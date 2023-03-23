 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 23, 2023 / 09:53 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 79 stocks including Hindustan Aeronautics, Vedanta, Voltas, Alkem Laboratories, and Vodafone Idea, saw a short build-up.

The market wiped out its previous day's gains and closed the session with half a percent loss on March 23, tracking nervousness in global counterparts after Federal Reserve hiked fed funds rate by 25 bps. Banking & financial services, and technology stocks dragged the benchmarks indices down.

The BSE Sensex fell 289 points to 57,925, while the Nifty50 declined 75 points to 17,077 and formed Tweezer Top kind of pattern on the daily charts, which is a bearish reversal pattern as high of two days' candlesticks are almost same.

"Nifty seems to have reversed down from the key hurdle on Thursday, post small upside bounce. The market could find range of around 17,200-16,950 levels in the next few sessions," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the lower area of 16,950-16,900 is expected to offer support for the market during present weakness.