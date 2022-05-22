Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market had a strong run on May 20 with the benchmark indices surging nearly 3 percent, recouping all losses of previous two days backed by buying across sectors and positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex climbed 1,534 points to 54,326, and the Nifty50 rose 457 points to 16,266 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts. Experts expect the index to face resistance at around 16,400 mark, crossing which can take the index beyond 16,600 mark, they feel.

"Nifty50 continued its erratic moves as it strongly recoiled after the massive sell-off witnessed in last Thursday's session. With this recovery, the index also bridged the bearish gap registered in the last session, present between 15,984 and 16,211," said Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia.

He further said Friday's strong move can also be interpreted to conclude that the fall in last Thursday's session was just a reaction to the negative global cues, provided Nifty witnesses, a follow-through buying in the next trading session. In that scenario, the initial hurdle shall be around 16,400 levels and beyond that test of 20-day SMA (simple moving average) cannot be ruled out."

However, on the downside, it remains critical for the index to sustain above 16,000 levels below which weakness can be expected with initial targets of 15,775, he said. Considering the erratic moves of the last couple of trading sessions it looks prudent to remain neutral on the index trade, the market expert advised.

The broader markets also traded strong on Friday with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 2.2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, as breadth was strong. About five shares advanced for every share declining on the NSE.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,086, followed by 15,905. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,365 and 16,463.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank rallied 961 points or 2.9 percent to close at 34,276 on Friday and formed bullish candle on the daily charts. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 33,837, followed by 33,397. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 34,537 and 34,797 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 77.32 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the May series.

This is followed by 16,300 strike, which holds 48.22 lakh contracts, and 16,800 strike, which has accumulated 47.57 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 16,300 strike, which added 20.91 lakh contracts, followed by 16,700 strike which added 12.52 lakh contracts and 17,100 strike which added 8.82 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16,100 strike, which shed 16.08 lakh contracts, followed by 15,900 strike which shed 15.10 lakh contracts and 15,800 strike which shed 14.60 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 75.97 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the May series.

This is followed by 15,000 strike, which holds 54.19 lakh contracts, and 15,800 strike, which has accumulated 53.64 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,000 strike, which added 36.71 lakh contracts, followed by 16,100 strike, which added 23.76 lakh contracts and 16,200 strike which added 21.26 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16,500 strike, which shed 67,500 contracts, followed by 17,000 strike which shed 65,800 contracts, and 17,500 strike which shed 46,900 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Infosys, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Bata India, Indian Hotels, and Power Grid Corporation of India, among others.

113 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including The Ramco Cement, Ashok Leyland, Apollo Tyres, Zydus Lifesciences, and Gujarat State Petronet, in which a long build-up was seen.

3 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the three stocks - Atul, Abbott India, and Ambuja Cements, in which long unwinding was seen.

12 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Godrej Consumer Products, Honeywell Automation, Navin Fluorine International, Container Corporation of India, and UPL, in which a short build-up was seen.

71 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including LIC Housing Finance, GNFC, Nifty, Delta Corp, and Bosch, in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Godrej Agrovet: Promoter Godrej Industries acquired 40 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 492.6 per share. Investor V-Sciences Investments Pte Ltd was the seller for this deal, which had owned 2.27 crore equity shares or 11.83 percent stake in Godrej Agrovet as of March 2022.

Greenlam Industries: Ace investor Ashish Dhawan sold 20 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 300 per share. However, Hydra Trading Private Limited was the buyer for those shares and raised stake by 1.65 percent, which had held 3.7 percent stake and Ashish Dhawan had held 5.65 percent shareholding as of March 2022.

Results on May 23

Zomato, Divis Laboratories, Bharat Electronics, Birlasoft, TRF, SAIL, Nelcast, Pricol, The Ramco Cement, TTK Healthcare, Patel Engineering, Igarashi Motors, Graphite India, Data Patterns (India), Shilpa Medicare, and Vaibhav Global will be in focus ahead of March quarter earnings on May 23.

Stocks in News

One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, reported a loss of Rs 762.5 crore for the March quarter against Rs 444.4 crore last year. Revenues were up by 89 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,541 crore. The firm has formed a joint venture general insurance company in which it has committed to invest Rs 950 crore over a period of 10 years. The proposal to set up joint venture firm Paytm General Insurance Limited (PGIL) was approved by the board on May 20.

Shree Cement reported a 16 percent decline in standalone net profit of Rs 645 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, as against Rs 768 crore recorded a year ago. Revenue rose 3.6 percent on-year to Rs 4,099 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 3,958 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. The year-on-year decline in profit was due to a surge in power and fuel costs, along with the high base of last year’s quarter. Meanwhile, the sequential growth was aided by higher volumes and better realizations during the quarter.

NTPC reported a 14 percent growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 5,167 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2021-22 as against Rs 4,542 crore recorded a year ago. Consolidated revenue for the state-owned utility major rose 23 percent on-year to Rs 37,085 crore from Rs 30,103 crore in the year-ago quarter. NTPC added 3,152 mega watts (MW) of new capacity during the year thereby taking its total installed capacity 68,962 MW.

Thermax reported a 4 percent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 103 crore for the March quarter. The company’s consolidated revenues were up 26 percent YoY to Rs 1,992 crore. The company attributed lower profitability to increased commodity and freight costs during the quarter. Thermax reported a 127% jump in order booking for the quarter to Rs 3,396 crore.

Jet Airways India said it got an air operator certificate from Directorate General of Civil Aviation, allowing it to restart commercial flight operations. Jet Airways now plans to recommence operations in July-September quarter. Aircraft and fleet plan, network and other details will be available in phases over the coming weeks.

Sobha reported 40 percent growth in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 25 crore against Rs 18 crore a year ago. Revenue grew 30 percent to Rs 766.80 from Rs 588.90 crore last year. The firm realised its highest ever quarterly sales value of Rs 1,110 crore with a sales volume of 1.34 million square feet. It also achieved the highest ever sales volume in FY22 at 4.91 million square feet which is 22 percent higher than its sales volume in pre pandemic FY19 as well as FY21.

Indiabulls Housing Finance reported an 11 percent increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 at Rs 306.75 crore from Rs 276.23 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations declined by 7.7 percent to Rs 2,189.31 crore against Rs 2,371.71 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal. Loan book fell by 7.4 percent to Rs 59,333 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 64,062 crore a year ago. Gross NPAs were at 3.21 percent as on March 31, 2022 versus 2.66 percent as on March 31, 2021. Net NPAs were at 1.89 percent as on March 31, 2022 compared to 1.59 percent a year ago.

Power Grid Corporation of India posted about 18 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter against Rs 3,526.23 crore a year ago, backed by higher income. Total income during the quarter increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore last year.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,265.41 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 2,148.95 crore worth of shares on May 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank - are under the F&O ban for May 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

