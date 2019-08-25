Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

After a weak start, Indian indices ended on a positive note on August 23 on hopes of a stimulus package from the government. Buying was seen in the metal, auto, pharma, infra and IT, while FMCG stocks remained under pressure.

At close, Sensex was up 228.23 points at 36,701.16, while Nifty was up 88.00 points at 10,829.40. About 1,310 shares advanced, 1,125 shares declined, and 130 shares were unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, UPL, BPCL and Yes Bank.

Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking said, "indices gained nearly a percent amid volatility, taking a breather on the expected lines."

"The underperformance of the banking index is negative. Participants should avoid jumping into a trade and wait for some stability," he added.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty closed at 10,829.40 on August 23. According to the pivot charts, key support level is placed at 10,690.17, followed by 10,551.03. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,915.47 and 11,001.63

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed at 26,958.7, down 684.85 points on August 23. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,610.43, followed by 26,262.16. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,257.13 and 27,555.57.

Call options data

Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) of 45.96 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the August series.

This is followed by 11,100 strike price, which now holds 27.58 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,200, which has accumulated 26.85 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the 10,700 strike price, which added 2.09 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 strike price, which added 1.14 lakh contracts.

Call Unwinding was seen at 10,900 strike price, which shed 1.27 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put Open Interest of 25.85 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike price, which will act as crucial support in August series.

This is followed by 10,700 strike price, which now holds 25.79 lakh contracts in Open Interest, and 11,000 strike price, which has now accumulated 23.95 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at 10,800 strike price, which added 3.38 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400 strike, which added 3.31 lakh contracts and 10,700 strike, which added 2.53 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the 10,900 strike price, which shed 3.84 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strike that shed 3.42 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means investors are bullish on it.

61 stocks saw a long buildup

78 stocks that saw short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering.

14 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

8 stocks saw long unwinding

Analyst or Board Meetings/Briefings

Lakshmi Vilas Bank's board meeting is on August 28 to consider fundraising.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services' board meeting is on August 26 to consider fundraising.

CG Power's board meeting is on August 30 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019

Gammon Infrastructure's board meeting is on August 31 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2019.

Transwarranty Finance's board meeting on August 29 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2019, fundraising and other business matters.

Stocks in news:

Results on August 26: Ladderup Finance

NCL Industries signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company with Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Company China.

Adani Ports buyback offer to open on September 6 and to close on September 20.

DHFL made payment of interest on NCDs.

Piramal Enterprises' administrative committee meeting on August 28, 2019, will consider and approve the issue of secured non-conve1tible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis worth Rs 500 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance made timely payment of interest in respect of the NCDs.

Alkem Laboratories received a Form 483 with four observations for St. Louis, Fenton Park, USA facility and no Form 483 for Baddi, India facility.

Cupid received order worth Rs 4.95 crore from UNFPA to supply male condoms to Angola.

Divi's Laboratories reappointed Murali K. Divi as Managing Director.

India Ratings & Research has revised Dynamatic Technologies' outlook to positive from stable while affirming its long-term issuer rating at IND BBB+.

Gail India inaugurated CNG stations in Madhuvan Vihar and Khukari.

Meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways (India) scheduled to be held on August 26, 2019.

Bandhan Bank launches credit cards in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank.

Bulk deals

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth net Rs 1,737.2 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought net Rs 1,548.49 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on August 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Two stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For August 26, DHFL & IDBI are under the F&O ban period.