    Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

    Based on the OI percentage, as many as 54 stocks were on the short-covering list on February 9, including Navin Fluorine International, Can Fin Homes, Bank of Baroda, Ashok Leyland, and State Bank of India.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 09, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST
    On February 9, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 142 points to 60,806, while the Nifty50 climbed 22 points to 17,893. (Representative image)

    The equity market ended Thursday's (February 9) volatile and rangebound session with moderate gains due to a lack of fresh triggers. However, it found some support as volatility eased.

    Technology and select banking & financial services stocks helped the market close in the green, but gains were capped by selling in metal, pharma, select auto and FMCG stocks.

    The S&P BSE Sensex rose 142 points to 60,806, while the Nifty50 climbed 22 points to 17,893 after taking good support at the 17,800 level for yet another session, forming a Doji pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near the opening levels, indicating indecision among bulls and bears about the future market trend. Hence, if the same gets held on to in coming sessions, then the possibility to move towards the psychological 18,000 mark is likely, experts said.

    "We observe positive patterns like higher highs and higher lows were formed and the Nifty is now making an attempt to move into new higher high," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.