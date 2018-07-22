Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50, after opening flat, gained strength in the morning trade on Friday and reclaimed the psychological 11,000-mark despite tepid global cues.

The index managed to hold the same level at close, forming small bullish candle on the daily charts and Doji Cross kind of pattern on the weekly scale.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remain volatile throughout the week which is indicated by its long shadow on either side. It appears like a cross or a plus sign.

The 50-share NSE Nifty opened at 10,963.50 and touched an intraday low of 10,946.20, but managed to gain strength in the first hour of trade itself and moved up to hit day's high of 11,030.25. The index closed 53.10 points higher at 11,010.20.

Index has got stuck in between 10,923 to 11,078 zones from last eight trading sessions and requires a range breakout to commence the next leg of rally, experts said, adding the flat close on week on basis with a Doji candle which indicates a tug of war while decline is being bought in the market.

"Nifty50 continued its rangebound move as it bounced back with a bullish candle from the lower end of the trading range present between 10,925–11,080 levels where as on the weekly charts it registered a Doji Cross kind of formation suggesting indecisiveness and lack of direction throughout the week," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said unless indices emerge out of this trading range as directional move can't be expected in the Nifty50. "However, traders can maintain long bias and focus on stock specific opportunities as market started recoginising and rewarding the companies which delivered good numbers and at the same time punishing the ones who failed to meet the expectations."

Traders are advised to maintain a market stop, for all long positions, below 10,900 on closing basis, Mohammad said.

India VIX fell by 1.10 percent at 13.44 levels. VIX has to cool down to start the fresh leg of rally to head towards life time high territory.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,010.20 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,960.87, followed by 10,911.53. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,044.87 and 11,079.53.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,873.20, up 83.55 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,745.67, followed by 26,618.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,973.67, followed by 27,074.13.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 37.88 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,100 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 11,000 strike price, which now holds 37.01 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,200, which has accumulated 31.64 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,300, which added 0.8 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100, which added 0.22 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which shed 4.78 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200, which shed 2.82 lakh contracts and 10,800 which shed 0.73 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 47.71 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for July series.

This was followed by the 11,000 strike price, which now holds 47.56 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,900 strike price, which has now accumulated 46.14 lakh contracts in open interest.

The highest Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,900, which added 6.29 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 which added 4.52 lakh contracts and 10,800 which added 1.49 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at 10,600, which shed over 2.64 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500, which shed 0.16 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 310.27 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 50.73 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

55 stocks saw long buildup

80 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

44 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

25 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

8K Miles Software Services: Quant Capital Holdings Private Limited sold 1,61,782 equity shares of the company at Rs 317.43 per share.

JBF Industries: Capri Global Advisory Services bought 8,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 27.75 per share while IFCI sold 20,25,000 shares at Rs 27.56 per share and 9,75,000 shares at Rs 27.15.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Welspun India: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on July 27.

Suryalata Spinning Mills: 35th Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on August 13.

Walchandnagar Industries: 109th Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on August 14.

Datamatics Global Services: 30th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 14.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: Q1FY19 earnings call with analysts and investors is scheduled to be held on July 24.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Investor call/analyst call(s) is scheduled to be held on July 30.

Sterling Biotech: Meeting of 1st Committee of Creditors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 26.

Stocks in news

Results on Monday: United Spirits, L&T Infotech, ACC, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Securities, Vijaya Bank, Tejas network, V-Mart Retail, Welspun Corp, Saregama India, Delta Corp, Balaji Amines, Granules India, Greenlam Industries, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Hindustan Zinc, Indianbulls Ventures, Lakshmi Machine Works, Linde India, Alicon Castalloy, Rane Engine Valve

Wipro: Q1 It services rupee revenue rises 2.1 percent at Rs 13,700 crore versus Rs 13,412 crore; EBIT gains 24 percent at Rs 2,397 crore versus Rs 1,932.3 crore; EBIT margin expands to 17.5 percent versus 14.4 percent; Dollar revenue down 1.7 percent at $2,026.5 million versus $2,062 million (QoQ).

Wipro Guidance: Company sees Q2 IT services revenue in $2.01-$2.05 billion range, a growth of 0.3-2.3 percent over Q1.

Havells: Q1 profit rises 73 percent at Rs 210.4 crore versus Rs 121.4 crore; revenue increases 39.5 percent to Rs 2,596.3 crore versus Rs 1,860.5 crore (YoY).

Bata: Q1 profit rises 36.6 percent at Rs 82.5 crore versus Rs 60.4 crore; revenue increases 8.3 percent to Rs 797.3 crore versus Rs 736.1 crore (YoY).

Just Dial: Q1 profit rises to Rs 38.53 crore versus Rs 38.16 crore; revenue increases to Rs 211.43 crore versus Rs 190.04 crore (YoY).

UPL: Company signs definitive pact with Arysta Lifescience in a $4.2 billion all cash deal; deal is expected to be completed in late Q3 FY19 or early Q4 FY19.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 23, Adani Enterprises and Adani Power are present in this list.