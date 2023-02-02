 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 02, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a short build-up was seen in 58 stocks including Birlasoft, Adani Ports, ACC, Coromandel International, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

The BSE Sensex gained 224 points to 59,932 on February 2. (Representative image.)

The domestic equities witnessed yet another volatile session on February 2 as the selling in Adani group, oil & gas, metal & select financial services stocks impacted sentiment. However, buying in FMCG, IT and select banking stocks along with positive global cues provided good support.

The BSE Sensex gained 224 points to 59,932, while the Nifty50 traded within the previous day's trading range and fell 6 points to 17,610, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts with upper and lower wicks as the closing was higher than opening levels.

"A small positive candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows. Technically, this pattern indicates that the market is in a near-term bottom reversal mode and the Nifty is expected to show a pullback rally in the coming sessions," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the area of 17,500 (200-day EMA) has been acting as a strong support of the market in the last few sessions and observed an emergence of buying interest from the lows.