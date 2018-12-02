Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market ended the month as well as week on a strong note, forming a robust bullish candle on the weekly and monthly scale. The recovery from 10,000 to 10,900 levels suggests that bulls have an upperhand on Dalal Street.

The Nifty 50 rallied 5 percent during the month and gained 3.3 percent in the last week of November, primarily driven by banks, auto and FMCG stocks, while the metal sector was the underperformer.

Experts expect some consolidation in the coming week and are of the view that 11,000 could be possible only in case of positive newsflow.

"Nifty index has been making higher highs - higher lows from last four trading sessions on daily scale and formed a big bullish candle on weekly scale which suggests that bulls are holding tight grip in the market," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President and Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

He said that the index has to continue to hold above 10,777-10,800 zones to extend its move towards 10,929 then psychological 11,000 zones while on the downside major support is seen at 10,650 levels.

The sharp recovery in the rupee against the dollar, the fall in crude oil prices, easing of trade tensions, unlikely aggressive Fed rate hikes, easing domestic liquidity concerns and FII buying boosted investors sentiment last week.

The Nifty 50 gained 18.10 points to close at 10,876.80, forming 'Doji' kind of pattern on the daily charts on November 30, the first day of December series.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level, but remains volatile throughout the day which is indicated by its long shadow on either side. It appears like a plus sign.

India VIX moved up 2.49 percent to 19.16 levels. However it has to cool down below 17-16 zones to get the smooth ride to surpass psychological 11,000 zones.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,876.80 on November 30. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,833.77, followed by 10,790.73. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,921.17 and then 10,965.53.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,862.95, down 76.65 points. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,747.63, followed by 26,632.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,995.43, followed by 27,127.96.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 25.43 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the December series.

This was followed by the 10,900 strike price, which now holds 16.46 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,100, which has accumulated 13.95 lakh contracts in open interest.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 11,100, which added 4.43 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strike which added 3.91 lakh contracts, and 11,400 strike which added 3.19 lakh contracts.

Maximum Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which shed 1.5 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 which shed 0.42 lakh contracts and 10,600 which shed 20,000 contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 31.25 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the December series.

This was followed by the 11,000 strike price, which now holds 28.57 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 25.49 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 6.76 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strike which added 4.58 lakh contracts and 10,800 strike which added 4.45 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which shed 5.04 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 which shed 94,000 contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 332.62 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors bought Rs 1,489.65 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

79 stocks saw a long buildup

38 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

73 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

13 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Odyssey Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled on December 10 to consider the draft scheme of amalgamation of Cyberneme Private Limited (transferor company) with the company.

Bhageria Industries: Management team of the company will participate in a Conference hosted by B & K Securities in Mumbai on December 3.

Manappuram Finance: Company's officials will participate in a Conference hosted by B & K Securities in Mumbai on December 3.

Thyrocare Technologies: Charvi Pandey, Analyst of Fidelity International would be having a meeting with Sachin Salvi, General Manager-Finance on December 11.

Thyrocare Technologies: Anand Velumani, Director of wholly owned subsidiary, Nueclear Healthcare and Aditya Shinde, Deputy General Manager- Finance would be participating at B & K's Investor Conference- Emergent India- 2018 organized by Batlivala & Karani Securities India on December 5.

Thyrocare Technologies: Kalpesh Parekh, Vice President- Institutional Sales and Surajit Pal, Analyst of Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd. would be having a meeting with Dr Caesar Sengpta, Vice-President- Operations and Sachin Salvi, General Manager-Finance on December 5.

Sanghvi Movers: Board meeting will be held on December 7.

Kiri Industries: Senior management team of the company will participate in a Conference hosted by B & K Securities in Mumbai on December 3.

PPAP Automotive: Company's officials will participate in a Conference hosted by B & K Securities in Mumbai on December 3.

Apollo Pipes: Company's officials will participate in a Conference hosted by B & K Securities in Mumbai on December 3.

KEI Industries: Company's officials will be meeting analysts/investors in conference organised by Batlivala & Karani Securities India in London during December 6-7.

TVS Motor Company: Company's officials will be meeting fund managers of JP Morgan on December 6.

Eris Lifesciences: Company's officials will be meeting Edelweiss Asset Management on December 3.

IIFL Holdings: Company's officials will be meeting Fidelity Management & Research, Wellington Management and SBI Mutual Fund on December 3.

Varroc Engineering: Company is organising Non-Deal Investor Roadshow with various investors in Mumbai on December 3 in Mumbai.

Mahindra Logistics: Due to certain exigencies, the one-on-one meeting with Motilal Oswal AMC, Institutional Investor scheduled to be held on December 3 is cancelled.

Asian Paints: Company's officials will be meeting Blackrock Asset Management on December 5, Universities Superannuation Scheme on December 7 and Oppenheimer Funds on December 12.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: Management team of the company will participate in a Conference hosted by B & K Securities in Mumbai on December 3.

Prism Johnson: Management team of the company will participate in a Conference hosted by B & K Securities in Mumbai on December 3.

Tata Motors: Company's officials will be meeting analysts/investors during December 3-4.

TCS: Company's officials will be meeting Blackrock Asset Management North Asia and Axis Asset Management Company on December 5, and Capital World Investors on December 19/21.

NIIT: Kapil Saurabh, Associate Vice-President will be attending B & K Emergent India investor conference on December 3 in Mumbai.

Welspun India: Company will be attending B&K Emergent India 2018 Investor Conference on December 3 at Mumbai.

Stocks in news

Tata Motors: Company witnessed a drop of 4 percent at 50,470 units in November 2018 as against 52,464 units over last year, due to low consumer sentiments as a result of liquidity crisis in the industry, higher interest rates and rising fuel costs.

Maruti Suzuki: November sales down 0.7 percent at 1.53 lakh units versus 1.54 lakh units YoY.

Mahindra & Mahindra: November auto sales up 17 percent at 45,101 units against 38,570 units YoY.

Escorts: November sales up 56.4 percent at 8,005 units versus 5,119 units YoY.

SML Isuzu: November sales up 1 percent at 688 units versus 681 units YoY.

Eicher Motors: Commercial vehicle sales dropped to 4,720 units in November 2018 against 4,916 units in same month last year.

Atul Auto: Sales increased 12.60 percent to 4,003 units in November 2018 against 3,555 units YoY.

Hero MotoCorp: Company's November sales increased to 6,10,252 units against 6,05,270 units sold in November 2017.

Merck: Company completed divesting consumer health business to Procter & Gamble (P&G) at a cash purchase price of 3.4 billion euro.

: SEBI likely to re-open an insider trading case against Company; and whistleblower approaches SEBI w.r.t irregularities by promoter Dilip Shanghvi & Others - PTI Sources.

Sudhir Valia, ED, Sun Pharma told CNBC-TV18: The company has no idea about the insider trading case against itself, has no communication.

Jet Airways, SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation: ATF prices for domestic airlines cut by 11 percent to Rs 68,051/kL.

Biocon: Company gets European Union regulator nod for biosimilar Pegfilgrastim.

Vodafone Idea: Company seeks shareholder nod to appoint Balesh Sharma as CEO.

Laurus Labs: Company and Aspen Pharmacare, South Africa launched a new HIV drug with the triple combination of Dolutegravir, Lamivudine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (DLT) in South Africa.

Bank of Maharashtra: AS Rajeev is appointed as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period of three years.

Vodafone Idea: NCLT approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Aditya Birla Telecom Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary) with Vodafone Idea Limited.

GOCL Corporation: NCLT sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement for merger of two wholly owned subsidiaries namely, IDL Buildware Limited and Gulf Caressorie India Limited with the company.

Mindtree: NCLT approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Magnet 360, LLC (transferor company), the wholly owned subsidiary of the transferee company with Mindtree Limited (transferee company).

Vikas Proppant & Granite: Company planned to manufacture Proppants and mining of granite and fractured debris near Jodhpur.

Narayani Steels: Board meeting is scheduled on December 3 to consider the proposal of migration of the company from SME Platform to the Main Board of BSE Limited.

Monte Carlo Fashions: Board appointed Raj Kapoor Sharma as CFO of the company.

Monte Carlo Fashions: Board approved the proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares not exceeding 10 lakh shares (representing 4.60 percent of the total paid up equity) at a maximum price of Rs 550 per share for an aggregate maximum amount of Rs 55 crore.

TV Today Network: Vivek Khanna resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company to pursue other professional opportunities.

RMG Alloy Steel: India Ratings & Research Private Limited assigned BBB-/stable rating for long term borrowings.

Orissa Bengal Carrier: Board approved loan facility of Rs 7 crore from Kotak Mahindra Bank for the purpose of meeting the working capital requirements.

Borosil Glass Works: Company has made additional investment of Rs 2.45 crore by way of subscription towards the first and final call of Rs 5 each in the rights issue of equity shares of Borosil Technologies (formerly known as Borosil Glass Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary company.

Orchid Pharma Q1FY19: Loss at Rs 46 crore versus loss at Rs 114.5 crore; revenue falls to Rs 130.65 crore versus Rs 139.6 crore YoY.

Sun Pharma: Scheme of Arrangement among Sun Pharma Global FZE and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and their respective members and creditors for demerger of the Specified Undertaking of Sun Pharma Global FZE into the company, is effective from December 1.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus receives final approvals from the USFDA for Teriflunomide tablets, which is used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Sandhar Technologies: Company has signed a joint venture agreement with Kwangsung Corporation Ltd., Republic of Korea.

Prakash Industries: Company is likely to record growth of around 30 percent in sales volumes and 40 percent in sales realisation in Q3FY19 as compared to the same quarter last year.

BHEL: Company despatches its 40th nuclear steam generator to NPCIL for installation at Rawatbhata Atomic Power Project.

Genus Paper & Boards: Company has terminated the lease agreement for Kraft paper manufacturing facility located at Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

Ashiana Housing: Company has entered into a management agreement with Genesis Rehabilitation Services India Pvt. Ltd. to manage and operate, the 'Utsav Care Homes' - Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), a part of Senior Living development 'Ashiana Utsav'.

Brigade Enterprises: Brigade announces the launch of Plumeria Lifestyle at Brigade Meadows, Bangalore.

Warren Tea: Long term rating of the company has been revised from BBB+ to BBB and the short term rating has been revised from A2 to A3+.

United Bank of India: Ashwini Kumar Jha is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the bank.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Company has achieved its highest ever volume of financing 84,000 vehicles/tractors in November.

Vaarad Ventures: Company has transferred its all equity share (39.58 percent) held in Anewera Marketing Private Limited to ATCOM Technologies.

VIP Clothing: Company will not be continue, the Eminence licence agreement entered with Eminence group for manufacturing and marketing of undergarment under brand name called EMINENCE, which is due for expiry on December 31, 2018. The contribution towards sales from Eminence brand was not significant and hence company won't be renewing said agreement further.

Vimta Labs: M Murali Mohana Rao, Chief Financial Officer has resigned from his services of the company.

Shanti Educational Initiatives: Company received in-principle approval from BSE for migration of equity shares of company from SME to main board of BSE.

Orient Bell: Board approved appointment of Himanshu Jindal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese: Company has leased out a part of specified plant & machinery at Raipur to Nikita Metachem Private Limited, Raipur for an initial period of one year.

No stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For December 3, 2018, not a single stock is present in this list.