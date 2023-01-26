 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 26, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 172 stocks saw long unwinding on Wednesday due to sharp selling pressure in the market, including Marico, Power Grid Corporation of India, HCL Technologies, ITC and Gujarat Gas.

The market lost more than 1 percent after upward consolidation of last few days, and closed below not only 50 DEMA but also 100 DEMA (days exponential moving average) in a single-day move on the Nifty50 as bears turned strong, pulling down all sectors on January 25, the monthly F&O expiry day.

The BSE Sensex tanked 774 points to 60,205, while the Nifty50 plunged 226 points - the biggest loss in a day since December 23 (2022) - to 17,892 and formed long bearish candle on the daily charts with lower high lower low formation, indicating negative mood among market participants. But it has taken the support at 17,800, the lower end of range, which is expected to be a crucial level to watch going forward.

"On the daily timeframe, the index remained below the 50-day exponential moving average (around 18,091). Besides, the index remained below the 50-day exponential moving average, which confirms the bearish trend. On the lower end, however, the correction was limited to the upper band of the falling wedge pattern on the daily chart," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

He feels the sentiment looks very weak, with the RSI (relative strength index) in a bearish crossover. However, a further correction may occur if the price falls below 17,840, whereas on the higher end, resistance is placed at 18,000, the market expert said.