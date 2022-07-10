Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market extended its northward journey for a third consecutive session and filled the bearish gap zone by crossing its hurdle of 16,172 levels on July 8. Positive global cues and fall in volatility supported the market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex climbed 303 points to 54,482, while the Nifty50 rose 88 points to 16,221 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts, but for the week, there was bullish candlestick pattern formation on the weekly scale as the index gained 3 percent.

If the index sustains above 16,172 levels then the possibility of hitting 200 days exponential moving average (EMA) is increasing in coming sessions, experts said.

"Throughout the trading session, the index remained largely inside a 50-point range of 16,230 and 16,180 levels which can be a cause for concern. But as the index closed above its critical hurdle of 16,172 levels bulls can aim at its 200-day EMA whose value is placed around 16,550 levels," said Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia.

In between, he feels it is critical for the index to sustain above 16,157 levels (Friday's low) as a close below that level can induce some weakness with an initial target placed in the zone of 16,045 - 16,011 levels.

Therefore, short-term traders can consider fresh buying only above 16,275 levels and look for a target of 16,500, the market expert advised.

The broader markets underperformed frontline indices with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising third of a percent each on Friday as about 1,053 shares advanced against 858 declining shares on the NSE.

The fall in volatility below 20 mark was a big comfort for bulls and if it falls further and sustains below the same level then there could be more market stability, experts said. India VIX, the fear index, declined by 4.2 percent to 18.4 levels.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,160, followed by 16,100. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,278 and 16,336.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank traded in line with broader space, rising more than 200 points to 35,124 on Friday. The important pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,981, followed by 34,837. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,265 and 35,406 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 23.04 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the July series.

This is followed by 16,500 strike, which holds 22.25 lakh contracts, and 16,000 strike, which has accumulated 16.82 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 16,200 strike, which added 3.73 lakh contracts, followed by 16,400 strike which added 1.86 lakh contracts and 17,000 strike which added 1.28 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16,000 strike, which shed 4.34 lakh contracts, followed by 15,800 strike which shed 4.02 lakh contracts and 15,700 strike which shed 3.08 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 33.48 lakh contracts was seen at 15,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the July series.

This is followed by 15,500 strike, which holds 27.49 lakh contracts, and 16,000 strike, which has accumulated 17.76 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,200 strike, which added 4.98 lakh contracts, followed by 15,500 strike, which added 2.16 lakh contracts and 16,300 strike which added 1.07 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,700 strike, which shed 3.45 lakh contracts, followed by 15,000 strike which shed 2.05 lakh contracts, and 14,700 strike which shed 1.83 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Astral, HDFC, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, and SBI Card, among others.

60 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Nifty Financial, Ipca Laboratories, Tata Chemicals, Intellect Design Arena, and Navin Fluorine International, in which a long build-up was seen.

30 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including NALCO, NBCC, Hindalco Industries, Torrent Pharma, and InterGlobe Aviation, in which long unwinding was seen.

50 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 10 stocks including Cummins India, Astral, HDFC, Max Financial Services, and JK Cement, in which a short build-up was seen.

55 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including HDFC AMC, Chambal Fertilizers, Coromandel International, Jubilant Foodworks, and Whirlpool, in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Results on July 11

5paisa Capital, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Mishtann Foods, Nakoda Group of Industries, Sahara One Media & Entertainment, and Star Housing Finance will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 11.

Stocks in News

Tata Consultancy Services: The leading IT company reported a 16.2% year-on-year growth in revenue at Rs 52,758 crore and revenue in constant currency grew 15.5% YoY for the quarter ended June 2022. Profit during the quarter rose 5.2% YoY to Rs 9,478 crore, but operating margin at 23.1% contracted 2.4% YoY.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma company has launched Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets in the US market, which are used in the treatment of certain bladder-related problems. This drug is a therapeutic generic equivalent to Toviaz brand which had US sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2022, according to IQVIA.

HDFC: The Corporation has received approval from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for the merger of subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, with HDFC. PFRDA also approved merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus has launched the molecule Sitagliptin in India under the brand names Sitaglyn and Siglyn to address Type 2 diabetes. Sitagliptin is the gold standard in the Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitor (DPP4i) category with over 62 percent market share in the global market.

Avenue Supermarts: The D-Mart operator has clocked a massive 490 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 680 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, backed by healthy topline and operating performance but on a low base as the year-ago quarter had impacted by second covid wave, while the sequential increase in profit was nearly 46 percent. Standalone revenue from operations grew by 95 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,807 crore in quarter ended June 2022, and the growth compared to previous quarter was 14 percent.

Dilip Buildcon: Subsidiary 'Bangarupalem Gudipala Highways Limited' has received the financial closure letter from the National Highways Authority of India for Bangalore-Chennai Expressway in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Phase II/Package III). The project cost is Rs 1,060 crore. In addition, Dilip Buildcon has declared as L-1 bidder for water supply scheme tender by Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal. The said EPC project worth Rs 1,400.04 crore included trial run and operation & maintenance of the entire water supply scheme for 10 years in Madhya Pradesh.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company is declared as the successful bidder under Tariff-based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for "transmission system for evacuation of power from Neemuch SEZ" on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The project comprises establishment of two 400kV DIC transmission lines passing through Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, a new 400/220kV pooling substation at Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) and 400kV bay extension works.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain operator has signed a License Agreement for a 51 room hotel at Anjuna, Goa. The hotel is expected to be operational by March, 2023. Its hotel management subsidiary Carnation Hotels will be operating this hotel.

Federal Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5.72 crore on the private sector lender for non-compliance with the provisions related to financial services provided by the bank. This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have offloaded shares worth Rs 109.31 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 34.61 crore on July 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock under its F&O ban list for July 11 as well. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

