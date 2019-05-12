App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 12, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

At close on May 10, Sensex was down 95.92 points at 37462.99, while Nifty was down 22.90 points at 11278.90

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nifty failed to hold 11,300 as benchmark indices fell for the eighth consecutive session on May 10. The Sensex ended nearly 100 points lower, while Nifty closed at 11,278.

Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and IOC were biggest index losers, while Zee Entertainment, Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, SBI and Indiabulls Housing were gainers.

Metal, IT, pharma, energy, FMCG and auto witnessed selling pressure, while some buying was seen in banks and infra companies. Midcap and smallcap index ended with marginal gains.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty closed at 11,278.9 on May 10. According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,238, followed by 11,197.1. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,332.8 and 11,386.7.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,040.5, up 155.9 points on May 10. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,892.8, followed by 28,745.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,195.5, followed by 29,350.5.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 11.85 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,700 strike price, which now holds 9.48 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,500, which has accumulated 8.43 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,400, which added 1.67 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strike price that added 0.61 lakh contracts.

There was no Call unwinding seen.

call

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 26.78 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,500 strike price, which now holds 19.18 lakh contracts in open interest and 11,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 16.06 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,800 which added 2.70 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 strike price that added 2.47 lakh contracts and 11,700 strike price that added 1.54 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put unwinding seen.

put

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,245.14 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought Rs 1,057.42 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on May 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

fii10

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

highroll

37 stocks saw a long buildup

long build

66 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

short covering

43 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

short build

48 stocks saw long unwinding

long unwinding

Bulk Deals

bulknew

(For more bulk deals, Click Here)

Stocks in news:

Results on May 13: ITC, Andhra Bank, Automotive Axles, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Borosil Glass Works, Capacite Infraprojects, Godrej Industries, HDFC, Vodafone Idea, Karnataka Bank, Just Dial, Metropolis Healthcare, MRPL, MT Educare, Muthoot Finance, OBC, Shemaroo Entertainment, SRF, Subex, Trident, United Bank of India

Allahabad Bank Q4: Net loss at Rs 3,834 crore versus loss of Rs 3,510 crore, NII up 41.6 percent at Rs 1,258 crore versus Rs 888.3 crore, YoY.

GSK Consumer Q4: Net profit up 34.9 percent at Rs 29 crore, revenue up 9 percent at Rs 1,286.1 crore.

Relaxo Q4: Net profit up at Rs 54 crore versus Rs 53 crore, revenue up 15.5 percent at Rs 635.7 crore versus Rs 550.4 crore, YoY.

Vakrangee Q4: Net profit down 91.5 percent at Rs 6.5 crore versus Rs 76 crore, revenue down 94.5 percent at Rs 101.5 crore versus Rs 1,846.9 crore, YoY.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Welspun Enterprises' board meeting on May 15 to consider the recommendation of dividend on equity shares.

Cummins India's board meeting on May 22 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Inox Wind's board meeting on May 18 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Thermax's board meeting on May 22 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 and dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

Union Bank of India's board meeting on May 15 to consider fundraising.

Transport Corporation of India's board meeting on May 24 to consider fundraising.

One stock under ban period on NSE

For May 13, Jet Airways is in the list of stocks under ban. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
First Published on May 12, 2019 07:39 pm

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge

