Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market extended losses for the fourth consecutive session with the Nifty50 losing more than 100 points on October 13, the weekly expiry day for futures & options contracts. Weak Asian cues, and selling in banking & financial services, select IT and FMCG stocks pulled down the market.

The BSE Sensex fell 391 points to 57,235, while the Nifty50 declined 109 points to 17,014 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

"A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart, which has placed beside the positive candle of the previous session. After a sharp weakness of October 11, the market has been showing a rangebound action with weak bias in the last two sessions," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Shetti feels the underlying trend of Nifty remains choppy and the market is not showing any strength to sustain the highs. There is a possibility of one more dip down to 16,800-16,750 levels in the next few sessions before showing any meaningful upside bounce from the lows.

Immediate resistance is placed at 17,150 levels, the market expert said.

The broader markets also traded lower with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declining seven-tenth of a percent and half a percent, respectively. About two shares declined for every advancing share on the NSE.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,943, followed by 16,872. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,099 and 17,183.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank lost all its previous day's gains, falling nearly 500 points to 38,624 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts on October 13. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 38,354, followed by 38,084. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 38,978 and 39,331 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

Maximum Call open interest of 39.59 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the October series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 34.16 lakh contracts, and 17,100 strike, which has 27.54 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,000 strike, which added 9.88 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000 strike which added 3.26 lakh contracts, and 17,300 strike which added 1.59 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,500 strike, which shed 2.72 lakh contracts, followed by 18,200 strike which shed 1.29 lakh contracts and 18,100 strike which shed 1.02 lakh contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

Maximum Put open interest of 48.5 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which can act as a crucial support level in the October series.

This is followed by 16,000 strike, which holds 33.01 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 25.38 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,000 strike, which added 7.08 lakh contracts, followed by 16,900 strike, which added 2.07 lakh contracts, and 15,800 strike which added 2.04 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,100 strike, which shed 89,100 contracts, followed by 17,200 strike which shed 79,100 contracts and 17,300 strike which shed 53,950 contracts.

STOCKS WITH A HIGH DELIVERY PERCENTAGE

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in AU Small Finance Bank, HDFC, Honeywell Automation, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Cholamandalam Investment, among others.

12 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Metropolis Healthcare, GNFC, Nestle India, Hindalco Industries, and HCL Technologies, in which a long build-up was seen.

59 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Bank Nifty, City Union Bank, M&M Financial Services, Persistent Systems, and Tata Communications, in which long unwinding was seen.

98 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen. The list includes Wipro, Nifty Financial, Britannia Industries, India Cements, and State Bank of India.

26 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks, in which short-covering was seen including Aarti Industries, NALCO, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin, and ABB India.

Bulk Deals

Results on October 14 and October 15

Shree Cement, Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi, Federal Bank, Oberoi Realty, Just Dial, GI Engineering Solutions, Infomedia Press, and Plastiblends India will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 14.

HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Alok Industries, GTPL Hathway, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Kesoram Industries, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, and Urja Global will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 15.

Stocks in News

Infosys: The IT services company reported earnings (except topline) higher than analysts' estimates for Q2FY23 with profit climbing 12.3% sequentially to Rs 6,021 crore and revenue growing 6% QoQ to Rs 36,538 crore. Revenue in dollar terms increased by 2.5% QoQ to $4,555 million and the constant currency revenue growth was at 4% in Q2FY23. Company recorded robust large deal total contract value for the quarter at $2.7 billion, the highest in last 7 quarters, against $1.7 billion in previous quarter, while it revised constant currency revenue guidance to 15-16% for current financial year FY23, from 14-16% earlier, and expects operating margin for FY23 in the range of 21-22%, against 21-23% earlier.

Mindtree: The midcap IT services company reported earnings better than analysts' estimates for the quarter ended September FY23 with profit rising 7.9% sequentially to Rs 508.7 crore and revenue in rupee terms growing 8.9% QoQ to Rs 3,400.4 crore. The revenue in dollar terms grew by 5.7% QoQ to $422.1 million for the quarter, while the operating profit increased by 8.8% to Rs 650.6 crore and margin dipped to 19.13% in Q2FY23, from 19.2% in Q1FY23. Attrition rate dropped to 17.7% versus 24.5% on sequential basis.

Angel One: The company posted a 17.7% sequential growth in profit at Rs 213.6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, with consolidated total income growing 9 percent QoQ to Rs 745.9 crore during the same period. It reported gross addition of around 1.2 million clients in Q2FY23, crossing 11 million mark in total client base during the quarter. The company announced second interim dividend of Rs 9 per share, which is equivalent to 35% of consolidated profit for the quarter.

Den Networks: The digital cable TV service provider has recorded a 27.7% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 48.12 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 due to lower tax expenses and loss by associates, but revenue declined 11.6% to Rs 287.3 crore during the same period.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The company reported a 8.15% sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 42.95 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, and revenue grew by 3.4% to Rs 136 crore compared to year-ago period. Operating profit also registered a 8.4% QoQ growth at Rs 60.4 crore for the quarter.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: The company has received final approval from insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development

Authority of India (IRDAI) for the merger of Exide Life Insurance with itself. The appointed date for the scheme of amalgamation is April 1, 2022 and the scheme will be effective from end of day on October 14, 2022.

Power Mech Projects: The company has received a Letter of Award worth Rs 499.41 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. This project is received by the company in joint venture with RITES with 49:51 sharing.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,636.43 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 753.29 crore on October 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Delta Corp, and Indiabulls Housing Finance - are under the NSE F&O ban list for October 14 as well. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.