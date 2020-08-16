Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Indian equity benchmarks slipped into the red in the week gone by due to profit-booking amid mixed global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex wiped out gains made during the past week and closed with a minor cut of 0.4 percent while the Nifty50 fell 0.3 percent for the week ended August 14.

The S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 1.5 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index closed with gains of 1.3 percent for the week ended August 14.

In the previous trading session, the Sensex closed 433 points, or 1.13 percent, lower at 37,877.34 and the Nifty ended at 11,178.40, down 122 points or 1.08 percent.

"On Monday, the market would wait for further developments in the Telecom AGR case hearing on the domestic front while on the global front, the US-China meeting over the weekend would provide some direction," said Siddharth Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Nifty formed a small bearish candle on a weekly scale which looks like a small pause in overall positive momentum. Now, it has to cross and hold above 11,250 to witness an up move towards 11,350-11,400 while the support exists at 11,100-11,050," Khemka said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels for the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,071.2, followed by 10,964. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,325.9 and 11,473.4.

Nifty Bank

Bank Nifty closed 2.33 percent lower at 21,679.40 on August 14. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 21,314.03, followed by 20,948.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 22,189.83 and 22,700.27.

Call option data

Maximum call OI of nearly 22.55 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strikes, which will act as crucial resistance in the August series.

This is followed by 11,300, which holds 15.56 lakh contracts, and 11,400 strikes, which has accumulated 12.32 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 11,200, which added 2.83 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300, which added 2.40 lakh contracts, and 11,700 strikes, which added 1.25 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,600, which shed 77,475 contracts, followed by 11,500 strikes, which shed 65,925 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum put OI of 33.74 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strikes, which will act as crucial support in the August series.

This is followed by 11,100, which holds 16.66 lakh contracts, and 11,200 strikes, which has accumulated 15.25 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 11,100, which added 2.61 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800, which added 1.54 lakh contracts, and 10,900 strikes, which added 1.45 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was witnessed at 11,500, which shed 45,075 contracts, followed by 11,400 strikes, which shed 31,425 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

8 stocks saw long build-up

75 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

41 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

15 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on August 17

Petronet LNG, Can Fin Homes, Lux Industries, Orient Paper, Sical Logistics, Suven Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Stocks in the news

Fortis Healthcare Q1: Loss at Rs 187.9 crore versus profit of Rs 78 crore, revenue at Rs 605.9 crore versus Rs 1,138.3 crore (YoY).

Sun TV Network Q1: Profit at Rs 282.8 crore versus Rs 381.8 crore, revenue at Rs 606.1 crore versus Rs 1,080.4 crore (YoY).

Berger Paints Q1: Profit at Rs 15.1 crore versus Rs 176.4 crore, revenue at Rs 930.8 crore versus Rs 1,716.5 crore (YoY).

Lupin: Company announced results from its Phase 3 clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety of single-dose Solosec in female patients with trichomoniasis.

NLC India: Company issued Commercial Paper of Rs 1,000 crore in favour of SBI Mutual Fund — SBI Liquid Fund.

Borosil Q1: Loss at Rs 7.4 crore versus profit at Rs 10.78 crore, revenue at Rs 56 crore versus Rs 129 crore YoY.

Jindal Steel & Power: SBICAP Trustee Company increased its stake in the company to 8.47 percent from 4.23 percent earlier.

Zee Learn: RattanIndia Finance acquired a 6.42 percent stake in the company by the invocation of pledge on August 12.

Fund flow

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 46.39 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 797.08 crore in the Indian equity market on August 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Nine stocks -- Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Bata India, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea, Manappuram Finance, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Vedanta -- are under the F&O ban for August 17. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.​