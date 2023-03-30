 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 30, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 162 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Deepak Nitrite, Colgate Palmolive, Mphasis, GMR Airports Infrastructure, and IndiaMART InterMESH.

Trading

The market gained strength on March 29 and closed with nearly 350 points gains on the Sensex following lacklustre trades in the past few sessions. Buying emerged in the later part of the session, and most of the sectors, barring oil & gas, participate in the uptrend.

The BSE Sensex jumped 346 points to close at 57,960, while the Nifty50 climbed 129 points to 17,081 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating an emergence of buying interest from the lows.

“This pattern indicates a possibility of Nifty revisiting the key overhead resistance of around 17,200-17,250 levels in the short term,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms seems to have halted now, as there was a sustainable upside bounce on Wednesday from a higher bottom of 16,913 levels. Further upside above 17,200 levels is expected to confirm this pattern, he said.