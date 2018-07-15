Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 started off the last day on a positive note following positive global cues but immediately wiped out those gains to trade volatile for rest of the day and closed mildly in the red on Friday. Investors await another batch of earnings reports.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts and a decent bullish candle on the weekly scale.

Flat close with a negative bias indicated that the market took a breather after rallying sharply in the previous session, but managed to hold the psychological 11,000-mark for the second consecutive session which hinted that bulls have not given up yet and may help the index hit earlier record high of 11,171 seen in January, experts said.

The 50-share NSE Nifty after opening at 11,056.90 extended gains to hit an intraday high of 11,071.35, but wiped out those gains in the morning trade itself to hit day's low of 10,999.75. It traded in a range of about 30 points for rest of the day but did not break previous day's intraday low of 10,999.65.

The index closed 4.30 points lower at 11,018.90 today while on the weekly basis, it rallied 2.3 percent.

"Market appears to be in a consolidation mode as Nifty50 respected the bullish gap zone, between 10,999–10,976, registered on Thursday’s trading session as it signed off the last day of the week with a bearish candle above the psychologically important 11,000 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

However, on weekly charts a decent bullish candle with a full-fledged breakout above the 8 week consolidation zone is clearly visible, he said. "Hence, this pause shall eventually pave the way for a fresh breakout which shall initially lead to the test of life time highs present around 11,171 levels."

Hence, positional traders are advised to buy the dips and retain positive stance as long as Nifty50 sustains above 10,900 levels on closing basis and look for bigger targets over a period of time, he said.

India VIX fell 1.62 percent at 12.30 levels.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 11,018.90 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,988.7, followed by 10,958.5. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,060.2 and 11,101.5.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,935.95, down 90.6 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,858.03, followed by 26,780.17. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,058.03, followed by 27,180.17.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 33.22 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 28.27 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,800, which has accumulated 26.93 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,200, which added 4.19 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500, which added 3.51 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which shed 5.09 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which shed 2.2 lakh contracts and 11,100 which shed 2.05 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 50.32 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,600 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 47.68 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 44.04 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which added 7.01 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which added 3.9 lakh contracts and 11,100, which added 1.32 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at 10,800, which shed over 2.10 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500, which shed 1.86 lakh contracts and 10,600 which shed 1.24 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,104.65 crore while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 872 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

29 stocks saw long buildup

33 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

79 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

65 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

AU Small Finance Bank: International Finance Corporation FDI sells 88,37,381 equity shares at Rs 630 per share on NSE and 32,00,000 shares at Rs 630.01 per share on the BSE. However, Kotak Mutual Fund A/C Standard Multicap Fund bought 36,50,824 equity shares at Rs 630 per share on Friday.

Solara Active Pharma: Reliance Strategic Investments sell 1,36,666 equity shares at Rs 150.24 per share on Friday.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Nitin Castings: Shareholder Meeting - Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 8.

Bothra Metals & Alloys: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on July 17 to appoint Lubdha Porwal as Additional Director (Independent Director) of the company.

KLRF: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 27.

Baid Leasing and Finance: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 25.

CESC: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 26.

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 23.

Flora Textiles: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 31.

IFB Agro Industries: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 25.

LG Balakrishnan: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 31.

Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 23.

Rishiroop: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Combat Drugs: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 23.

Bervin Investment: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 30.

La Opala RG: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on August 14.

NGL Fine-Chem: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on August 10.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on August 10.

VST Industries: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 21.

Just Dial: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings and buyback of equity shares is scheduled to be held on July 20.

Reliance Naval and Engineering: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 21.

Teesta Agro Industries: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 31.

Hatsun Agro Product: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 19.

Lactose (India): Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 19.

Sagarsoft (India): Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 23.

Reliance Power: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 21.

HCL Technologies: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 27.

Kalyani Steels: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 24.

Delta Corp: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 23.

Blue Dart Express: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 31.

Titan Company: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on August 3.

Kokuyo Camlin: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on August 8.

JSW Energy: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 27.

Redington India: Board meeting for announcement of June quarter earnings is scheduled to be held on July 31

Godrej Industries: Annual General Meeting of Godrej Industries is scheduled to be held on August 13.

Hester Biosciences: 31st Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 10.

Newgen Software Technologies: 26th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Cochin Shipyard: 46th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 14.

SH Kelkar and Company: 62nd Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Minda Industries: 26th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 8.

Adani Enterprises: 26th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Adani Transmission: 5th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Adani Green Energy: 3rd Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts: Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Daikaffil Chemicals India: 26th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 10.

Great Eastern Shipping: Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 10.

Blue Star: 70th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 8.

Ashima: 35th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 11.

Skipper: 37th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Steelcast: 47th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7.

HCKK Ventures: 35th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 11.

Allcargo Logistics: 25th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 10.

Advani Hotels & Resorts: 31st Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 9.

JSW Energy: 24th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 6

Prime Urban Development India: 81st Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 8.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: Company announced its meeting with the analyst/ institutional investor - LogicTree Investment Advisers - on July 16.

Eris Lifesciences: Company announced its meeting with the analyst/ institutional investor - Prabhudas Lilladher (P) Ltd - on July 16.

Stocks in news

Infosys: Profit in Q1 fell 2.1 percent to Rs 3,612 crore versus Rs 3,690 crore and revenue rose 5.8 percent to Rs 19,128 crore versus Rs 18,083 crore. Dollar revenue grew by 0.9 percent at $2,831 million versus $2,805 million (QoQ).

Infosys: Guidance for FY19 constant currency growth maintained at 6-8 percent and operating margin at 22-24 percent.

Vedanta: Company has been identified as the 'H1 qualified interested bidder' as per the bid process of the consortium of lenders of GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Limited (GCEL) for sale of controlling equity stake and restructuring of debt in GCEL.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: US District Court for the District Of New Jersey converted temporary injunction into preliminary injunction against DRL. With this court ruling, the company is prevented from re-launching its generic product until patent litigation related to 305 patent is concluded and company prevails on an appeal of this injunction.

The company announced its intent to appeal the decision made by the US District Court for the District of New Jersey in a preliminary injunction hearing with respect to further sales and commercialisation of Dr Reddy's Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film within the United States.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company signed definitive agreement to acquire Apotex' businesses in Poland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Spain & Belgium for 70 million euro.

PC Jeweller: Board decides to withdraw buyback offer of 1.21 crore shares with immediate effect.

Minda Industries: Board has approved acquisition of 80 percent of equity capital of iSYS RTS GmbH based in Germany.

Inter Globe Finance: Navin Jain, Managing Director has also been appointed as chairman of the company.

JSPL and Zee Media Corporation: Jindal Steel and Power and Zee Media Corporation have entered into an amicable settlement with each other, to put a quietus to the entire issues and have withdrawn the allegations against each other.

Fortune Financial Services: Scheme of Arrangement between Napean Finvest (demerged company) and Fortune Credit Capital, (resulting company) a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. According to the Scheme, the lending business of the demerged company will be transferred to the resulting company as a going concern.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: Q1 profit falls to Rs 16.77 crore from Rs 16.88 crore and revenue dips to Rs 201.7 crore from Rs 251.1 crore YoY. Company put on hold its capacity expansion programme from 100 KTPA to 137 KTPA at Abu road unit.

3i Infotech: Q1 consolidated revenue rises to Rs 241.98 crore versus Rs 239.31 crore; profit falls to Rs 15.19 crore versus Rs 16.88 crore YoY.

Fine Organic Industries: Company has signed agreement with Citi Bank NA, Jersey branch for availing external commercial borrowing of $18.75 million to finance the capital expenditure.

Visa Steel: Manoj Kumar Digga, Chief Financial Officer has resigned and company is proposed to appoint Ranjan Kumar Jindal as the Chief Financial Officer.

Cochin Shipyard: Company signed shipbuilding contract with Inland Water Authority of India (IWAI) for design, construction and supply of Ten Ro-Ro Vessels. The total contract value is Rs 102.6 crore.

Adani Green Energy: Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahoba Solar (UP) Private Limited has won tender for setting up 300 Mwac solar generation project.

Vipul: Ajay Agrawal resigns from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Nucleus Software Exports: Company acquires remaining 4 percent stake in Avon Mobility Solutions, taking total stake to 100 percent.

KP Energy: Company and GE India Industrial (P) Limited have signed up definitive agreements for development of 300MW Wind Power Project (120 Wind Turbine Generators of 2.5 MW each) at Kutch, Gujarat.

Bajaj Corp: Q1 profit falls to Rs 53.76 crore versus Rs 54.97 crore; revenue rises to Rs 221.41 crore from Rs 197.43 crore YoY.

DCB Bank: Q1 profit rises to Rs 69.50 crore versus Rs 65.22 crore; net interest income jumps to Rs 272.97 crore from Rs 233.16 crore YoY. Gross NPA stands at 1.86 percent versus at 1.79 percent and net NPA at 0.72 percent versus 0.72 percent QoQ.

Seamec: Subsidiary Seamec International FZE purchased a bulk carrier 'TENTO' renamed as 'GOOD HOPE'.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 16, Jet Airways is present in this list.