Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

Based on the open interest percentage, as many as 55 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included City Union Bank, Lupin, MCX India, Torrent Power, and Bajaj Finserv.

On February 16, the BSE Sensex rose 44 points to 61,320, while the Nifty50 gained 20 points to 18,036. (Representative image.)

The stock market on February 16 wiped out most of the gains due to gradual profit booking especially after the Nifty50 surpassed the 18,100 mark in early trades and finally settled the session with moderate gains, supported by technology, metal and select pharma stocks. However, selling in select banking & financial services, auto, and FMCG stocks provided some solace to the market.

The BSE Sensex rose 44 points to 61,320, while the Nifty50 gained 20 points at 18,036 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, but experts feel the sentiments are still positive as the current consolidation may be on expected lines after the recent up move. The indexes closed higher as well as made higher high higher low formation for the third straight session.

"A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates the emergence of minor weakness from the highs. This pattern also signals the formation of a bearish counterattack-type candle pattern (not a classical one). But this needs to be confirmed with sizable weakness in the subsequent sessions," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Overall, Shetti feels the short-term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact and the market has started to face hurdles from near the highs of around 18,150-18,200 levels.