Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 135 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Coforge, HDFC, Tata Consumer Products, Vodafone Idea, and City Union Bank.

Equity markets continued their upward journey for the fourth consecutive session on April 27, the expiry day for April futures & options contracts, with the Nifty50 getting back above 17,900 mark driven by buying almost across all sectors barring FMCG.

The BSE Sensex rose 349 points to close at 60,649, while the Nifty50 climbed 101 points to 17,915 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, with making higher highs higher lows for four days in a row.

"On the daily chart, the index has given an Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern, suggesting a bullish reversal. Besides, the index has remained above the critical moving average. On the higher end, Nifty might move towards 18,000-18,100 over the near term," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

On the lower end, the support is placed at 17,800, he added.