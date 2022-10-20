Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The BSE Sensex on Thursday climbed 96 points to 59,203, while the Nifty50 rose 52 points to 17,564 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

The recovery in late trade helped the market extend its uptrend for the fifth consecutive session on October 20 despite weakness in global counterparts, supported by FMCG, information technology, metal, and oil & gas stocks.

"On the daily timeframe, the Nifty formed bullish candle pattern near Gap support of 17,400 mark indicating positive undertone of the index for the short to medium term," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is sustaining above 55 levels and moving upward indicating gaining momentum of the Index for the short to medium term.

As per the overall chart pattern and indicator set-up, the market expert feels that the Nifty will move up towards 17,770 followed by 17,919 levels for the short to medium term.

On the broader markets front, the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.3 percent and Smallcap 100 index was up 0.1 percent, underperforming the benchmark indices, while the volatility index India VIX declined 1.45 percent to 17.23 levels, making a favourable trend for bulls.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,461, followed by 17,422 & 17,360. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,585 followed by 17,624 and 17,686.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank underperformed frontline indices, falling 274 points to 40,100 and forming a Doji kind of pattern on the daily scale on October 20. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 39,915, followed by 39,830 and 39,693 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 40,190 followed by 40,274 & 40,412 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

Maximum Call open interest of 67.77 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the October series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 52.74 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike, which has 35.17 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,000 strike, which added 19.31 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500 strike which added 17.85 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike which added 17.35 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,000 strike, which shed 1.09 lakh contracts, followed by 17,100 strike which shed 13,550 contracts and 16,900 strike which shed 12,850 contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

Maximum Put open interest of 59.10 lakh contracts was seen at 16,500 strike, which can act as a crucial support level in the October series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 55.14 lakh contracts, and 17,500 strike, which has accumulated 52.24 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,500 strike, which added 32.41 lakh contracts, followed by 16,000 strike, which added 23.77 lakh contracts, and 17,500 strike which added 23.6 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 18,500 strike, which shed 16,200 contracts, followed by 19,000 strike which shed 14,200 contracts and 18,600 strike which shed 850 contracts.

STOCKS WITH A HIGH DELIVERY PERCENTAGE

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, Indian Oil Corporation, Petronet LNG, and SBI Life Insurance, among others.

56 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Punjab National Bank, Nifty, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Vodafone Idea, and Bank of Baroda, in which a long build-up was seen.

20 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Deepak Nitrite, Polycab India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, BHEL, and Apollo Tyres, in which long unwinding was seen.

47 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen include Aarti Industries, AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank.

73 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks, in which short-covering was seen. The list includes JK Cement, L&T Technology Services, Navin Fluorine International, Gujarat Gas, and Muthoot Finance.

Bulk Deals

PTC India: WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has offloaded 15,87,756 equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 72.26 per share.

Results on October 21, and October 22

Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance Company, Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Zinc, Amber Enterprises India, CSB Bank, DLF, Finolex Industries, IDBI Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and United Spirits will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 21.

ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, D-Link (India), Dodla Dairy, Indraprastha Gas, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, MCX India, RMC Switchgears, and Sacheta Metals will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 22.

Stocks in News

Axis Bank: The private sector lender has clocked a massive 70% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 5,330 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, driven by sharp dip in provisions. Healthy growth in net interest income and pre-provision operating profit also boosted profitability. Net interest income grew by 31% year-on-year to Rs 10,360 crore in Q2FY23.

Tata Consumer Products: The Tata Group company has recorded a 36% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 389 crore led by exceptional income related to sale of land. Revenue from operations grew by 11% YoY to Rs 3,363 crore (and in constant currency terms, the growth was 10%), mainly driven by underlying growth of 9% in India business, 6% in international business and 30% in non-branded business. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter at Rs 438 crore grew 4% YoY.

Asian Paints: The company has approved the setting up of manufacturing facility for vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion (VAE) and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) in India. An amount of approximately Rs 2,100 crore will be invested by the company over a period of 3 years, including the cost of land to be acquired. The installed capacity of the said manufacturing facility would be 1 lakh tons per annum for VAM and 1.5 lakh tons per annum for VAE. VAM is a key input for manufacturing VAE.

Bajaj Finance: The non-banking finance company's profit grew by 88% year-on-year to Rs 2,781 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. It was the highest ever consolidated quarterly profit. Net interest income rose by 31% to Rs 7,001 crore during the same period with new loans booked up by 7% to 67.6 lakh YoY. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 31% YoY to Rs 2.18 lakh crore as of September FY23. Loan losses and provisions saw a significant declined to Rs 734 crore in Q2FY23 against Rs 1,300 crore in Q2FY22.

Coforge: The company's consolidated profit grew by 28.3% QoQ to Rs 220.6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Revenue grew by 7.1% to Rs 1,959.4 crore compared to previous quarter. Revenue growth in dollar terms increased 3.4% to $246.9 million and constant currency revenue growth at 6.2% QoQ. The company has maintained FY23 constant currency revenue growth guidance of at least 20%.

Dynamatic Technologies: US-based aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman has signed a letter of intent with Dynamatic Technologies to support their workshare for India Navy F/A-18 program. Hindustan Aeronautics also signed MoU with Dynamatic to work together for manufacturing and supply of front fuselage assembly along with jig and tooling complying to quality requirements.

ICICI Securities: The company's consolidated profit fell 14.5% year-on-year to Rs 300.41 crore during the quarter ended September FY23 due to muted topline and weak operating performance. Revenue from operations increased by 0.2% to Rs 858.46 crore supported by interest income but dented by lower brokerage income.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company reported profit from continuing operations at Rs 360.31 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, up 109% over year-ago period despite moderate growth in revenue. Revenue grew by 6% to Rs 3,138 crore compared to same period last year. It recorded highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements at Rs 10,238 crore, up 84% YoY, while retail book stood at Rs 52,040 crore, up 27% YoY, which company said in line with Lakshya 2026 strategic plan.

Nazara Technologies: The diversified gaming and sports media platform delivered a profit of Rs 16.9 crore for quarter ended September FY23, up 10.5% YoY. Revenue increased by 104% to Rs 263.8 crore and EBITDA rose by 9.2% to Rs 21.3 crore compared to year-ago period. The company appointed Sudhir Kamath as its new chief operating officer, while Manish Agarwal resigned as CEO effective December 1, 2022 to pursue an entrepreneurial journey.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,864.79 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 886.80 crore on October 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises - are under the NSE F&O ban list for October 21. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

