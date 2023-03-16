 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Based on the open interest percentage, 58 stocks including Bajaj Auto, BPCL, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Piramal Enterprises, and Zydus Life Sciences, witnessed a long build-up.

The market managed to eke out gains amid a volatile and rangebound session on March 16 and snapped a five-day losing streak, tracking a rally in European counterparts. That apart, buying was witnessed in beaten-down stocks in sectors such as FMCG, select banking & financial services, auto, and pharma.

The BSE Sensex rose 79 points to 57,635, while the Nifty50 gained 13.4 points to 16,986 and formed a Long Legged Doji pattern on the daily charts, indicating the tug of war between bulls and bears after taking support at 16,850.

"The Nifty found support at the lower band of the falling channel before moving higher. A long-legged Doji pattern has formed on the daily chart, which suggests indecisiveness," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

Besides, the analyst feels the index has found support around previous congestion. Over the short term, the stock is likely to move towards 17,250, whereas, on the lower end, closing basis support is visible at 16,950, the expert added.