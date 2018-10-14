Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Bulls were back in action on October 12 as the market almost reversed the previous day's losses with Nifty 50 closing above the 10,450 level. The recovery in Asian peers, fall in crude oil prices and rupee appreciation led to broad-based buying.

The Nifty 50 formed a strong bullish candle on the daily scale and Hammer kind of formation on the weekly candlestick chart.

If the index crosses 10,500 decisively in the coming session, then the next hurdle of 10,547 may not be a difficult task for bulls to clear.

The Nifty 50 after opening sharply higher at 10,331.55 extended its rally as the day progressed and hit an intraday high of 10,492.45. The index closed 237.80 points higher at 10,472.50 and was up over a percent for the week.

"Sustained buying registered in both Wednesday [Oct 10] and Friday's session is pointing towards a short term bottom at Thursday's [Oct 11] panic low of 10,138 levels. Hence, any minor dip in the next session can be an opportunity to create fresh longs," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Although an immediate hurdle is present around the 10,547 level, a strong price action with almost a confirmation of short term bottom at this level may not be a difficult task for bulls to clear. Hence, the pull back can get extended to initially test its 200-Day Moving Average, whose value is placed at around 10,779 levels, said Mazhar.

However, as the market may remain vulnerable to external factors a stop below 10,300 is advisable for short term traders, he added.

India VIX fell sharply by 9.34 percent to 18.62 levels. The topping out formation of VIX suggests some relief in the market, while experts said that now the VIX has to cool down below the 17.50-17 zone to get the sign of consolidation or buying interest in the market.

Here are top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty 50 closed at 10,472.50 on October 12. According to pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,365.63, followed by 10,258.77. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,535.93 and then 10,599.37.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,395.85, up 611.90 points. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 25,086.07, followed by 24,776.34. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,594.87, followed by 25,793.93.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 47.81 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 27.50 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,700, which has accumulated 27.43 lakh contracts in open interest.

Maximum call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 1.75 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which shed 9.52 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400 which shed 5.4 lakh contracts and 10,600 which shed 2.81 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 42.08 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,200 strike price, which now holds 24.63 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,400 strike price, which has now accumulated 21.85 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,100, which added 6.18 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,400 which added 6.01 lakh contracts and 10,300 strike which added 5.76 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 9,900, which shed 2.84 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,700 which shed 2.15 lakh contracts and 11,000 which shed 1.23 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,322.13 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,287.29 crore in the Indian equity market on October 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

98 stocks saw a long buildup

89 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

14 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

4 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

NSE

8K Miles Soft Services: Kirit Nanji Gogri sold 1,59,400 shares of the company at Rs 120.8 per share.

Bombay Dyeing: Minesh Jormalbhai Mehta sold 16,83,581 shares of the company at Rs 105.95 per share.

Just Dial: New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 4,16,753 shares of the company at Rs 471.39 per share.

Kwality: Sanjay Dhingra sold 15,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 11.41 per share.

Kshitij Polyline: Vikas B Agarwal bought 72,000 shares of the company at Rs 34.26 per share.

Marine Electrical: Subhrashi Properties Private Limited bought 1,44,000 shares of the company at Rs 66.75 per share.

Suumaya Lifestyle: ARC Agrobasket LLP bought 1,44,000 shares of the company at Rs 25.5 per share.

Vinny Overseas: Harishkumar Jitmal HUF bought 1,20,000 shares of the company at Rs 42.62 per share, Mahendrakumar Jitmal HUF 1,41,000 shares at Rs 42.51 per share and Mohinidevi Mahendrakumar Bhansali purchased 90,000 shares at Rs 43.45 per share.

BSE

Shubham Polyspin: Chandan Garg bought 3,96,000 shares of the company at Rs 43.55 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Den Networks: Board meeting is scheduled on October 17 to consider a proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares through one or more methods including further public issue/ADR/GDR/qualified institutions placement/ preferential issue.

ARSS Infrastructure: Board meeting will be held on October 26 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Liberty Shoes: Board meeting will be held on October 25 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Genus Power: Board meeting will be held on October 22 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Hindustan Zinc: Board meeting will be held on October 22 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Dhampur Sugar: Board meeting will be held on October 31 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Snowman Logistics: Board meeting will be held on October 29 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

IFB Industries: Board meeting will be held on October 30 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers: Board meeting will be held on November 1 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Ahluwalia Contracts: Company's officials will be attending Edelweiss Infra Day on October 16 in Mumbai.

Stocks in news

AU Small Finance Bank Q2: Profit rises 34 percent to Rs 91 crore; net interest income increases 46 percent to Rs 321 crore (YoY); gross NPA falls to 2 percent against 2.2 percent and net NPA declined to 1.3 percent versus 1.4 percent (QoQ)

Avenue Supermarts Q2: Profit rises to Rs 225.74 crore versus Rs 191.04 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 4,872.5 crore versus Rs 3,506.92 crore (YoY).

Infosys: Company completed acquisition of Fluido, the largest salesforce consulting partner in Nordics.

Dilip Buildcon: Project 'Rehabilitation & Upgradation of Stretch of SH 317-Kalamb-Ralegaon-Wadki to two lane paved shoulders in Maharashtra on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) Mode (Package -21) has been completed. Company is entitled to maximum bonus of Rs 14,62,50,000 in lieu of earlier completion (210 days before the schedule completion date) of the said project.

Nalco: Board approved a proposal for the buyback not exceeding 6,73,11,386 equity shares, representing 3.48 percent of the total paid-up equity from shareholders.

Cyient: Company launched, its Geospatial Data Exploitation Solutions at Intergeo 2018.

GSS Infotech: Subsidiary GSS Infotech Inc signed the share purchase agreement for acquiring 100 percent shares of Nexii Labs Inc, USA.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 15, IDBI Bank and Adani Power are present in this list.