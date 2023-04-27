Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Equity markets continued their upward journey for the fourth consecutive session on April 27, the expiry day for April futures & options contracts, with the Nifty50 getting back above 17,900 mark driven by buying almost across all sectors barring FMCG.

The BSE Sensex rose 349 points to close at 60,649, while the Nifty50 climbed 101 points to 17,915 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, with making higher highs higher lows for four days in a row.

"On the daily chart, the index has given an Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern, suggesting a bullish reversal. Besides, the index has remained above the critical moving average. On the higher end, Nifty might move towards 18,000-18,100 over the near term," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

On the lower end, the support is placed at 17,800, he added.

The market breadth also improved further with three shares advancing for every two declining shares on the NSE. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,830, followed by 17,799 and 17,748. If the index advances, 17,933 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,964 and 18,015.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty also remained strong, rising 171 points to 43,001, and continued to form a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale. The higher highs formation also continued for the fourth consecutive session.

"It has given the highest daily close of the last sixty trading sessions and overall buy on dips stance likely to continue," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The index has to continue to hold above 42,750 levels to make an up move towards 43,200 then 43,500 levels while on the downside support shifted higher to 42,750 then 42,500 levels, he said.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty may take support at 42,810, followed by 42,737 and 42,620. Key resistance levels are expected to be 43,044, along with 43,117 and 43,234.

Call options data

On the monthly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,000 strike, with 93.68 lakh contracts, which is expected to be a crucial resistance level for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This was followed by 17,900 strike, comprising 54.5 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike, with more than 51.71 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,700 strike, which added 10.07 lakh contracts, followed by 18,600 strike, which accumulated 1.69 lakh contracts, and 18,300 strike which added 1.23 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was at 17,900 strike, which shed 67.49 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike which shed 59.83 lakh contracts, and 17,700 strike, which shed 39.76 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 17,800 strike with 1.04 crore contracts, which is expected to act as a crucial support level in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 17,900 strike, comprising 82.65 lakh contracts, and the 17,700 strike where there were 73.13 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,900 strike, which added 68.26 lakh contracts, followed by 16,900 strike, which added 19.4 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 17,700 strike, which shed 98.91 lakh contracts, followed by 17,600 strike, which shed 48.68 lakh contracts, and 17,500 strike, which shed 35.29 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDFC, Colgate Palmolive, Hero MotoCorp, and Alkem Laboratories, among others.

Rollovers

Here are the top 10 stocks which saw the highest rollovers on expiry day including Grasim Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Unilever, Havells India, and Hindustan Copper with 98-99 percent rollovers.

4 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 4 stocks - Zydus Life Sciences, Intellect Design Arena, Birlasoft, and Trent - saw long build-ups.

47 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 47 stocks, including ONGC, GNFC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, State Bank of India, and Balrampur Chini Mills saw a long unwinding.

5 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 5 stocks - Voltas, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Indian Hotels, Gujarat Gas, and Hindustan Unilever - saw a short build-up.

135 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 135 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Coforge, HDFC, Tata Consumer Products, Vodafone Idea, and City Union Bank.

Bulk deals

Radiant Cash Management Services: BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 10.5 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 95.5 per share. However, Dovetail India Fund Class 5 Shares was the seller in the deal.

Esab India: Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 3.26 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 3,345.25 per share. However, PGIM India Mutual Fund sold 3.28 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 3,345.25 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on April 28 and April 29

Results on April 28: UltraTech Cement, SBI Cards and Payment Services, CSB Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Vedant Fashions, Atul, CarTrade Tech, eMudhra, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Ramkrishna Forgings, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, and Tata Metaliks will be in focus ahead of March quarter earnings on April 28.

Results on April 29: Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDBI Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, Aarti Drugs, Central Bank of India, GHCL, Meghmani Organics, Parag Milk Foods, Rossari Biotech, and Satin Creditcare Network will be in focus ahead of March quarter earnings on April 29.

Stocks in the news

Axis Bank: The private sector lender swung to a loss of Rs 5,728.4 crore for March FY23 quarter, against a profit of Rs 4,117.8 crore in same period last year. The loss was due to the buying cost of Citi Bank's India consumer business during the quarter. Profit excluding the impact of exceptional items would have been Rs 6,625.29 crore for the quarter, a 61 percent growth YoY. Net interest income grew 33.1 percent YoY to Rs 11,742.2 crore in Q4.

Wipro: The IT major recorded a 0.7 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 3,074.5 crore for quarter ended March FY23, while revenue declined 0.2 percent QoQ to Rs 23,190.3 crore for the quarter. IT services business revenue increased 0.7 percent sequentially to $2,823 million, with constant currency revenue growth declining 0.6 percent. Wipro said the board has approved share buyback worth Rs 12,000 crore at Rs 445 per share. It expects IT services revenue including ISRE in the range of $2,753-2,811 million for Q1FY24.

Tech Mahindra: The IT services provider reported a 13.8 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,117.7 crore on weak operating performance and lower topline growth. The numbers missed analysts' expectations on all fronts. Revenue dropped 0.1 percent QoQ to Rs 13,718.2 crore during the quarter. Revenue growth in constant currency terms came in at 0.3 percent, while deal wins were at $582 million in Q4FY23.

LTIMindtree: The IT company said its consolidated profit grew 11.3 percent QoQ to Rs 1,113.7 crore while revenue increased 0.8 percent to Rs 8,691 crore compared to the previous quarter. Operating numbers remained strong, boosting bottomline. Revenue in dollar terms increased by 1 percent QoQ to $1,057.5 million and the same in constant currency grew 0.7 percent. The board recommended final dividend of Rs 40 per share for FY23.

HDFC Bank: The country's largest private sector lender said the board of directors has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy Managing Director, and Bhavesh Zaveri as Executive Director of the bank for three years from April 19, 2023.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company has acquired FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care. The acquisition cost is Rs 2,825 crore and the deal is expected to be completed by May 10.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The infrastructure company has emerged as the selected bidder for the project of tolling, operation, maintenance & transfer (TOT) of Nehru Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad, Telangana. The total length of the project road is 158 km. The company has received Letter of Award from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). IRB will pay upfront concession fee of Rs 7,380 crore to HMDA for revenue-linked concession period of 30 years.

ACC: The cement company reported a 40.5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 235.7 crore for Q4FY23, impacted partly by weak operating performance and exceptional loss. Revenue grew 8.2 percent YoY to Rs 4,790.9 crore for the quarter.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,652.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 97.07 crore on April 27, according to provisional data from National Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.