists at 12,000 then at 11,950," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,040.6, followed by 11,994.5. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,115.8 and 12,144.9.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 1.10 percent up at 32,014.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,821.43, followed by 31,628.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,156.03 and 32,297.87.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 25.32 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by 12,200 strike price, which holds 17.38 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,100, which has accumulated 15.19 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 12,300 strike price, which added 1.29 lakh contracts, followed by 12,400 strike price that added 1.28 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,000 strike price, which shed 2.63 lakh contracts, followed by 11,900 which shed 2.27 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 41.8 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the December series.

This is followed by 11,900 strike price, which holds 26.26 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,800 strike price, which has accumulated 26.19 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 12,000 strike price, which added nearly 9.18 lakh contracts, followed by 12,100 strike, which added 7.52 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 11,600 strike price, which shed 2.11 lakh contracts, followed by 12,500 strike which shed 1.13 lakh contracts and 11,700 which shed 84,225 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

58 stocks saw long buildup

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long buildup was seen.

9 stocks saw long unwinding

20 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

62 stocks witnessed short-covering

As per available data, 62 stocks witnessed short-covering on December 13. A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

The board of CRP Risk Management will meet on December 16 to consider and approve the issue of warrants and the preferential issue of shares.

The board of Elgi Equipments will meet on December 16 to consider and approve employees' stock option plans.

The board of Niyogin Fintech will meet on December 16 to consider and approve the amalgamation of Information Interface India Private Limited with the company.

The board of Tilaknagar Industries will meet on December 16 to consider and approve quarterly results.

Stocks in the news

Granules India: The company is to sell a stake in China JV to Hubei Biocause for 109 million Japanese yen.

Vardhman Textiles: The company has withdrawn scheme to merge 4 arms with itself.

Reliance Industries: The company's arm RSBVL acquired 51.8 percent in Asteria Aero for Rs 23.1 crore.

Minda Industries: The company completed the acquisition of German firm Delvis Gmbh.

S Chand and Company: The company's arm Vikas Publishing House has bagged Rs 6.4 crore contract from MP Bhoj Open University.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 115.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, bought shares of worth Rs 384.92 crore in the Indian equity market on December 13, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

