Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 recouped losses and closed above its crucial resistance level of 10,900 on January 18, attracting buying at lower levels for the second day in a row which is a positive sign for the bulls.

The index formed a ‘Small Bearish’ candle on intraday on daily charts as the closing level was lower than the opening level while on the weekly charts, the index formed a bullish candle for the second consecutive week in a row.

The index bounced back after hitting its 5-day exponential moving average (EMA) to close above 10,900.

Consistent buying at lower levels suggest the bulls are here to stay and investors who went long can continue with their positions as long as Nifty holds 10800, say experts.

The Nifty50 that opened at 10,914 rose to an intraday high of 10,928 but then bears pushed the index lower towards 10,850 level. The Nifty hit an intraday low of 10,852 before closing the day at 10,906, up 1.75 points. In the week, Nifty rose by about 1 percent.

Bank Nifty traded in previous day range for the most part of the trading session and formed an Inside Bar on a daily scale on January 18 while a Doji Candle on the weekly scale.

India VIX moved up by 2.32 percent at 16.61. Going forward, the volatility has to cool down further to get a decisive range breakout, suggest experts.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,907.0 on January 18. According to pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,863.4, followed by 10,819.8. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,939.4 and then 10,971.8.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,456.7. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,386.13, followed by 27,315.56. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,551.83, followed by 27,646.97.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 35.98 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the January series.

This was followed by 11,200 strike price, which now holds 28.37 lakh contracts, and 10,900, which has accumulated 28.06 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call writing seen.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,100 strikes, which shed 3.19 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400 strikes that shed 2.04 lakh contracts, 11,000 strikes that shed 1.92 lakh contracts, and 10,800 strikes that shed 1.47 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 37.45 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the January series.

This was followed by the 10,500 strike price, which now holds 36.43 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 33.76 lakh contracts in open interest.

There was hardly any Put writing seen.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which shed 1.89 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strikes that shed 1.74 lakh contracts and 10,400 strikes that shed 1.58 lakh contracts.

FII and DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 124.91 crore and Domestic Institutional Investors sold Rs 97 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on January 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

14 stocks saw a long buildup

32 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

78 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

77 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals on January 18

Jet Airways: Tower Research Capital Markets traded over 20 lakh shares at Rs 284.71-284.89 apiece.

Tourism Finance Corporation: Third Edge Advisors bought 4.94 lakh shares at Rs 135.12 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Essel Propack: The company will hold a conference call, discussing results on January 24, 2019.

Union Bank of India: The lender will hold a call with analysts to discuss financial results on January 21, 2019.

Stocks in news

NTPC: The company will consider a bonus issue on January 30, 2019.

Ashirwad Steels: It has approved re-appointment of Dalbir Chhibbar as MD.

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance: Board approved issue of NCDs worth Rs 6,000 crore on private placement basis.

IDFC First Bank: RBI approved appointment of V Vaidyanathan as MD & CEO for 3 years.

L&T: SEBI has asked the company to not proceed with buyback offer due to likely adverse debt-equity ratio.

South Indian Bank: Q3 net profit falls 27 percent at Rs 84 crore; asset quality deteriorates.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.