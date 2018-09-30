Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market continued its southward journey for third consecutive day on Friday and closed in the red for eight out of last nine sessions. The Nifty50 attempted positive opening again but failed to hold the upside and remained lower for major part of the session on last trading day of September month, dragged by metals, IT and auto stocks.

The index closed far below 11,000 levels, forming bearish candle on the daily charts.

In fact, the month of September was like a nightmare for the market as the Nifty lost 6.4 percent, forming a long bearish candle which resembles a Bearish Engulfing pattern on the monthly charts. IL&FS-led liquidity fears in NBFC segment, rising crude oil prices and rupee volatility caused selling pressure in the market.

The Nifty50 managed to open higher above psychological 11,000 levels but wiped out all gains in first few minutes of trade. The index managed to rebound and hit an intraday high of 11,034.10 but that recovery again sold into and it a day's low of 10,850.30, which is the crucial support for next week, experts said.

The index finally closed 47 points lower at 10,930.50.

"Nifty50 continued its wild swings in both directions before signing off the session with a bearish candle which has a slightly longer lower shadow suggesting decent recovery from intraday lows," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

On monthly charts, he said it has registered a long bearish candle which resembles a Bearish Engulfing pattern. "As current sell-off from the highs of 11,760 levels in four weeks of continuous fall brought down the indices into oversold levels from where some pull back can't be ruled out going forward which should be ideally utilised to create fresh short positions as medium term trend of this market appears to be down."

He believes strength in the indices shall not be expected unless Nifty50 closes above 11,170 levels. "On the downsides once recent lows of 10,850 are decisively breached the downswing shall initially get extended towards 10,650 kind of levels," Mazhar said.

India VIX moved down by 1.24 percent to 16.71 levels. It has spiked by 9.36 percent in this week while up by 35 percent in this month. Rising volatility suggests that bears are holding the tight grip on the market, experts said, adding option band signifies a wider trading range in between 10,800 to 11,171 zones.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,930.50 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,842.5, followed by 10,754.5. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,026.3 and 11,122.1.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,119.85, up 77.70 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,907.77, followed by 24,695.73. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,343.27, followed by 25,566.73.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 27.46 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the October series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 24.34 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,300, which has accumulated 20.21 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at 11,300 strike, which added 4.8 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200 which added 3.36 lakh contracts and 11,500 which added 2.27 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,100 which shed 0.99 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 29.37 lakh con tracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the October series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 28.29 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,500 strike price, which has now accumulated 21.47 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which added 4.09 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,800 which added 3.58 lakh contracts and 10,700 strike which added 3.53 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which shed 0.39 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,200 which shed 0.24 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in September to the tune of around Rs 10,000 crore in the Indian equity market, including Friday's provisional figure of Rs 1,699.94 crore.

However, domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 3,256.34 crore on Friday, taking total purchases for September to Rs 12,500 crore.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

23 stocks saw a long buildup

12 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

91 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

78 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Golden Tobacco: Vandana Agarwal bought 1,11,105 shares of the company at Rs 28.25 per share.

LIC Housing Finance: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 26,48,530 shares of the company at Rs 415.95 per share.

Rajshree PolyPack: Next Orbit Ventures Fund sold 65,000 shares of the company at Rs 115 per share and UNIFI AIF sold 3,57,000 shares at Rs 118 per share.

Supreme Engineering: Ankit Raj Organo Chemicals sold 2,20,000 shares of the company at Rs 27.64 per share.

Veto Switchgear Cable: Reliance Wealth Management sold 1,15,269 shares of the company at Rs 118.92 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

TCS: Board of Directors of the company to meet on October 11 to consider audited financial results for the quarter and six months ending September 2018.

Stocks in news

IL&FS Transportation Networks: India Ratings withdrawn its rating on company's commercial papers of Rs 310 crore while CARE downgraded rating on long term bank facilities of Rs 2,241.5 crore, short term bank facilities of Rs 230 crore, non-convertible debentures to D.

Bharti Airtel: In clarification note company said company on its own or through its subsidiary companies keeps on evaluating various opportunities of fund raising (both equity and debt) as per its requirement in ordinary course of business.

Mahindra & Mahindra: CRISIL reaffirmed its ratings to Mahindra & Mahindra's long term bank loan facilities Rs 1,100 crore to AAA/Stable and short term facilities to A1+.

Ashiana Housing: Executive committee of directors allotted 1,874 un-secured non convertible debentures on private placement basis for an amount of Rs 18.74 crore.

Bandhan Bank: RBI froze remuneration of MD & CEO till further notice.

Indian Hotels: Taj Mansingh auction won by the company.

Karnataka Bank: Raised deposit interest rates by 10 basis points.

Engineers India: The firm has bagged an order over Rs 5,000 crore from HPCL Rajasthan.

Vijaya Bank: Board approves its merger with Bank of Baroda and Dena Bank.

Yes Bank: The lender has assigned its credit exposure in Jaypee Cement to assets care

Hindustan Zinc: It has extended its tenure of CEO till 2020

BPCL: The Board approved Rs 11,130 cr Kochi petchem project.

Kalpataru Power: The firm bagged orders worth Rs 1,145 crore.

Action Construction: Reappointed Vijay Agarwal as chairman and managing director, along with Mona Agarwal and Sorab Agarwal as executive director.

Suven Lifesciences: CARE Ratings has upgraded its short and long term bank facilities and maintained the outlook to be stable in case of latter.

Darjeeling Ropeway: The firm declared a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of paid-up value of Rs 10 apiece.

Jagan Lamps: Hemant Mangla, Ruchi Agarwal and Saras Kumar have been appointed as independent directors.

Salzer Electronics: CRISIL has upgraded its rating outlook on long term bank facilities of the company to A/Stable from A-/Positive.

No stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 1, not a single stock is present in this list.