Trade Setup for Monday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 fell nearly 6.2 percent during last week, Nifty Smallcap and Midcap indices were down 4-5 percent.

This week, the market will first react to ICICI Bank's numbers on May 11 (Monday). But overall, it is expected to remain volatile with negative bias.

"Although IIP and inflation numbers are not expected to surprise the market in any way, investors will be looking out for any silver lining in the commentary. Market rallies do not look sustainable and volatility is likely to rule the markets. Investors will also take cues from any reduction in the number of infections," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

We have collated 14 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three- months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 9,198.92 followed by 9,146.33. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,343.37 and 9,435.23.

Nifty Bank

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,102.13 followed by 18,851.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,786.63 and 20,220.37.

Call option data

Maximum call OI of 21.63 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,000 strike. It will act as crucial resistance in the May series.

This is followed by 9,500, which holds 14.73 lakh contracts, and 9,000 strikes, which has accumulated 5.81 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 10,000 which added 2.84 lakh contracts, followed by 9,500 strikes that added 1.07 lakh contracts.

Minor Call unwinding was witnessed at 9,200 which shed 20,175 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum put OI of 23.38 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the May series.

This is followed by 8,500, which holds 18.38 lakh contracts, and 9,500 strikes, which has accumulated 11.43 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 9,300 which added 90,975 contracts, followed by 9,100 strikes, which added 37,725 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 9,000, which shed 94,350 contracts, followed by 8,700 strikes that shed 38,550 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

38 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

38 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

40 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

29 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on May 11

ADF Foods, Godrej Agro, Godrej Properties, Motilal Oswal, Piramal Enterprises, Saint Gobain, Sonata Software, Subex, Wockhardt.

Stocks in the news

ICICI Bank: Bank has reported a 26 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,221.36 crore in quarter ended March 2020 against profit of at Rs 969.06 crore. Net interest income of the bank rose 17.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,926.89 crore with 10 percent loan growth and 18 percent increase in deposits YoY.

Apollo Pipes: Promoter Sameer Gupta acquired 75,000 shares in the company at Rs 329.98 per share.

Sobha: Anamudi Real Estates LLP bought another 5,55,000 shares in the company at Rs 178.87 per share.

SeQuent Scientific: Carlyle Group entered into binding agreements to acquire a 74 percent stake in the company.

TCI Express Q4: Profit fell 12.5 percent to Rs 19 crore, revenue fell 10.5 percent to Rs 238 crore YoY.

VIP Industries: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised stake to 5.31 percent in Q4FY20, from 5.11 percent in Q3. MFs also upped stake to 10.4 percent versus 9.13 percent.

Swaraj Engines Q4: Profit fell to Rs 15.84 crore versus Rs 16.65 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 175.13 crore versus Rs 191.47 crore YoY.

Everest Industries: Patel Ramanbhai Narayanbhai HUF bought 80,000 shares at Rs 171.39 per share.

Gammon Infrastructure: Consolidated Infrastructure Company bought 54,97,333 shares at Rs 0.39 per share.

Uttam Galva Steels Q4: Loss at Rs 536.04 crore versus loss at Rs 656.23 crore, revenue fell to Rs 118.66 crore versus Rs 277.12 crore YoY.

Magma Fincorp: The company resumed operations at select 147 branches in few of the states.

Shree Cement Q4: Profit rose to Rs 535.93 cr versus Rs 340.05 cr, revenue fell to Rs 3,415.14 cr versus Rs 3,489.35 cr YoY.

VST Tillers Tractors: The company has resumed its manufacturing operation.

NOCIL: The company has partially resumed its manufacturing operations.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Westbridge Crossover Fund, LLC reduced stake in the company to 5.01 percent in Q4FY20, against 9.8 percent in Q3FY20.

Lupin: Pithampur facilities completed a successful UK MHRA inspection.​

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,724.71 crore while and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,503.14 crore in the Indian equity market on May 8, provisional data available on the NSE showed.