Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market gained strength on March 29 and closed with nearly 350 points gains on the Sensex following lacklustre trades in the past few sessions. Buying emerged in the later part of the session, and most of the sectors, barring oil & gas, participate in the uptrend.

The BSE Sensex jumped 346 points to close at 57,960, while the Nifty50 climbed 129 points to 17,081 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating an emergence of buying interest from the lows.

“This pattern indicates a possibility of Nifty revisiting the key overhead resistance of around 17,200-17,250 levels in the short term,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms seems to have halted now, as there was a sustainable upside bounce on Wednesday from a higher bottom of 16,913 levels. Further upside above 17,200 levels is expected to confirm this pattern, he said.

The broader markets, after selling pressure in the past, also rebounded sharply due to positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained more than 1.5 percent each.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot charts indicated that the Nifty may get support at 16,978, followed by 16,934 and 16,864, whereas if the index advances, 17,120 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,164 and 17,235.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty also provided good support to the Nifty50, rising 342 points to 39,910. The index gained for the third consecutive session and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

“The index to confirm the breakout needs to sustain above the 40,000 level in the upcoming session. The undertone remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach as long as the index stays above the level of 39,500,” Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities said.

Bank Nifty, as per pivot charts, may take important support at 39,688, followed by 39,583 and 39,413. However, key resistance levels are expected to be 40,028, then 40,133, and 40,304.

Call options data

We have seen the maximum Call open interest (OI) at 17,100 strike, with 1.4 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty in the coming session.

This is followed by an 18,000 strike, comprising 85.86 lakh contracts, and a 17,000 strike, where there are more than 83.39 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,100 strike, which added 21.95 lakh contracts.

We have seen Call unwinding at 17,000 strike, which shed 59.64 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500 strike, which shed 32.62 lakh contracts, and then 17,300 strike, which shed 31.24 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was seen at 17,000 strike, with 1.24 crore contracts, which is expected to act as support in the coming session.

This is followed by the 16,900 strike, comprising 53.48 lakh contracts, and the 16,800 strike where we have 52.88 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,000 strike, which added 26.22 lakh contracts, followed by 17,100 strike, which added 19.32 lakh contracts, and 16,100 strike which added 1.37 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 16,800 strike, which shed 23.35 lakh contracts, followed by 16,700 strike, which shed 21.43 lakh contracts, and 16,600 strike, which shed 17.81 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Max Financial Services, Hindustan Unilever, United Breweries, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Infosys, among others.

High Rollovers

Here are the top 10 stocks which saw the highest rollovers on expiry day including JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, DLF, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Berger Paints with 98 percent rollovers.

7 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and in price mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen 7 stocks in the list of long build-ups, including Adani Ports, ONGC, JK Cement, Bandhan Bank, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

18 stocks see long unwinding

The decline in OI and a price decrease generally indicate a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 18 stocks, including Ipca Laboratories, Dr Lal PathLabs, Coromandel International, HDFC AMC and Whirlpool, witnessed a long unwinding.

3 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI accompanied by a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen total of three stocks in the list of short build-ups which are Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, and ICICI Bank.

162 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 162 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Deepak Nitrite, Colgate Palmolive, Mphasis, GMR Airports Infrastructure and IndiaMART InterMESH.

Bulk Deals

Quess Corp: Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius), a subsidiary of private equity investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings, has bought 66 lakh equity shares or 4.4 percent stake in Quess Corp via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 384.99 per share, amounting to Rs 254 crore. However, Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 28.46 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 385 per share, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund A/C - Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 offloaded 11.36 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 383.79 per share, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company sold 13.49 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 385 per share.

Max Financial Services: Max Ventures Investment Holdings has sold 30 lakh shares or 0.86 percent stake in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 606.6 per share, amounting to Rs 182 crore. However, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 20 lakh shares in the company at the same price.

Investors' meetings on March 31

PI Industries: Company's officials will meet BNP Paribas.

Arvind: Senior management of the company will meet Seven Islands PMS to discuss business strategy.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Company's officials will meet Kotak Offshore, Wellington Management, UBS GAM, and Amansa Capital in Singapore.

Eicher Motors: Officials of the company will interact with SBI Life Insurance, Unit Trust of India, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Global Management, and SBI Funds Management.

Hindware Home Innovation: Management of the company will meet Seraphic Management and Advisory.

Stocks in the news

GR Infraprojects: The infrastructure company has emerged as a L-1 bidder for the construction of a four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway in the Mahabubabed district, on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Telangana. Further, the company has also received a Letter of Award from NHAI for 5 road projects worth Rs 4,454 crore in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Aether Industries: The pharmaceutical company has executed a Letter of Intent with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company, Saudi Arabia. Aether said the Letter of Intent captured the preliminary terms regarding the finalization of a detailed licensing agreement towards the manufacturing and commercialization of the Converge polyols technology and product series, the manufacturing process.

Sansera Engineering: The automotive components manufacturer has entered into a definitive agreement for a strategic investment in MMRFIC Technology (MMRFIC) which manufactures sub-systems for next-generation radars by leveraging machine learning with artificial intelligence. Sansera would invest Rs 20 crore in MMRFIC for a 21 percent stake.

Jain Irrigation Systems: Subsidiary Jain International Trading BV (JITBV) closed the transaction to merge the international irrigation business with Rivulis. Merged entity - Rivulis – In alliance with Jain International - will create a global irrigation and climate leader - being the second largest in the world with $750 million in revenues. Jain (Israel) BV (a step-down subsidiary of JITBV) will hold a strategic minority stake of 18.7 percent in Rivulis Pte Ltd post merger.

JSW Steel: Ministry of Coal has declared JSW Steel as a preferred bidder in an auction for two coal mines in Chattisgarh & Jharkhand. In Jharkhand, it is the preferred bidder for the Sitanala coking coal block in Jharia Coalfield with projected coal resources of 108.85 million tonnes and Parbatpur Central Coking Coal Block in Jharia Coalfield with 235.718 million tonnes, while in Chattisgarh, it is the preferred bidder for Banai & Bhalumuda coal block in Mand-Raigarh coalfield with projected coal resources of 1,376.057 million tonnes.

Reliance Industries: As per the approved resolution plan by NCLT, Reliance Industries acquired 70 percent equity share capital of Sintex Industries. Sintex Industries will be jointly controlled and managed by RIL and ACRE (Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise). Sintex has allotted equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and optionally fully convertible debentures worth Rs 900 crore to Reliance Industries. The acquisition of Sintex will help expand the textile business portfolio of Reliance.

Lupin: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Form-483 with 10 observations for the company's Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility. The said facility was inspected by USFDA from March 21 to March 29.

Bharat Electronics: The Ministry of Defence has signed 10 contracts worth Rs 5,498 crore with Bharat Electronics for Indian Armed Forces.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,245.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 822.99 crore on March 29, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.