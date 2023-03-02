 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 72 stocks including MCX India, L&T Technology Services, Max Financial Services, ONGC, and Glenmark Pharma, saw a short build-up.

The market reversed most of previous day's losses due to selling pressure in technology, banking & financial services, auto, and FMCG stocks on March 2, but the loss in broader markets was less compared to the benchmarks.

The BSE Sensex corrected 502 points to 58,909, while the Nifty50 fell 129 points to close at 17,322 and formed bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with making lower high lower low formation, while taking support at 17,300.

"Nifty remained volatile with a predominant weakness, as the bears kept control throughout the session. On the daily chart, the Nifty continues to fall within a descending channel, suggesting continuation of the bearish trend," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The momentum oscillator, RSI (relative strength index), is in bearish crossover. Over the short term, the index may move towards 17,150, whereas on the higher end, resistance is placed at 17,400, the market expert said.