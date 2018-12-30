Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market continued to rally for the third consecutive session on December 28, following positive lead from global peers. Easing tensions between Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve, and hope of likely positive talks between US and China over trade lifted investors sentiment. Stability in crude oil prices and rupee also aided the rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 269.44 points to 36,076.72 and the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 80.10 points to 10,859.90. Both indices gained a percent in the week gone by.

The Nifty 50 formed a bullish candle on the daily charts and Hammer kind of pattern on weekly scale.

Experts expect the positive trend to continue, but could be after the likely consolidation in the coming session especially after three-day rally.

"Nifty futures which closed at 10,907.75 on Friday is expected to move above its near resistance of 10,933 next week and is expected to trade in the range of 10,835-11,030 levels," Rahul Sharma, Senior Research Analyst at Equity99 told Moneycontrol.

He said a close above 11,030 can see further upswing of 125-150 points and a close below 10,830 can witness sharp correction of 250-300 points towards its last week lows of 10,530 levels.

Shabbir Kayyumi, Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors said although December month expiry was almost flat, higher rollover percentage (74 percent) suggests positive tone to continue in January expiry.

The broader markets also participated in the rally as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.9 percent each. All sectoral indices closed in the green with Bank (up 0.92 percent), Financial Service (1.11 percent) and Pharma (1.71 percent) being prominent gainers.

Volatility has come down towards 15 percent.

"Volatility supports the upward bias in the Nifty. Despite January being a long series, volatility is expected to remain subdued, thus giving a lot of impetus to the midcap space to perform," said Amit Gupta of ICICIdirect.

"The current rupee appreciation trend bodes well for the positive consolidation of the Nifty. It seems the index is getting ready for a move above 11,000 first and later consolidation around higher levels," he added.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,859.90 on December 28. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,820.2, followed by 10,780.5. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,896.6 and then 10,933.3.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,125.25, up 246.70 points on December 28. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,038.74, followed by 26,952.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,212.54, followed by 27,299.87.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 26.45 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,200 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the January series.

This was followed by the 11,000 strike price, which now holds 24.56 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,900, which has accumulated 24.56 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 11,200, which added 6 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400 strike which added 2.65 lakh contracts and 10,900 strike which added 2.53 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 10,800 strike, which shed 2.09 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 strike which shed 0.9 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 32.34 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the January series.

This was followed by the 11,000 strike price, which now holds 22.22 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 17.62 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which added 4.44 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strike which added 4.03 lakh contracts and 10,500 strike which added 3.2 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike of 11,000, which shed 1.71 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700 strike which shed 0.4 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 119.6 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors bought Rs 1,199.4 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on December 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

145 stocks saw a long buildup

32 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

22 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

2 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals on December 28

GSS Infotech: Jigneshbhai Hiralal Shah sold 1,04,000 shares of the company at Rs 130.25 per share on the NSE.

Sanghi Industries: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 51,82,370 shares of the company at Rs 59.51 per share while Max Life Insurance Company sold 20,00,277 shares of the company at Rs 59.52 per share and Nomura Trust and Banking Co as Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund sold 35,46,277 shares at Rs 59.51 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

California Software: Board meeting is scheduled on January 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises: Board meeting is scheduled on January 12 to consider the unaudited accounts for the quarter ended December 2018.

Interactive Financial Services: Board meeting is scheduled on December 31 to consider resignation of the company secretary and compliance officer.

Amtek Auto: Board meeting is scheduled on January 5 to consider audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2018.

Can Fin Homes: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the un-audited financial results for the 3rd Quarter and nine months ending on December 2018.

Bajaj Electricals: Board meeting is scheduled on January 2 to consider a proposal for raising of funds by issue of debt securities in the form of non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis.

Piramal Enterprises: Board meeting will be held on January 2 to consider the issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible market linked debentures upto Rs 100 crore on private placement basis.

Tube Investments of India: Meeting with institutional investors/analysts on the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended September 2018 is scheduled on December 31, 2018.

Supreme Infrastructure India: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2019 to consider the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Bank of Baroda: Board Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on January 2 to consider raising of funds through Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds, for size and amount.

Stocks in news

Reliance Industries: Subsidiary Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL) entered into a binding agreement with renewable energy services company Kanoda Energy Systems Private Limited for acquisition of equity shares for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 75 crore. The said investment upon completion will translate into 88 percent equity stake in KESL on a fully diluted basis.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila received the final approval from the USFDA to market Clindamycin Phosphate and Benzoyl Peroxide gel which is used to treat a certain type of acne (inflammatory acne vulgaris).

Amber Enterprises: Promoters of Ever has requested for extension of time limit for completing the Conditions Precedent to enable Amber to acquire balance 51 percent of stake of total Share Capital of Ever. The company so far hold only 19 percent stake in the share capital of EVER. Considering the request, company has extended the timeline to complete the acquisition of balance stake of 51 percent by March 31, 2019 in one or more tranches.

Shilpi Cable Technologies: Shailendra Kumar, Chief Financial Officer has tendered his resignation.

CreditAccess Grameen: Company completed a direct assignment transaction of Rs 176.59 crore. With this transaction, the company has completed 5 securitization transactions and two direct assignment transaction totaling to Rs 909.70 crore in FY19.

AAVAS Financiers: Company received fresh refinance assistance of Rs 400 crore in addition to the approval of undrawn limit of Rs 100 crore pertaining to previous year, in December 2018.

Infibeam Avenues: Share purchase agreement amongst Unicommerce eSolutions Private Limited, Jasper lnfotech Private Limited and the promoters terminated as the conditions precedent were not fulfilled within the stipulated time period.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: CRISIL reconfirmed the credit rating on long term loan facility and short-term loan of the company.

Cords Cable Industries: CARE reaffirmed its BBB/Stable rating for company's long term bank facilities.

Rane Holdings: Pursuant to company exercising the entire 3,65,630 warrants (convertible into equity shares) held in its subsidiary- Rane (Madras) Limited (RML), the allotment committee of RML allotted equivalent number of equity shares as fully paid-up, to company.

Tasty Bite Eatables: ICRA upgraded long term rating of the company from A- to A and reaffirmed short term rating to A1.

Tata Investment Corporation: Company fixed January 11 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the name of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the buyback offer of the company.

JK Cement: Company closed its QIP and approved the issue price of Rs 695.80 per equity share.

Syndicate Bank: Government conveyed the sanction of Rs 1,632 crore to the bank towards contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Company assigned a pool of receivables of Rs 849.36 crore to one of the largest private sector banks on a direct assignment basis. With this transaction, the company has completed Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs 3,864.91 crore in FY19.

IDBI Bank: Bank allotted 2,38,76,17,322 equity shares to Life Insurance Corporation of India at a price of Rs 60.73 per share aggregating to Rs 14,500 crore (Tranche 1) through preferential issue, as part of the ongoing acquisition of 51 percent controlling stake by LIC in the bank.

HDFC Bank: Bank allotted on a private placement basis 8.44% unsecured, redeemable long term, fully paid-up, non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures amounting to Rs 6,000 crore.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 166.65 crore out of the total NCDs of Rs 500 crore repaid by the company.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Interest due and payable on December 28 on the NCDs was not paid to the debenture holders due to insufficient funds.

JSW Energy: CARE reaffirmed ratings on the long term bank facilities at BBB/Stable and on the short term bank facilities at A3 for Barmer Lignite Mining Company Limited, a JV between the company's subsidiary Raj WestPower Limited and Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited. It also reaffirmed rating on the short term bank facilities at A2+ for JSW Power Trading Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

HT Media: Company launched open offer of up to 1.73 crore shares of Next Media for Rs 27 per share.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For December 31, 2018, Adani Power is present in this list.

