you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Among sectors, auto and FMCG index gained 2.5 percent followed by banks and infrastructure, while selling witnessed in IT, metal and pharma sectors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Sensex and the Nifty rallied over 1 percent each, closing near their day's high level on May 17 ahead of exit poll of Lok Sabha election 2019.

At close, the Sensex was up 537.29 points at 37930.77, while Nifty was up 150.10 points at 11407.20. About 1,381 shares have advanced, 1,112 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.

Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hero Motocorp and Maruti Suzuki were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Yes Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Vedanta, Hindalco and Infosys.

Among sectors, auto and FMCG index gained 2.5 percent followed by bank and Infra, while selling witnessed in IT, metal and pharma sectors.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty closed at 11,407.20 on May 17. According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,302.6, followed by 11,198.0. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,469.0 and 11,530.8.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,450.2, up 594.85 points on May 17. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,017.66, followed by 28,585.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,721.06, followed by 29,991.93.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 18.33 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,700 strike price, which now holds 15.25 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,500, which has accumulated 11.79 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,800, which added 4.03 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 strike price that added 2.11 lakh contracts and 11,900 strike price that added 1.63 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,500 that shed 1.68 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 33.85 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,500 strike price, which now holds 13.15 lakh contracts in open interest and 11,200 strike price, which has now accumulated 12.03 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which added 5.36 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 strike price that added 2.04 lakh contracts and 11,100 strike price that added 1.91 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,500 that shed 2.16 lakh contracts

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

high rollover

51 stocks saw a long buildup

long buildup

95 stocks that saw short covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates short covering.

short covering

23 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

short build up

26 stocks saw long unwinding

long unwining

Bulk Deals

bulk

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,057.82 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought Rs 1,809.76 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on May 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

fii17

Stocks in the news:

Jet Airways - Robin Kamark, nominee director of Etihad Airways PJSC, resigned as director of the company with effect from May 16, 2019.

Jubilant Life Sciences Q4: Loss at Rs 99.3 crore versus profit of Rs 154.9 crore. Revenue up 5.9 percent at Rs 2,385.6 core versus Rs 2,252 crore, YoY.

Alkem Laboratories: USFDA issued 4 observations to company's manufacturing facility located at Baddi.

TRF to sell its stake in subsidiary company for Rs 167 crore.

Reliance Capital Offers Nippon Life To Acquire Up To 42.88 percent stake held by the company.

Fortis Healthcare subsidiary to sell 28.89 percent stake in its medical and surgical center to CIEL.

Cipla: USFDA issued zero observation to its Indore facility after post-approval inspection.

Paramount Cosmetics' CFO and compliance officer Hansraj Rathor resigns.

PI Industries Q4: Net profit up 18 percent at Rs 124.4 crore versus Rs 105.4 crore, revenue up 28.7 percent at Rs 804 crore versus Rs 625.1 crore, YoY.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Eveready Industries: Board meeting on May 27 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Pfixer: Board meeting on May 28 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 and dividend.

Shilpa Medicare: Board meeting on May 27 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Suven Life: Board meeting on May 25 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Max India: Board meeting on May 29 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Bajaj Electricals: Board meeting on May 22 to consider fund raising.

One stock under ban period on NSE

For May 20, Jet Airways is a security under ban. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

First Published on May 19, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge

