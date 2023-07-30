Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The Nifty, which ended a tad lower on July 28, is expected to stay in the 19,500-19,800 range in the coming sessions, with a break on either side deciding the direction of the next move, experts said.

Maruti Suzuki India, GAIL (India), Power Grid Corporation of India, UPL, Adani Green and Navin Fluorine International are among the several companies that will come out with their first quarter numbers on July 31, which can have a bearing on investor sentiment.

"The Nifty is expected to find support around 19,500 levels, which coincides with the 20-day exponential moving average (DEMA) of 19,526 on the daily chart," Ashwin Ramani, derivatives & technical analyst at SAMCO Securities said.

The Nifty ended 14 points lower at 19,646, while the Sensex closed 107 points lower at 66,160. The Nifty formed Doji candlestick on the daily charts, pointing to a tug-of-war between bulls and bears.

Despite ending lower for the second day running, the index held on to the 20-day DEMA. It also closed above the previous day's low of around 19,600, which, too, can act as support.

On the higher side, 19,700-19,800, which have the maximum call open interest, are likely to be the critical levels.

A close below 20 DEMA can lead to profit booking and initiation of fresh short positions, Ramani said. The Nifty needs to close above 19,800 for the uptrend to continue.

We have collated 14 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,584, followed by 19,553 and 19,502. In case of an upside, 19,686 can be the key resistance followed by 19,717 and 19,768.

Nifty Bank

The banking index, which has the highest weight in Nifty, too, closed lower on July 28, falling over 200 points to 45,468. It took support at 20-day EMA (45,331). If Bank Nifty closes below the level, it can slide below 45,000, experts said.

"Bank Nifty closed below the key zone of 45,600 on the daily chart. However, it found intraday support from the 20-DEMA, which is placed at 45,331 on the daily chart," Ashwin Ramani said.

A close below 45,300 will likely intensify the selling pressure but if the index ends above 45,700, the uptrend will resume, he said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 45,291, followed by 45,176 and 44,989. In the case of an upside, the initial resistance is at 45,665, followed by 45,780 and 45,967.

Call options data

As per the options data, the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) was at 19,800 strike, with 96.09 lakh contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 20,500 strike, which had 82.74 lakh contacts, while 19,700 strike had 75.44 lakh contracts.

Meaningful Call writing was at 20,200 strike, which added 41.26 lakh contracts, followed by 20,500 and 19,600 strikes, which added 39.81 lakh and 35.47 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 19,800 strike, which shed 5.24 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,600 strike, with 69.41 lakh contracts. This can be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,500 strike, comprising 58.37 lakh contracts, and 19,000 strike, with 48.5 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was visible at 19,600 strike, which added 38.35 lakh contracts, followed by 19,500 strike, which added 32.57 contracts, and 18,800 strike, which added 16.68 lakh contracts.

Meaningful Put unwinding was seen at 19,800 strike, which shed 31.26 lakh contracts, followed by 19,700 and 19,900 strikes, which off loaded 6.6 lakh and 4.53 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Godrej Consumer Products, Muthoot Finance, Page Industries, Petronet LNG and Hindustan Unilever were among the stocks that saw highest delivery.

80 stocks see a long build-up

Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, Ipca Laboratories and Sun TV Network were among 80 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

18 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 18 stocks, including Laurus Labs, Metropolis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, IndusInd Bank and Coromandel International, saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

38 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 38 stocks, including M&M Financial Services, Dr Lal PathLabs, Bajaj Finserv, Can Fin Homes, and Granules India. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

52 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 52 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Cipla, Tata Chemicals, IDFC First Bank, Marico and Deepak Nitrite. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Results on July 31

Maruti Suzuki India, GAIL (India), Power Grid Corporation of India, UPL, Bosch, Petronet LNG, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Castrol India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers, JBM Auto, Lakshmi Machine Works, Navin Fluorine International, Oberoi Realty and Welspun India will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 31.

Stocks in the news

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-owned company has been declared the successful bidder for two inter-state transmission system projects, which will come up under the build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) mode.

Gland Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has concluded the inspection of the firm's Visakhapatnam facility with zero 483 observations, with no action indicated. The FDA conducted the good manufacturing practice inspection of the oncology facility during July 20-28.

Godrej Properties: The Mumbai-based real estate developer's board will meet on August 2 to consider a proposal to raise funds by way of debt securities via private placement.

Piramal Enterprises: The diversified non-banking finance company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 509 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, led by a gain of Rs 855 crore following the sale of stake in Shriram Finance. Profit in Q1FY23 was Rs 8,155 crore supported by an exceptional gain of Rs 7,614 crore related to pharma demerger. Net interest income fell 17 percent to Rs 891 crore compared from the year-ago period.

Bank of India: The public sector lender recorded a standalone profit of Rs 1,551 crore for the June quarter of FY24, a 176 percent year-on-year growth, with net interest income increasing 45 percent YoY to Rs 5,915 crore. Operating profit grew 72 percent to Rs 3,752 crore and non-interest income 27 percent to Rs 1,462 crore.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The credit card issuing company saw a 5 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 593 crore in Q1FY24. Revenue from operations grew 26 percent to Rs 3,912 crore compared from the year-ago quarter, with net accounts increasing 22 percent to 10.97 lakh.

Marico: The FMCG company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 436 crore in the June quarter, rising 15.6 percent from the year-ago period backed by healthy operating performance. Revenue from operations fell by 3.2 percent YoY to Rs 2,477 crore on weak India business and moderate growth in international business, with domestic volume growth at 3 percent.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,023.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 1,634.37 crore worth of stocks on July 28, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for July 31. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

