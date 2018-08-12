Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Finally bears managed to take control at Dalal Street as the Nifty50 snapped a five-day winning streak on August 10. The index after opening lower remained in the negative territory throughout the session, forming a bearish candle on the daily charts and Spinning Top pattern on the weekly scale.

The index continued to gain for a third consecutive week, rising 0.6 percent taking the total three-week gain to 3.8 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 155.14 points to 37,869.23 and the Nifty Midcap index participated in the fall, shedding half a percent while the sectoral trend was mixed.

The Nifty50, after opening lower at 11,474.95, extended losses as the day progressed and hit an intraday low of 11,419.65, dragged by banking and financials, and metals. The index closed 41.20 points lower at 11,429.50.

Experts expect the market to consolidate for a while before moving up further and crossing 11,500 levels. But if the index breaks 11,400-mark then it can see some more selling pressure, said an expert.

"In-line with our projections Nifty50 appears to have registered a short term top around 11,500 levels as it registered a bearish candle to sign off the last session of the week and on weekly charts candlestick pattern resembles an indecisive Spinning Top suggesting market participants are clueless at higher levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research and Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said on the downside, critical support on short term charts appears to be placed around 11,373 levels, a breach of which will not only confirm a short term top around 11,500 levels, but has the potentials to extend this downswing towards 11,230 kind of levels.

Unless Nifty50 registers a fresh breakout above 11,500 levels the index shall not resume a fresh leg of upswing, he feels.

"Nifty is falling towards the junction of 40-hour exponential moving average & hourly lower Bollinger Band, where a rising trendline is also nearby. Thus, 11,410-11,400 shall be the immediate support zone to watch out for," Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan said.

He feels though the overall trend continues to be positive, the index can get into a consolidation mode before stretching higher. "So the setup looks apt to take the profit off the table & be on the sideline."

India VIX moved up by 1.36 percent at 12.85.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,429.50 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,406.53, followed by 11,383.57. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,465.63 and 11,501.77.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,124.25, down 195.75 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,015.3, followed by 27,906.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,305.5, followed by 28,486.8.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 41.51 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,600 strike price, which now holds 27.57 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,700, which has accumulated 24.34 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which added 4.33 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 which added 1.2 lakh contracts and 12,000 which added 0.74 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,700, which shed 1.66 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200, which shed 0.88 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 50.70 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 43.32 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,300 strike price, which has now accumulated 41.12 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,200 which added 1.38 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 which added 0.22 lakh contracts.

Maximum Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,300 which shed 2.7 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 which shed 2.64 lakh contracts and 10,900 which shed 1.52 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 510.66 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 457.83 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

27 stocks saw long buildup

25 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

77 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

81 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Goldstone Tech: Navy Stock Consultant Private Limited bought 1,60,000 shares of the company at Rs 20.35 per share on the NSE.

Laurus Labs: Nagarani Chava bought 5,70,000 shares of the company at Rs 444.99 per share on the NSE.

Lloyds Steels: Metal Industrial Private Limited sold 74,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 1.19 per share on the NSE.

Matrimony.Com: Smaller Cap World Fund Inc sold 3,43,824 shares of the company at Rs 666.98 per share on the NSE.

AU Small Finance Bank: Redwood Investment sold 2,40,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 638 per share and Ourea Holdings also sold 28,79,269 shares of the company at Rs 638 per share on the BSE. Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 1,14,81,275 shares and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund 23,50,006 shares of the company at Rs 638 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Plastiblends India: Company is expected to meet investors - DHFL Mutual Fund, M3 Investment, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, L&T Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, ASK Investment Managers and DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund on August 13.

NBCC: Conference call is scheduled on August 14 to discuss the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June.

Shree Digvijay Cement: 73rd Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 7.

Symphony: Company will be meeting with institutional investors - Stewart lnvestors on August 30, Axis Asset Management on August 31, First State lnvestments on September 4, to discuss corporate presentation of the company.

Symphony: Company will be participating in investor conference (Equirus Gujarat Conference 2018 on August 17 and Motilal Oswal Global lnvestor conference 2018 on August 29) to discuss corporate presentation.

Navkar Corporation: Conference call for analysts and investors with the company is scheduled on August 16.

Varroc Engineering: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 5 to approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June.

Transformers and Rectifiers: Company will be meeting analyst/institutional investor Spark Capital on August 13 and Equirus on August 17.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Company is meeting analyst / institutional investor - Tata MF, Reliance MF, DSP Blackrock and HDFC, on August 13.

Titagarh Wagons: Company will hold conference call to discuss its Q1FY19 financial results, to be organised by Edelweiss Securities on August 13.

PSP Projects: Prahaladbhai S Patel, Managing Director & CEO and Hetal Patel, Chief Financial Officer will represent the company at the Spark Capital Investors Conference on August 14.

Asian Granito India: Company has organised a conference call for analysts and investors August 14 to discuss financial performance.

Tata Steel: Q1FY19 earnings call scheduled to be held on August 13.

Rolta India: Company will hold an investor / analyst conference call on August 13.

Matrimony.com: Company will hold an investor / analyst conference call on August 13.

Andhra Bank: Extra-ordinary general meeting scheduled to held on September 19.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: 86th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company scheduled to be held on September 21.

Galaxy Surfactants: Analyst/ investors conference call has been scheduled on August 13 to discuss the unaudited financial results for Q1 FY 2018-19.

Orissa Sponge Iron: Meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on August 18 to approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June.

Capacite Infraprojects: Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on September 3.

PNB Housing Finance: Company to attend the investor conference on August 13 organised by HDFC Securities in Mumbai.

Sharda Cropchem: Analyst/ institutional investors meeting to be held on August 13.

PI Industries: Company's representative will participate in the SPARK Capital - Annual Monsoon Conference at Mumbai on August 13.

Mahanagar Gas: Company is meeting analyst / institutional investor in Hong Kong on August 13-14, Singapore on August 15; to participate in Edelweiss India Conference 2018 on August 16 in Singapore and August 17 in Hong Kong.

Mahindra Logistics: Company to meet Edelweiss Securities on August 13.

Century Plyboards: Arun Kumar Julasaria, CFO, would be participating in SPARK Capital's Annual Monsoon Conference in Mumbai on August 13.

Lux Industries: 23rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the company will be held on September 27.

Prabhat Dairy: Analysts/ Investors Conference Call has been scheduled to be hosted by Edelweiss Securities on August 13.

UPL: Company has scheduled to meet analysts/ investors at a conference being organised by Spark Capital Advisors August 13 in Mumbai.

Graphite India: Senior management of the company is scheduled to meet investors on August 13 and 14 in Mumbai organised by Centrum Broking.

Stocks in news

Results on Monday:

Coal India: Q1 consolidated profit up 61.1 percent at Rs 3,786.4 crore versus Rs 2,350.8 crore; revenue up 26.6 percent at Rs 24,260.9 crore versus Rs 19,161.7 crore (YoY)

Power Mech: Q1 profit up 42.5 percent at Rs 30.5 crore versus Rs 21.4 crore; revenue up 28.9 percent at Rs 461.9 crore versus Rs 358.4 crore (YoY).

NBCC: Q1 consolidated profit up 23.9 percent at Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 59.1 crore; revenue up 19.1 percent at Rs 1,844 crore versus Rs 1,548.9 crore (YoY).

VRL Logistics: Q1 profit down 28.3 percent at Rs 24.2 crore versus Rs 33.7 crore; revenue up 7.4 percent at Rs 528.5 crore versus Rs 491.9 crore (YoY).

Rushil Decor: Q1 profit down 19.5 percent at Rs 5.2 crore versus Rs 6.4 crore; revenue up 9.8 percent at Rs 86.6 crore versus Rs 78.9 crore (YoY).

India Cements: Q1 profit down 20.6 percent at Rs 21 crore versus Rs 26.4 crore; revenue down 6.9 percent at Rs 1,360.7 crore versus Rs 1,461.6 crore (YoY).

Glenmark Pharma: Q1 profit down 30 percent at Rs 233 crore versus Rs 333.4 crore; revenue down 8.4 percent at Rs 2,165.6 crore versus Rs 2,363 crore (YoY).

Adani Green: Q1 consolidated loss at Rs 74.3 crore versus loss of Rs 17 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 472.2 crore versus Rs 190 crore (YoY).

Corporation Bank: Q1 profit up 41.1 percent at Rs 85 crore versus Rs 60.1 crore; NII up 51.1 percent at Rs 1,564.2 crore versus Rs 1,035 crore (YoY).

Finolex Industries: Q1 net profit up 29.5 percent at Rs 103.3 crore versus Rs 79.8 crore; revenue up 13.3 percent at Rs 827.8 crore versus Rs 730.7 crore (YoY).

Advanced Enzyme: Q1 consolidated net profit up 92 percent at Rs 31.2 crore versus 16.3 crore; revenue up 38.2 percent at Rs 104.3 crore versus Rs 75.5 crore (YoY).

DLF: Q1 profit up 58.2 percent at Rs 172.4 crore versus Rs 109 crore; revenue down 26.4 percent at Rs 1507.4 crore versus Rs 2047.7 crore (YoY).

Union Bank of India: Q1 profit up 11.2 percent at Rs 129.5 crore versus Rs 116.5 crore; NII rises to Rs 2,626.2 crore versus Rs 2,242.6 crore (YoY).

NHPC: Q1 profit down 14.5 percent at Rs 737.6 crore versus Rs 862.7 crore; revenue down 8.5 percent at Rs 2,129 crore versus Rs 2,327.5 crore (YoY).

Sun TV Network: Q1 profit up 62.6 percent at Rs 409.1 crore versus Rs 251.6 crore; revenue up 42.5 percent at Rs 1,120.4 crore versus Rs 786.3 crore (YoY).

Godfrey Phillips: Q1 profit at Rs 56.7 crore versus loss of Rs 3.1 crore; revenue up 6.6 percent at Rs 574.9 crore versus Rs 539.4 crore (YoY).

MRPL: Q1 profit down 33.2 percent at Rs 362 crore versus Rs 542.1 crore; revenue down 9.6 percent at Rs 13,557.8 crore versus Rs 14,990.7 crore (QoQ).

Nile: Q1 profit down 45.2 percent at Rs 2.9 crore versus Rs 5.3 crore; revenue up 6.1 percent at Rs 153 crore versus Rs 144.2 crore (YoY).

Rajshree Sugars: Q1 loss at Rs 25.3 crore versus profit of Rs 18.2 crore; revenue down 53.7 percent at Rs 93.4 crore versus Rs 201.6 crore (YoY).

TVS Srichakra: Q1 profit up 95.6 percent at Rs 48.5 crore versus Rs 24.8 crore; revenue up 9 percent at Rs 587.8 crore versus Rs 539.3 crore (YoY).

Thyrocare: Q1 profit up 6.4 percent at Rs 23.4 crore versus Rs 22 crore; revenue up 10.7 percent at Rs 97.2 crore versus Rs 87.8 crore (YoY).

Timken India: Q1 profit up 44.3 percent at Rs 31.6 crore versus Rs 21.9 crore; revenue up 27.9 percent at Rs 383.4 crore versus Rs 299.8 crore (YoY).

Vakrangee: Q1 profit down 92.2 percent at Rs 13.1 crore versus Rs 168 crore; revenue down 22.6 percent at Rs 1,011.5 crore versus Rs 1,301.8 crore (YoY).

Sheela Foam: Q1 profit up 23.7 percent at Rs 33.4 crore versus Rs 27 crore; revenue up 22.5 percent at Rs 425.6 crore versus Rs 347.3 crore (YoY).

Indian Hotels: Q1 loss at Rs 16.7 crore versus profit of Rs 7.7 crore; revenue up 7 percent at Rs 564.6 crore versus Rs 527.7 crore (YoY).

PC Jeweller: Q1 profit up 4.5 percent at Rs 141.9 crore versus Rs 135.8 crore; revenue up 14.6 percent at Rs 2423.2 crore versus Rs 2115 crore (YoY).

CG Power: Q1 profit up 18.7 percent at Rs 36.8 crore versus Rs 31 crore; revenue up 0.1 percent at Rs 1,179.8 crore versus Rs 1,178.5 crore (YoY).

Andhra Bank: Q1 loss at Rs 539.8 crore versus profit of Rs 40.4 crore; NII up 1.3 percent at Rs 1,460 crore versus Rs 1,441 crore (YoY).

JB Chemicals: Q1 profit at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 20.36 crore; revenue up 28.9 percent at Rs 366 crore versus Rs 283.2 crore (YoY).

Puravankara: Q1 profit up 29.7 percent at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 20.7 crore; revenue up 12.9 percent at Rs 382 crore versus Rs 338.5 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Mineral: Q1 profit up 30.7 percent at Rs 187 crore versus Rs 143 crore; revenue up 10.5 percent at Rs 672 crore versus Rs 608.4 crore (YoY).

Aditya Birla Capital: Q1 profit increases at Rs 216 crore versus Rs 172 crore; revenue rises to Rs 2,978 crore versus Rs 2,253 crore (YoY).

Surya Roshni: Q1 profit up 24.2 percent at Rs 20.5 crore versus Rs 16.5 crore; revenue up 11.8 percent at Rs 1270.5 crore versus Rs 1136.9 crore (YoY).

Uflex: Q1 profit up 0.6 percent at Rs 94.4 crore versus Rs 93.8 crore; revenue up 11.2 percent at Rs 1,904.8 crore versus Rs 1,713.3 crore (YoY).

TNPL: Q1 profit down 32.6 percent at Rs 38.8 crore versus Rs 57.6 crore; revenue down 11.9 percent at Rs 925.3 crore versus Rs 1,050 crore (YoY).

Rupa: Q1 profit up 10.8 percent at Rs 10.3 crore versus Rs 9.3 crore; revenue up 12.2 percent at Rs 183.5 crore versus Rs 163.5 crore (YoY).

IOC: Q1 profit rises to Rs 6,831 crore versus Rs 4,548.5 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 1,49,746.88 crore versus Rs 1,28,182.50 crore (YoY).

Amara Raja Batteries: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 113.03 crore versus Rs 99.85 crore; revenue surges to Rs 1,778.7 crore versus Rs 1,497.45 crore (YoY).

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Q1 profit spikes to Rs 14.41 crore versus Rs 2.98 crore; revenue rises to Rs 361.84 crore versus Rs 215.31 crore (YoY).

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: Q1 profit rises to Rs 52.27 crore versus Rs 18.53 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 204.51 crore versus Rs 124.62 crore (YoY).

Sarda Energy & Minerals: Q1 profit falls to Rs 44.6 crore versus Rs 53 crore; revenue rises to Rs 623.61 crore versus Rs 490.68 crore (YoY).

Texmo Pipes & Products: Q1 profit doubles to Rs 99.40 lakh versus Rs 47.83 lakh; revenue rises to Rs 83.80 crore versus Rs 73.08 crore (YoY).

Balkrishna Industries: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 230.25 crore versus Rs 153.14 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,362.4 crore versus Rs 1,012 crore (YoY).

Vadilal Industries: Q1 profit rises to Rs 32.35 crore versus Rs 24.75 crore; revenue falls to Rs 229.16 crore versus Rs 237.60 crore (YoY).

Dalmia Bharat: Q1 profit falls to Rs 124.3 crore versus Rs 136.15 crore; revenue rises to Rs 2,367.58 crore versus Rs 2,044.12 crore (YoY).

Career Point: Q1 profit declines to Rs 6.26 crore versus Rs 6.95 crore; revenue increases to Rs 26.38 crore versus Rs 22.62 crore (YoY).

State Trading Corporation: Q1 profit slips to Rs 1.46 crroe versus Rs 12.63 crore; revenue drops to Rs 37.34 crore versus Rs 47.99 crore (YoY).

Sterling Tools: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 14.03 crore versus Rs 9.5 crore; revenue rises to Rs 131.3 crore versus Rs 97.91 crore (YoY).

Andhra Cements: Q1 loss at Rs 31.34 crore versus loss of Rs 25.42 crore; revenue falls to Rs 92.93 crore versus Rs 108.50 crore (YoY).

Salzer Electronics: Q1 profit rises to Rs 4.54 crore versus Rs 4.06 crore; revenue increases to Rs 126.46 crore versus Rs 104.6 crore (YoY).

Avanti Feeds: Q1 consolidated profit falls to Rs 90 crore versus Rs 148.8 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,040.2 crore versus Rs 998.2 crore (YoY).

IFGL Refractories: Q1 consolidated profit drops to Rs 15.46 crore versus Rs 19.81 crore; revenue rises to Rs 236.94 crore versus Rs 228.27 crore (YoY).

DCM Shriram Industries: Q1 profit falls to Rs 23.25 crore versus Rs 32.58 crore; revenue slips to Rs 464.55 crore versus Rs 472.2 crore (YoY).

Rolta India: Q1 loss at Rs 36.70 crore versus profit at Rs 32.91 crore; revenue drops to Rs 636.53 crore versus Rs 723.88 crore (YoY).

VST Tillers Tractors: Q1 profit slips to Rs 14.38 crore versus Rs 28.18 crore; revenue declines to Rs 145.55 crore versus Rs 181.20 crore (YoY).

Tree House Education: Q1 loss at Rs 12.94 crore versus loss at Rs 14.49 crore; revenue falls to Rs 1.25 crore versus Rs 3.5 crore (YoY).

Shriram EPC: Q1 profit up 41 percent at Rs 5.5 crore versus Rs 3.9 crore; revenue down 37.4 percent at Rs 129.9 crore versus Rs 207.6 crore (YoY).

Prabhat Dairy: Q1 profit up 89.7 percent at Rs 11 crore versus Rs 5.8 crore; revenue up 7.3 percent percent at Rs 385.7 crore versus Rs 359.6 crore (YoY).

Technocraft Industries: Q1 profit up 35.8 percent at Rs 27.9 crore versus Rs 20.5 crore; revenue up 26 percent at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 217.5 crore (YoY).

GTPL Hathway: Q1 profit up 4.1 percent at Rs 12.6 crore versus Rs 12.1 crore; revenue up 5.8 percent at Rs 296.9 crore versus Rs 280.6 crore (YoY).

Jindal Poly Films: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 54 crore versus Rs 12 crore; revenue up 30.6 percent at Rs 874.3 crore versus Rs 669.5 crore (YoY).

Titagarh Wagons: Q1 profit down 33.4 percent at Rs 2.2 crore versus Rs 3.3 crore; revenue up 60.4 percent at Rs 131.8 crore versus Rs 82.2 crore (YoY).

Balaji Telefilms: Q1 loss at Rs 1.2 crore versus profit of Rs 7.3 crore; revenue down 11.9 percent at Rs 133.6 crore versus Rs 151.6 crore (YoY).

RattanIndia Power: Q1 loss at Rs 7.6 crore versus loss of Rs 136.9 crore; revenue up 43.2 percent at Rs 690.7 crore versus Rs 482.2 crore (YoY).

Indostar Capital Finance: Q1 profit declines to Rs 31.48 crore versus Rs 51.06 crore; revenue rises to Rs 229.04 crore versus Rs 181.67 crore (YoY).

Endurance Technologies: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 124.6 crore versus Rs 96.53 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,860.43 crore versus Rs 1,505.73 crore (YoY).

Lux Industries: Q1 increases to Rs 18.75 crore versus Rs 15.69 crore; revenue rises to Rs 262.3 crore versus Rs 246.15 crore (YoY).

ARSS Infrastructure: Q1 loss at Rs 10.70 crore versus loss at Rs 15.12 crore; revenue falls to Rs 135.40 crore versus Rs 312.4 crore (YoY).

Globus Spirits: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 7.54 crore versus Rs 1.56 crore; revenue rises to Rs 258.21 crore versus Rs 244 crore (YoY).

Sequent Scientific: Q1 profit doubles to Rs 4.48 crore versus Rs 2.24 crore; revenue rises to Rs 235.15 crore versus Rs 192.62 crore (YoY).

Galaxy Surfactants: Q1 profit rises to Rs 45.71 crore versus Rs 35.85 crore; revenue increases to Rs 716.2 crore versus Rs 582.37 crore (YoY).

Elgi Equipments: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 21.63 crore versus Rs 16.5 crore; revenue increases to Rs 260.9 crore versus Rs 205.9 crore (YoY).

Renaissance Jewellery: Q1 consolidated profit rises to Rs 11.69 crore versus Rs 8.9 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 456.2 crore versus Rs 376.9 crore (YoY).

Phoenix Mills: Q1 profit rises to Rs 59.73 crore versus Rs 42.6 crore; revenue increases to Rs 413.2 crore versus Rs 395.9 crore (YoY).

Reliance Communications: Company and Reliance Jio Infocomm signed agreement for change in spectrum allotment in 800 MHz band across 22 circles.

Himachal Futuristic Communications: Company has received the purchase orders worth Rs 278.51 crore and Rs 304.95 crore approximately aggregating to Rs 583.46 crore from BBNL.

Urja Global: Board approved re-consideration of approval for filing application for listing of green bond or equity shares at London Stock Exchange/Singapore Stock Exchange/NASDAQ; and re-consideration the issue of green bonds upto $500 million for financing the renewable energy projects and e-rickshaws.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Brands purchased an additional 22.18 percent equity stake in Genesis Colors (GCL) for about Rs 93.16 crore, taking its total stake in GCL to 33.83 percent.

Sarda Energy & Minerals: Company sought approval of the shareholders for raising of funds upto an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore through equity/equity related instruments.

Electrosteel Steels: Ashutosh Agarwal resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

GPT Infraprojects: Company bags order valued at Rs 58 crore.

AI Champdany Industries: Board at its meeting scheduled to be held on August 13 will consider delisting of shares from one stock exchange.

Glenmark Pharma: Board approved the transfer of the company's business of active pharmaceuticals ingredient (API) to its wholly owned subsidiary.

Jindal Poly Films: Board approved expansion plans for company's India operation by way of investment of approximately Rs 400 crore in 2nd Nonwoven Spunmelt Fabric line; also approved expansion plans for India operation by way of investment of Rs 350 crore in Biaxially-Oriented Poly Propylene (BOPP)-Line No.8 and Cast Poly Propylene (C PP) Line No. 2.

Welspun Corp: Company received contract of value $51 million for loadout, transportation and related services pertaining to pipes in to the Americas market. With this addition, its current order book stands at 1,514 KMTs valued at Rs 10,900 crore.

Hinduja Global Solutions: Company's subsidiary Hinduja Global Solutions UK Ltd received 2-year contract from the Crown Commercial Government Contact Centre Framework for the Money Advice Service.

Quess Corp: Company completed acquisition of additional 8 percent equity in Simpliance Technologies Private Limited. With this, Quess holds 53 percent equity in Simpliance.

Cipla: Company received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for HIV drug Atazanavir Caps from USFDA.

Cipla: Subsidiary Cipla USA, Inc has secured rights from MSN Laboratories Private Limited to market & distribute Capecitabine 150mg and 500mg tablets in US.

Pioneer Distilleries: Company closed operation of the company's plant at Balapur, Maharashtra for two weeks.

Power Grid Corporation: Company entered into a term loan facility agreement for Rs 10,000 crore with State Bank of India for meeting Capital expenditure for expansion/renovation and setting up various undergoing and new transmission and other projects in the company and in identified SPVs/JVs of the company.

NBCC (India): Company has received an order from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for construction of CBSE, Integrated Office Complex amounting to Rs 150 crore.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra): Board approved raising of additional funds upto an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore.

Ashok Leyland: Subsidiary Optare PLC from Transport for London (TfL) received order for 31 Optare Metrodecker EV double-decker buses to be bought by Metroline and will be added to London's fleet by next summer.

Alkem Labs: US FDA issues no Form 483 to company's manufacturing unit in California.

XPro India: Board gets shareholder nod for reappointment of C Bhaskar as MD & CEO.

APT Packaging: Board approves re-appointment of Arvind Machhar as MD.

Jindal Poly Films: Jindal Poly Films: Board approved expansion plans for company's India operation by way of investment of approximately Rs 400 crore in 2nd Nonwoven Spunmelt Fabric line; also approved expansion plans for India operation by way of investment of Rs 350 crore in Biaxially-Oriented Poly Propylene (BOPP)-Line No.8 and Cast Poly Propylene (C PP) Line No. 2.

Jet Airways: S Vishwanathan did not quit the audit committee; his term came to an end.

7NR Retail: Board approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:2.

Arihant Superstructures: Board has constituted a committee on insider trading and board was informed of non-compliance of SEBI provisions by independent director, Dinesh Babel.

HDFC Bank: Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar resigns.

Tata Motors: July total group global wholesales down 5 percent at 92,639 units (YoY).

Adani Gas: Wins 7 more geographical areas, Bharat Gas wins 5 geographical areas and Torrent Gas wins 3 geographical areas under 9th round of City Gas Distribution bid - Reports CNBC-TV18.

4 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For August 13, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Jet Airways and Punjab National Bank are present in this list.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.