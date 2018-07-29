Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Bulls roared on Dalal Street on Friday as follow up buying helped frontline indices end at record closing highs. After opening higher, the Nifty50 remained on upward path throughout the session, forming robust bullish candle on the daily candlestick chart as well as weekly chart.

All sectoral as well as broader indices participated in the rally barring PSU Bank. FMCG and Metal indices were the biggest gainers, rising 2 percent each while the Nifty Midcap index was up 0.9 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which hit record high for the 21st time in 2018, closed 352.21 points higher at 37,336.85, driven by ITC which was the biggest gainer with 5 percent rally after Q1 earnings.

It was a strong start to the August series as the Nifty50 rallied sharply to hit fresh intraday all-time high of 11,283.40. The index, which did not fall below the 11,200 levels Friday, closed 111.10 points or 0.99 percent higher at 11,278.40.

"Bulls signed off the week in style on a strong note in uncharted territories with a bullish candle after registering a gap up opening," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He feels that across the time frames on weekly and monthly charts, things are looking very promising with robust bullish candle formations. "Hence, this upswing shall eventually expand further into the zone of 11,480–11,541 levels where indices shall encounter resistance on long term charts. For confirmation of further upmoves, Nifty50 needs to register a fresh breakout above 11,540 levels."

He said the downsides Friday's gap zone of 11,210–11,185 shall offer immediate support where as critical support shall be assumed around 11,100 levels below which Nifty50 shall face enhanced selling pressure in short term. Hence, it looks prudent for traders to initiate fresh buys around 11,210 on dips with a stop below 11,100 on closing basis, he added.

India VIX moved up by 2.39 percent at 12.31 levels. Overall lower volatility is giving the tight grip to bulls.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,278.40 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,231.2, followed by 11,184.1. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,304.4 and 11,330.5.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,634.40, up 228 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,505.9, followed by 27,377.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,712.0, followed by 27,789.6.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 27.58 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,400 strike price, which now holds 17.55 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,300, which has accumulated 16.14 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at 11,700 strike, which added 7.54 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400 which added 5.84 lakh contracts and 11,500 strike which added 3.61 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which shed 1.43 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which shed 0.72 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 38.54 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 21.61 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 21.55 lakh contracts in open interest.

Maximum Put Writing was seen at the strike of 11,200, which added 10.34 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 strike which added 6.09 lakh contracts and 11,100 which added 5.67 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put Unwinding seen.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 738.05 crore and domestic institutional investors Rs 406.12 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

116 stocks saw long buildup

35 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

41 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

13 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

JBF Industries: ECL Finance sold 4,98,060 shares of the company at Rs 32.15 per share on NSE.

Max India: WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund bought 14,41,000 shares at Rs 82.4 per share on the NSE and 25,00,000 shares at Rs 82.4 per share on BSE.

RPG Life Sciences: Paramjeet Singh sold 1,03,154 shares of the company at Rs 310.97 per share on NSE.

Shilpi Cable Tech: Emerging Market Opportunities Fund sold 6,00,000 shares at Rs 3.05 per share on NSE.

Suumaya Lifestyle: L R Commodities Private Limited bought 1,52,000 shares at Rs 30.17 per share on NSE.

Mahindra CIE: Prudential Management Services sold 47,84,068 shares at Rs 258 per share on BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

GIC Re: The corporation will host an earnings conference call with analysts/investors on July 31 to discuss financial results.

Godawari Power & Ispat: A conference call for Analyst/Institutional Investors/Fund House/Investors etc. is scheduled to be held on July 30.

Supreme Industries: Axis Capital will be hosting a Conference call for analysts and investors on behalf of the company on July 31.

Lumax Industries: Earning call for analysts and investors is rescheduled on July 30.

Persistent Systems: The company has scheduled an investor / analyst call on July 30.

Confidence Petroleum India: The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Natco Pharma: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 8 to consider June quarter results and interim dividend if any.

Captain Polyplast: 21st Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on August 25.

Zenotech Laboratories: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 6 to approve unaudited financial results for Q1.

Omaxe: Board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 6 to approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for Q1.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Earnings call with the Analyst/ Institutional Investors for the Q1FY19 results is scheduled to be held on July 30.

Security and Intelligence Services: Company will be meeting Investors (Participants) at Edelweiss Securities in Hong Kong on July 30.

Finolex Industries: The meeting of board of directors is scheduled on August 11 to approve June quarter earnings.

Kajaria Ceramics: Ashok Kajaria, Chairman & Managing Director and Sanjeev Agarwal, Cheif Financial Officer of the company would be attending the meetings with investors, beaing organised by Edelweiss Securities on July 30-31 in Mumbai.

Natco Pharma: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 8.

Arvind: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 6.

UFO Moviez India: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 8.

India Glycols: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 4.

DEN Networks: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 3.

Suzlon Energy: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 4.

City Union Bank: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 8.

Punjab National Bank: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Dampur Sugar Mills: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 11.

India Cements: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 11.

ITD Cementation: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Bharat Forge: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 9.

MEP Infrastructure: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 13.

Sun TV Network: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 10.

CARE Ratings: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 13.

Gati: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 13.

63 Moons Technologies: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Elecon Engineering: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 1.

Graphite India: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 6.

Manali Petrochemicals: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 8.

Nilkamal: Board meeting to approve June quarter results is scheduled to be held on August 3.

Monte Carlo Fashions: Conference Call is scheduled to be held on August 1.

AIA Engineering: Investors' conference call on results of Q1FY19 will be held on August 9.

Astral Poly Technik: Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 25.

L&T Infotech: Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 22.

Jindal Stainless: A meeting of the company with certain Funds has been scheduled to be held on July 30 in Chennai.

HOEC: 34th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on August 20.

Voltas: 64th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on August 27.

Oberoi Realty: Conference call is scheduled to be held on July 31 to discuss the Q1FY19 results and business updates.

Bosch: 66th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 24.

Emami: Investor's Conference call has been organised on August 2 after June quarter results announcement.

Solar Industries India: Conference call is scheduled to be held on August 1.

Idea Cellular: Q1FY19 results conference call will be conducted on July 31.

Hindalco Industries: Investor Conference Call of the company is scheduled to be held on July 30.

Stocks in news

Results on Monday: Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Axis bank, Avenue Supermarts, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Can Fin Homes, Godrej Consumer Products, Idea Cellular, RITES, Gujarat Gas, Shree Cement, IDFC, IDFC Bank, Escorts, GSPL, Central Bank of India, Century Textile, Chennai Petroleum, Aban Offshore, Asian Hotel (East), HG Infra, India Nippon, Jaiprakash Associates, KCP, KPR Mills, Mafatlal Indus, Mahindra Lifespace, Monte Carlo, Munjal Showa, Oberoi Realty, Piramal Enterprises, Sharda Cropchem, Solar Industries, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Supreme Petrochem, Swaraj Engines, Texmaco Rail, The New India Assurance.

ICICI Bank: Q1 net loss at Rs 119.5 crore versus profit of Rs 2,049 crore; NII rises 9.2 percent at Rs 6,102 crore versus Rs 5,590 crore (YoY).

Bank of Baroda: Q1 profit jumps sharply to Rs 528.3 crore versus Rs 203.4 crore; NII rises 28.7 percent to Rs 4,381 crore versus Rs 3,405 crore (YoY).

Indian Overseas Bank: Q1 net loss widens to Rs 919 crore versus loss of Rs 499 crore; NII increases 18 percent to Rs 1,208.1 crore versus Rs 1,024.6 crore (YoY).

HCL Technologies: Q1 profit rises 7.9 percent to Rs 2,403 crore versus Rs 2,227 crore; revenue increases 5.3 percent to Rs 13,878 crore versus Rs 13,179 crore; dollar revenue rises 0.8 percent to $2,055 millio versus $2,038 million (QoQ).

HCL Technologies Guidance: FY19 constant currency revenue growth maintained at 9.5-11.5 percent and EBIT margin at 19.5-20.5 percent.

Unichem Laboratories: Q1 net loss at Rs 20.7 crore versus profit of Rs 1.5 crore; revenue rises 42.6 percent to Rs 201.4 crore versus Rs 141.3 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 53.1 crore versus Rs 16.8 crore; revenue rises 16.3 percent to Rs 804.2 crore versus Rs 691.3 crore (YoY).

NTPC: Q1 profit falls 1.1 percent to Rs 2,588.1 crore versus Rs 2,618.2 crore; revenue increases 14.2 percent to Rs 22,703 crore versus Rs 19,879.3 crore (YoY).

Lumax Industries: Q1 profit rises 33.2 percent to Rs 20 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore; revenue jumps 45.2 percent to Rs 496.2 crore versus Rs 340.5 crore (YoY).

JK Cement: Q1 profit declines 37.8 percent to Rs 49.32 crore versus Rs 79.32 crore; revenue rises 7.1 percent to Rs 1,115.6 crore versus Rs 1,041.5 crore (YoY).

Punjab National Bank: PNB MetLife filed draft red herring prospectus with the SEBI for its IPO. Punjab National Bank, MetLife, M Pallonji Group, Elpro International, IGE and Jammu & Kashmir Bank will dilute stake in the IPO.

HDFC AMC fixes final offer price at Rs 1,100 per share, raises Rs 2,800.33 crore via IPO

State-run railway consulting company RITES secured export order of $82.63 million (approximately Rs 567 crore).

Adani Green Energy: The tender of UPNEDA won by the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahoba Solar (UP) Private Limited for setting up 250 MWac solar generation project has been annulled by UPNEDA.

Persistent Systems: Q1 profit rises to Rs 87.35 crore versus Rs 73.7 crore; revenue increases to Rs 834.28 crore versus Rs 752.5 crore (QoQ).

Lumax Auto Technologies: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 19.50 crore versus Rs 11.68 cr; revenue surges to Rs 332.99 crore versus Rs 235.6 crore (YoY).

SMS Pharmaceuticals: Q1 profit increases to Rs 10.11 crore versus Rs 9.23 crore; revenue falls to Rs 125.1 crore versus Rs 130 crore (YoY).

Excel Crop Care: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 38.50 crore versus Rs 23.90 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 399.70 crore versus Rs 296.25 crore (YoY).

Indraprastha Medical Corporation: Q1 profit rises to Rs 6.48 crore versus Rs 4.75 crore; revenue increases to Rs 189.4 crore versus Rs 185 crore (YoY).

Balmer Lawrie: Q1 profit climbs to Rs 38.9 crore versus Rs 29.9 crore; revenue increases to Rs 489 crore versus Rs 465.35 crore (YoY).

Prestige Estate Projects: Q1 consolidated profit rises to Rs 130.4 crore versus Rs 119.1 crore; revenue falls to Rs 861.3 crore versus Rs 1,279.6 crore (YoY).

Automobile Corporation of Goa: Q1 profit rises to Rs 6.46 crore versus Rs 5.85 crore; revenue rises to Rs 123.51 crore versus Rs 117.64 crore (YoY).

Genus Power Infrastructure: Q1 profit rises to Rs 14.38 crore versus Rs 14.22 crore; revenue increases to Rs 238.57 crore versus Rs 182.8 crore (YoY).

Ramkrishna Forgings: Q1 profit 27.71 crore versus Rs 9.08 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 410.5 crore versus Rs 258.17 crore (YoY).

RS Software: Q1 loss at Rs 6.71 crore versus Rs 6.73 crore; revenue falls to Rs 12.70 crore versus Rs 15.33 crore (QoQ).

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Q1 profit at Rs 7.67 crore versus loss of Rs Rs 23.5 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 343.3 crore versus Rs 288.76 crore (YoY).

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: Consequent to amicable resolution of all issues following a discussion with the Union, work has resumed at Sukinda & Mahagiri Mines.

Thyrocare Technologies: A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 4 to consider a proposal to buy back equity shares.

Captain Polyplast: Board approved sub-division of existing 1 (one) equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 shares of Rs 2 each fully paid-up.

GKB Ophthalmics: Board approved allotment of 4,87,000 equity shares on a preferential basis to non- promoters / non- promoter groups for an issue price of Rs 155.

Damodar Industries: Board has approved sub-division of face value of equity shares from Rs 10 to Rs 5.

IDFC Bank: A meeting of the equity shareholders is scheduled on Monday to consider the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Capital First and Capital First Home Finance and Capital First Securities with the bank.

KIC Metaliks: Board approved sub-division of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

Karda Constructions: Company has received Rs 12 crore work order for drilling and blasting works in relation to land development at Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Any fund raising which may be undertaken by JPL will be by way of an IPO and that the maximum dilution of the company's shareholding in JPL in the IPO (including any sale of shares of JPL by the Company) will be up to 20 percent of the fully diluted issued and paid-up equity share capital of JPL.

No stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 30, not a single stock is present in this list.