Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Bulls were back at Dalal Street on Friday as the Nifty50 started the July series on a positive note, recouped all previous day's losses and closed above 10,700. The index made a 'Long White Day' pattern on the daily charts and Hammer Candle pattern on the weekly scale.

The 50-share NSE Nifty, which opened higher at 10,612.85 gained momentum in the later part of the session. The index hit an intraday high of 10,723.05, before closing above its crucial 50-DEMA. It ended the first session of July series at 10,714.30, up 125.20 points or 1.18 percent.

The index witnessed a strong reversal from the bearish trend made in last two trading sessions but for bulls to take control, the index needs to close above 10,785 in the coming session for confirmation, experts said.

Investors who went long on the index on Friday should keep a trailing stop loss placed below 10,600.

"Bulls appears to have made a strong counter attack as Nifty50 signed off the session with a Long White Day kind of formation as it witnessed surprisingly sustained buying interest throughout the day and went on to erase around 62 percent of severe losses witnessed in preceding two sessions," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He feels if similar strength continues even in the next trading session then the possibility of a bottom being in place at Thursday’s low of 10,557 will be much higher and the same can be confirmed with a close above 10,785 by next Monday.

However, as Nifty and Bank Nifty futures both are trading at a discount to spot levels is either suggesting lack of conviction about the sustainability of this rally or building up of short positions at higher levels, he said.

He further said hence, traders at this juncture will be better off by waiting for one more session to get a confirmation of strength in this regard. "For fresh long positions a stop below 10,600 looks prudent breach of which shall signal the end of current pullback attempt.

India VIX fell down by 7.26 percent at 12.93 levels. On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was seen at 10,600 followed by 10,500 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike.

Significant Put writing was seen at 10,600 followed by 10,700 while Call writing was seen at 11,000 and then 10,800.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,714.3 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,643.4, followed by 10,572.5. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,754.1 and 10,793.9.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,364.2 on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,282.0, followed by 26,199.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,455.7, followed by 26,547.2.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 33.29 lakh contracts was at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 28.43 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,700, which has accumulated 24.23 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which added 3.33 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800, which added 1.91 lakh contracts and 11,300, which added 1 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which shed 0.89 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600, which shed 0.64 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 45.67 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,200 strike price, which now holds 30.31 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,500 strike price, which has now accumulated 30.19 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at the strike price of 10,600, which added 10.58 lakh contracts.

This was followed by strike price of 10,400, which added 3.26 lakh contracts, followed and 10,700 which added 3.03 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put Unwinding seen.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 157.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,262.83 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

129 stocks saw long buildup

48 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

30 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

3 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals:

Jet Airways: Shaastra Securities traded over 6.28 lakh shares at Rs 340 apiece.

Kwality: BP Fintrade traded 26.9 lakh shares at Rs 21.49 apiece.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers sold 1.89 crore shares at Rs 255.

Talkwalkar: Gurukripa Capital bought 2 lakh shares at Rs 149.87.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

RBL Bank: The bank met multiple investors on June 29, 2018.

Stocks in news:

Bank Of Maharashtra: MD & CEO RP Marathe & ED RK Gupta Divested Of Functional Responsibilties

HDFC Bank: No Plan To Increase Foreign Branches At This Point

IDBI Bank: IRDA Approves LIC's Investment Proposal

TCS: Promoter And Promoter Group Of Co Have Communicated Their Intention To Participate In Buyback

No stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 2, no stocks are present in this list.