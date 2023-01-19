 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 19, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a short build-up was seen in 78 stocks on Thursday (January 19), including Torrent Power, Asian Paints, Gujarat Gas, IndiaMART InterMESH, and IndusInd Bank.

The market reversed some of the previous day's gains and closed with a third of a percent loss on January 19 as weak global cues and hawkish comments by Fed officials dented sentiment.

The BSE Sensex fell 187 points to 60,858, while the Nifty50 fell 58 points to 18,108 and formed a small bearish candle. This resembles the Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future market trend, as the closing was very near to opening levels.

"A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates consolidation movement or minor weakness in the market before showing further upside from the lows," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities said.

Shetti feels the market has shifted into a consolidation after an upside bounce and there is a possibility of further range movement or minor weakness in the next 1-2 sessions before showing an upside bounce from the lows.

Immediate support is placed at 18,000-17,950 levels, the market expert said, adding a sustainable move above 18,250 levels is likely to bring bulls into action.

The broader markets were also under pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.11 percent and half a percent, respectively.