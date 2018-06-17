Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty which started with a gap down recouped most of its intraday losses and closed above its crucial level of 10,800 for the fourth straight day in a row on Friday. It formed a Hammer like candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The index formed a Hammer like pattern for the second consecutive day in a row which indicates that the decline was bought into. The index bounced near its 13-EMA to close above its 5-EMA placed 10,808.

A Hammer which is a bullish reversal pattern is formed after a decline while a Hanging Man is a bearish reversal pattern. A Hammer consists of no upper shadow, a small body, and long lower shadow.

The long lower shadow of the Hammer signifies that it tested its support where demand was located and then bounced back. The index bounced back near its crucial support placed around 10,754.65.

Investors are advised to remain cautious and await for a breakout or a breakdown before initiating fresh positions. A close above 10,930 would result in a breakout while a break below Friday’s low of 10,755 could bring back bears on D-Street.

"Nifty registered Hammer formation to sign off the last session of the week suggesting that bulls are still in the game as they snatched the match away from the clutches of bears. Last two days of price action is suggesting that some sort consolidation is on between the bulls and bears with equal balance of power owing to which market lacked clear cut direction," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research and Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

However, the entire week's price action remained inside the 138-point narrow range leaving a dominant upper shadow which is a cause for concern, he said.

He added, unless indices close above 10,930 levels bulls will not gain upper hand and this breakout is inevitable for them to reach safe shores. "Similarly, a close below 10,755 shall re-establish the supremacy of bears. Hence, as long as market remains inside the zone of 10,930–10,755 traders are advised to remain cautious."

Here are top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key Nifty support and resistance levels

The Nifty closed at 10,817.7 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, its key support is placed at 10,770.73, followed by 10,723.77. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,849.33 and 10,880.97.

Bank Nifty

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,417.4. Important pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,312.74, followed by 26,208.07. Key resistance levels are placed at 26,554.24, followed by 26,691.07.

Call options data

In terms of open interest, the 11,000 call option has seen the most call writing so far, with 43.54 lakh contracts being written. This level could act as a crucial resistance for the index in the June series.

The second-highest buildup was seen in the 10,800 call option, which has seen 33.42 lakh contracts getting written so far. The 10,900 call option has accumulated 31.26 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which added 2.12 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800, which added 2.10 lakh contracts, and 11,200, which added 1.18 lakh contracts.

The most call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,900, which saw 4.42 lakh contracts getting shed, followed by 10,700, which shed over 1.33 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum open interest in put options was seen at the 10,700 strike price, in which 48.01 lakh contracts have been added until date. This level could be a crucial support for the index in the June series.

The 10,600 put option comes next, with 41 lakh contracts being added so far, followed by 10,800 put option, which has now accumulated 35.98 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which added 2.29 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which shed 5.96 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600, which shed 2.33 lakh contracts and 10,700, which shed 1.54 lakh contracts.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,524.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 561.01 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with higher delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that they are bullish on it.

29 stocks saw long build-up

29 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in prices is generally indicative of short covering.

101 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in prices generally indicates a buildup of short positions.

49 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk deals:

Balrampur Chini Mills: California Public Employees Retirement System bought 12,20,112 shares at Rs 73.84 per share

Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Limited bought 26,00,000 shares at Rs 172.79 per share

Vakrangee: Baron Emerging Markets Fund sold 102,80,628 shares at Rs 41.51 per share

Analyst or board meet/briefings:

RBL Bank: The lender met officials from Ambit Capital on June 15, 2018

TVS Motor: JPMorgan India and White Oak Capital will be meeting the firm on June 19 and June 27, 2018.

Voltas: Multiple fund houses and brokerages will be meeting the company on June 19, 2018 and Kotak Securities will be meeting on June 20, 2018.

Stocks in the news:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Defends its right to launch Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual film in the US markets.

NBCC: Company submitted a bid in response to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management's invite for strategic disinvestment of HSCC and Engineering Projects (India).

Jindal Steel & Power: After inauguration of its Angul plant, JSPL told CNBC-TV18 that the company may look at expansion of steel plant at Angul in Odisha once it is debt free. It already has land to expand production by 12 mtpa at Angul.

PNC Infratech: The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the on-going bidding process of Purvanchal Expressway Project that comprises eight individual packages and decided to go for fresh bidding. The company was earlier declared as L1 bidder for the fourth package of the above project.

Punjab & Sind Bank raises one-year MCLR to 8.6 percent from 8.5 percent with effect June 16.

Panacea Biotec along with its partner, Apotex Inc and Apotex Corp have entered into a settlement agreement with Celgene Corporation (USA) and its subsidiary Abraxis BioScience, for settlement of disputes regarding patents covering Abraxane drug product and the company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for paclitaxel protein bound particles for injectable suspension, 100mg/vial, a generic version of Abraxane.

SMS Lifesciences India has received Establishment Inspection Report from the US Food and Drug Administration for manufacturing facility - Unit-I, Kazipally, Hyderabad, after its inspection in April.

Nava Bharat Ventures: Subsidiary Nava Bharat Energy India has scheduled capital overhaul (for turbine and boiler) of its 150 MW power plant at Paloncha, Telangana, for a period ranging from 45 to 60 days commencing from June 17.

Filatex India has fixed June 28 as record date for determining shareholders entitled for sub-division of equity shares.

Container Corporation of India has fixed June 27 as record date for the purpose of sub-division of shares.

Ujjivan Financial Services has received Reserve Bank of India’s approval for appointment of Ittira Davis as MD and CEO of the company effective July 1.

Electrosteel Steels board allotted 1,76,55,06,078 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each to Vedanta Star (VSL) on a preferential basis. VSL holds 90 percent of the paid up share capital of the company.

Fiberweb India said the proposed preferential allotment of equity shares to New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund to the tune of Rs 40 crore will not be taking place. The company continues to be on track to execute the second phase of its diversification project - production of bi-component flat bond fabric - for which the proposed investment was sought.

KDDL’s board has approved raising funds up to Rs 20 crore through a preferential issue.

Globalspace Technologies acquires strategic stake of 70.80 percent in Miljon Medi App.

NTPC: The firm has inked pact with Noida Authority to use treated sewage water at Dadri plant

Andhra Bank raises MCLR by 0.05 percent for various tenors

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics' associate company Avana Logistek filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its initial public offering. The issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 43 lakh equity shares by Transworld Holdings, Mauritius, the promoter of Avana.

ANG Lifesciences India: ICRA has assigned a credit rating for the Rs 17 crore line of credit. The agency has upgraded its long term rating to BB+ from BB- and the short-term rating to A4+ from A4.

3 stocks under ban period on the NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the futures and options segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For June 18, DHFL, Jet Airways and Just Dial are present in the F&O ban list.