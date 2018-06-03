Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which started last week on a muted note, failed to hold on to its crucial support placed at 10,700 on Friday. It ended the session with a small bearish candle on the daily candlestick chart and a Spinning Top candle - an indecisive pattern - on the weekly chart.

The index is stuck in a 10,550-10,777 range. If bulls have to regain control, then a close above 10,777 is required.

But given that we are witnessing strong buying at lower levels, there is a high possibility of the index consolidating this week.

The Nifty, which opened Friday at 10,738.45, rose to an intraday high of 10,764.75 before bears gained control. The index slipped below its crucial support placed at 10,700 to hit an intraday low of 10,681.50, before closing Friday at 10,696.20, down 0.37 percent.

“The Nifty ended Friday with a small bearish candle formation, whereas the weekly price action resulted in a Spinning Top kind of indecisive formation. The broader markets are under pressure, with advance-decline ratio consistently favouring bears,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, said.

He added that since no technical parameter has generated fresh sell signals on lower timeframe charts, the Nifty may resume its strength if it manages a close above 10,777 levels over the next couple of trading sessions.

If weakness persists, he sees the Nifty once again retesting its recent lows of 10,550. “Essentially, it looks like the markers are directionless and stuck in a 10,550-10,750 range. Unless it comes out of this range, a directional move may not emerge in near future.”

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

The Nifty closed at 10,696.2 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, its key support is placed at 10,663.53, followed by 10,630.87. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,746.83 and 10,797.47.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,692.8. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,568.67, followed by 26,444.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,906.87, followed by 27,120.94.

In terms of open interest, the 11,000 call has seen the most call writing so far at 37.20 lakh contracts. This could act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the June series.

The second-highest build-up has taken place in the 10,700 call option, which has seen 21.90 lakh contracts getting written so far. The 10,900 call option has accumulated 21.81 lakh contracts.

Highest call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,900, which added 7.19 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which added 6.72 lakh contracts, and 10,800, which added 5.59 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any call unwinding seen.

Maximum OI in put options was seen at 10,200 strike price, in which 31.85 lakh contracts has been added till date. This could be a crucial support level for the index in the June series.

10,600 put option comes next, with 30.91 lakh contracts added so far, followed by the 10,500 put option, which has now accumulated 27.50 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 6.87 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300, which added 3.9 lakh contracts, and 10,100, which added .48 lakh contracts.

Hardly any put unwinding was seen.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 202.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 337.97 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the National Stock Exchange.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

A decrease in OI along with an increase in prices mostly indicates short covering.

An increase in OI along with a decrease in prices mostly indicates build-up of short positions.

Just Dial: Ishana Capital Master Fund purchased 4,25,600 shares at Rs 583.12 per share.

Sumeet Industries: Mystique Media bought 6,27,318 shares at Rs 14.71 per share

Vakrangee: Baron Emerging Markets Fund purchased 72,67,679 shares at Rs 34.08 per share and BP Fintrade Private bought 11,70,882 equity shares.

Balrampur Chini Mills: State Street Active Emerging Markets Small Cap Active Non Lending QIB Common Trust Fund sold 13,39,777 equity shares at Rs 73.43 per share

(For more bulk deals click here)

CG Power: Aditya Birla Mutual Fund will be meeting the management on June 4.

Aegis Logistics: The company will be holding B&K Securities' conference on June 4.

Yes Bank: Seiga AMC and Centrum Broking met the management.

ICICI Lombard: Emkay Global Financial Services met representatives of the firm.

Alembic Pharma announced that Ajay Kumar Desai, Senior Vice President - Finance and Company Secretary has resigned from the position of Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from May 31. Charandeep Singh Saluja has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the audit of API Srikakulam plant in Andhra Pradesh has been completed by the US Food and Drug Administration with zero observations

State Bank of India has hiked marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 bps across tenors effective June 1

Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked MCLR by 10-20 bps across tenors effective June 1, one-year MCLR has been hiked by 20 bps to 8.90 percent

Punjab National Bank has raised MCLR by 10 bps effective June 1

ICICI Bank has raised MCLR by 10 bps effective June 1

HDFC has raised retail prime lending rates by 10 bps effective June 2

Idea Cellular: The company is seeking shareholder nod for issue of non-convertible securities of about Rs 15,000 crore. It is also seeking shareholder nod for change in the name of company to Vodafone Idea

Hero MotoCorp: May total sales rose 11 percent year-on-year at 7.06 lakh units

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For June 4, not a single stock is present in the F&O ban list.