Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Bears have taken control of Dalal Street for yet another session on August 3, dragging the Nifty50 near 19,300 levels on August 3 tracking global weakness, but the same has been strongly defended during the session, and hence can be a key decider for the next move of the index.

If the index holds the same, which is a likely scenario after a sharp correction, then the immediate resistance would be the 19,400-19,600 area, but breaking of the said level can break the 50-day EMA (exponential moving average placed at 19,160).

The Nifty50 dropped 145 points to 19,382 and has formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts making lower highs and lower lows formation for the second consecutive session.

"The 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA) of Nifty, which is placed at 19,160, is likely to act as a support. A break below the 50-DEMA can drag the index to 18,600 levels," Ashwin Ramani, derivatives & technical analyst at SAMCO Securities said.

However, the maximum Call open interest (OI) is placed at 19,400, which will act as an immediate resistance, he feels.

The BSE Sensex corrected 542 points to 65,241, but the broader markets rebounded and breadth was balanced with a 1:1 ratio. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.25 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.12 percent.

India VIX, the fear index, jumped near 12 levels but could not sustain there and closed at 11.19 levels, down 0.82 percent from 11.28 levels, which seems to be not a cause of concern yet.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,313, followed by 19,256 and 19,164. In case of an upside, 19,497 can be the key resistance, followed by 19,554 and 19,647.

Nifty Bank

On August 3, the Bank Nifty extended its downward journey for the third straight session and has fallen below the 50-day EMA (exponential moving average placed at 44,641), but managed to take support at the 44,500 mark due to recovery in late trade, which coincides with the horizontal resistance trendline, which acted as a support in previous fall, too, in July. Hence, experts are hopeful for a rebound after a three-day correction, for which 44,500 is expected to play a crucial role.

The index fell 482 points or 1 percent to close at 44,513.

"On the downside, the fall appears overstretched and hence a pullback cannot be ruled out. It can bounce till 45,000–45,200 where the key hourly moving averages are placed," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

Overall, he feels the trend is still negative and expects it to drift lower to 44,000 in the short term.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,320 followed by 44,141 and 43,851. In the case of an upside, the initial resistance is at 44,900 followed by 45,079 and 45,369.

Call options data

As per the options data, we have seen the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) at 19,400 strike with 1.55 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,800 strike, which had 76.72 lakh contracts, while 20,000 strike had 68.55 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was at 19,400 strike, which added 1.43 crore contracts followed by 19,300 and 19,200 strikes, which added 21.59 lakh and 2.19 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was seen at 19,700 strike, which shed 64.93 lakh contracts followed by 19,800 and 19,600 strikes, which shed 59.26 lakh contracts and 58.62 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,300 strike with 1.09 crore contracts. This can be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,000 strike comprising 61.71 lakh contracts and 19,200 strike with 53.84 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was seen at 19,300 strike, which added 40.7 lakh contracts, followed by 19,100 strike and 19,200 strike, which added 7.77 lakh contracts and 4.12 lakh contracts, respectively.

The meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,500 strike, which shed 66.55 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 and 19,000 strikes, which shed 26.52 lakh contracts, and 15.61 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Vedanta, Godrej Consumer Products, Cummins India, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

42 stocks see a long build-up

MRF, Adani Enterprises, ACC, Glenmark Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma were among the 42 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

33 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 33 stocks, including Escorts Kubota, GNFC, Navin Fluorine International, UPL and HCL Technologies saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

74 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 74 stocks, including Vedanta, RBL Bank, Godrej Properties, L&T Finance Holdings and Berger Paints. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

37 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 37 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Abbott India, Deepak Nitrite, L&T Technology Services, Eicher Motors and Marico. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Vedanta: Promoter Twin Star Holdings has sold 15.4 crore equity shares or a 4.14 percent stake in the mining company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 258.55 per share. However, foreign investors Copthall Mauritius Investment and Societe Generale were buyers for some of those shares, acquiring, in total 11.43 crore shares or 3.07 percent stake in Vedanta at the same price.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on August 4, and August 5

State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bharat Dynamics, BHEL, CESC, Dilip Buildcon, Delhivery, Devyani International, Edelweiss Financial Services, Fortis Healthcare, Gati, Gujarat State Petronet, IDFC, JK Tyre & Industries, Kolte-Patil Developers, Shipping Corporation of India, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem and Welspun Corp will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 4.

Bank of Baroda, Affle (India), APL Apollo Tubes, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Capri Global Capital, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Jaiprakash Associates, Meghmani Finechem, Neogen Chemicals, Parag Milk Foods, Punjab & Sind Bank, TVS Electronics and Usha Martin will be in focus ahead of June FY24 quarter earnings on August 5.

Stocks in the news

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator has registered a profit of Rs 1,612.5 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, falling 46.4 percent over previous quarter impacted by a foreign exchange loss of Rs 3,416 crore. Revenue from operations grew by 4 percent sequentially to Rs 37,440 crore, with average revenue per user rising 3.6 percent QoQ to Rs 200.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest car maker said the board of directors will meet on August 8 to consider the mode of discharging consideration for the acquisition of 100 percent equity stake of Suzuki Motor Corporation in Suzuki Motor Gujarat. The payment will be done via either cash or preferential issuance of equity shares of Maruti Suzuki to Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Eicher Motors: The automobile company has registered the highest ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA and profit in the first quarter of FY24. Profit surged 50.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 918.3 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, with revenue rising 17.3 percent to Rs 3,986.4 crore.

Torrent Power: The company through its subsidiary Torrent Urja 8, entered into a power transfer agreement with subsidiaries of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company (SPCPL) for the supply of 132 MW solar power for its desalination plants in Gujarat. The estimated project cost of the 132 MW project is Rs 700 crore.

Hindalco Industries: Subsidiary Novelis Inc, the aluminium solutions provider, has announced net income attributable to the common shareholders at $156 million for the quarter ended June FY24, falling 49 percent compared to the year-ago period. Net sales decreased 20 percent YoY to $4.1 billion during the quarter.

Cummins India: The diesel and natural gas engines manufacturer recorded a standalone profit of Rs 315.7 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, climbing 58.8 percent over the corresponding period last fiscal led by healthy topline and operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew by 31 percent YoY to Rs 2,208.7 crore during the same period.

LIC Housing Finance: The housing finance company has registered a massive 43 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,323.7 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, beating analysts' estimates. Net interest income grew by 38.4 percent to Rs 2,252.3 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth Rs 317.46 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought Rs 1,729.19 crore worth of stocks on August 3, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has retained Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Hindustan Copper and Piramal Enterprises to its F&O ban list for August 4. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

