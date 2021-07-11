Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Market extended losses for second consecutive session and closed with moderate losses on July 9, dented by banking & financials, auto and IT stocks.

BSE Sensex fell 182.75 points to 52,386.19, while the Nifty50 declined 38.10 points to 15,689.80 and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts. The index declined 0.2 percent during the week, witnessing bearish candle formation on the weekly scale.

"The daily price action has formed a 'Doji' candlestick pattern forming lower High-Low compared to previous session indicating weakness. On the downside, any violation of an intraday support zone of 15,650 levels may cause profit booking towards 15,600-15,550 levels," said Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities.

He further said, "The next higher levels to be watched are around 15,730 levels. Any sustainable move above 15,730 levels may cause momentum towards 15,800-15,900 levels."

The broader markets outperformed frontline indices as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.62 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.54 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,638.13, followed by 15,586.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,736.13 and 15,782.47.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank slipped 202.15 points to 35,071.95 on July 9. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,879.46, followed by 34,687.03. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,244.77 and 35,417.63 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 27.94 lakh contracts was seen at 16000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the July series.

This is followed by 15800 strike, which holds 18.72 lakh contracts, and 16500 strike, which has accumulated 16.70 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 15700 strike, which added 2.41 lakh contracts, followed by 16100 strike which added 2.28 lakh contracts, and 16000 strike which added 1.62 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16300 strike, which shed 1.17 lakh contracts, followed by 16400 strike which shed 93,150 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 31.64 lakh contracts was seen at 15500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the July series.

This is followed by 15000 strike, which holds 26.80 lakh contracts, and 15200 strike, which has accumulated 23.30 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 15200 strike, which added 1.36 lakh contracts, followed by 15300 strike which added 73,400 contracts, and 14900 strike which added 44,700 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15800 strike, which shed 2.81 lakh contracts, followed by 15000 strike which shed 2.58 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

42 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

26 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

39 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

55 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Granules India: BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 28,56,834 equity shares in Granules at Rs 362.27 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vishal Fabrics: LTS Investment Fund sold 4.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 80.53 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Sandu Pharmaceuticals: Porinju Veliyath sold 43,500 equity shares in the company at Rs 51.99 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on July 12, and Analysts/Investors Meeting

Results on July 12: HFCL, HMT, Steel Strips Wheels, Amit Securities, Dr Lalchandani Labs, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing, ISMT, SM Gold, and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will release quarterly earnings on July 12.

Max Ventures and Industries: The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on July 12.

Gati: The company's officials will meet Sharekhan on July 12.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation: The company's officials will meet institutional investors on July 12.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The company's officials will meet HSBC Global Asset Management (UK), Neuberger Berman Group LLC, Nippon Life lnsurance Company, SRS Investment Management, HDFC MF, Nippon, HDFC Life, Birla Sunlife MF, Mirae MF, UTI MF, Tata MF, and SBI Life on July 12.

Neogen Chemicals: The company's officials will meet Mission Holdings on July 12 and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on July 13.

Finolex Cables: The company's officials will meet Fidelity Investments on July 13.

Coromandel International: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors in a conference call, hosted by Nirmal Bang Securities on July 27.

Stocks in News

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 77.38 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 1.38 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 231.91 crore from Rs 99.39 crore YoY.

Avenue Supermarts: The company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 115.13 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 49.56 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,031.75 crore from Rs 3,833.23 crore YoY.

Compucom Software: The company has won a tender and received a Letter of Acceptance for IT enablement of PESA/FRA Acts with other schemes for Tribal Area Development (TAD) Department, Government of Rajasthan and operations & maintenance services for a period of six months from RISL worth Rs 58.40 lakh inclusive all incident charges and taxes and excluding GST.

Unichem Laboratories: The company has received tentative approval for ANDA of Sitagliptin tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of Januvia (sitagliptin) tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, of Merck Sharpe and Dohme Corp (Merck).

Shaily Engineering Plastics: The company approved raising of funds upto Rs 300 crore, in one or more tranches by way of issuance of securities through a qualified institutions placement//preferential offer or a combination thereof.

Emkay Global Financial Services: Equity Intelligence India sold 0.76% stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 2.6% from 3.36% on July 7.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,124.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 106.55 crore in the Indian equity market on July 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Six stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, NALCO, NMDC, Punjab National Bank, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for July 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.