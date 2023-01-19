Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market reversed some of the previous day's gains and closed with a third of a percent loss on January 19 as weak global cues and hawkish comments by Fed officials dented sentiment.

The BSE Sensex fell 187 points to 60,858, while the Nifty50 fell 58 points to 18,108 and formed a small bearish candle. This resembles the Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future market trend, as the closing was very near to opening levels.

"A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates consolidation movement or minor weakness in the market before showing further upside from the lows," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities said.

Shetti feels the market has shifted into a consolidation after an upside bounce and there is a possibility of further range movement or minor weakness in the next 1-2 sessions before showing an upside bounce from the lows.

Immediate support is placed at 18,000-17,950 levels, the market expert said, adding a sustainable move above 18,250 levels is likely to bring bulls into action.

The broader markets were also under pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.11 percent and half a percent, respectively.

But the falling volatility supported the market at lower levels. India VIX, the fear index, fell by 2.87 percent to the 13.96 level.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

Per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 18,074, followed by 18,052, and 18,017. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,144, followed by 18,165 and 18,200.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index also corrected, falling 129 points to 42,329 and forming a bearish candle on the daily charts.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 42,253, followed by 42,189, and 42,085. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 42,460, followed by 42,524, and 42,628.

Call option data

On the monthly basis, we have seen the maximum Call open interest (OI) at 19,000 strike, with 50.4 lakh contracts, which can act as a resistance for the January series.

This is followed by an 18,500 strike, comprising 51.26 lakh contracts, and an 18,200 strike, where we have more than 46.67 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,500 strike, which added 17.84 lakh contracts, followed by 19,000 strike, which added 16.32 lakh contracts, and 18,100 strike, which added 16.08 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,900 strike, which shed 15.47 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which shed 45,550 contracts, and 17,400 strike, which shed 4,700 contracts.

Put option data

On a monthly basis, the maximum Put OI was seen at 18,000 strike, with 64.91 lakh contracts, which can act as crucial support for the Nifty50 in January series.

This is followed by a 17,500 strike, comprising 45.43 lakh contracts, and a 17,000 strike, where we have 38.56 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,500 strike, which added 16.28 lakh contracts, followed by 17,600 strike, which added 12.02 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike which added 11.91 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,900 strike, which shed 9.22 lakh contracts, followed by 18,200 strike, which shed 34,350 contracts, and 18,300 strike, which shed 31,150 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. We have seen the highest delivery in Power Grid Corporation of India, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, and Marico, among others.

33 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen a long build-up in 33 stocks on Thursday, including Polycab India, Persistent Systems, ONGC, Coforge, and Bosch.

52 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 52 stocks saw long unwinding on Thursday, including Siemens, Manappuram Finance, Delta Corp, MCX India, and Bandhan Bank.

78 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen a short build-up in 78 stocks on Thursday, including Torrent Power, Asian Paints, Gujarat Gas, IndiaMART InterMESH, and IndusInd Bank.

29 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, we have a total of 29 stocks in the short-covering list on Thursday, including Coal India, Escorts, UPL, Honeywell Automation, and L&T Finance Holdings.

Bulk Deals

Results on January 20 and January 21

Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, LTIMindtree, Union Bank of India, Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, Aether Industries, Atul, Coforge, DCM Shriram, Heritage Foods, Indian Energy Exchange, JSW Energy, NELCO, Petronet LNG, Ramkrishna Forgings, Shakti Pumps, and Tanla Platforms will be in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings on January 20.

ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, UltraTech Cement, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Dodla Dairy, Meghmani Organics, and Punjab & Sind Bank will also be in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings on due on January 21.

Stocks in the news

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major clocked an 11.7 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,505 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, backed by revenue from operations that grew by 16.3 percent to Rs 15,228 crore for the quarter with domestic volume growth at 5 percent, and higher other income. Profitability was impacted by an exceptional loss of Rs 102 crore for the quarter against Rs 66 crore in the year-ago period. At the operating level, EBITDA increased 7.9 percent to Rs 3,537 crore but the margin fell 180 bps YoY to 23.2 percent in Q3FY23 impacted by higher raw material costs. Royalty fees paid by the company to Unilever Plc have been increased to 3.45 percent from 2.65 percent of turnover.

PVR: The multiplex chain operator has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 16.1 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, against a loss of Rs 10.2 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 941 crore increased by 53 percent, with the movie exhibition business growing 37 percent and others (including movie production & distribution) by 23.5 percent YoY. EBITDA in Q3FY23 grew by 75 percent to Rs 288.8 crore and the margin expanded by nearly 4 percentage points to 30.7 percent for the quarter YoY.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma company is going to acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million or $8 per share. Concert stockholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling holders to receive up to an additional $3.50 per share on deuruxolitinib achieving certain net sales milestones within specified periods. Concert is a late-stage biotechnology company, developing deuruxolitinib, an oral inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 for the treatment of alopecia areata, an autoimmune dermatological disease.

Can Fin Homes: The company has reported a 31 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 151.5 crore for quarter ended December FY23, supported by lower provisions. Net interest income for the quarter at Rs 251.71 crore grew by 22.23 percent YoY. Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) improving by 2 bps QoQ to 0.60 percent and net NPA falling 5 bps to 0.30 percent in Q3FY23.

Hindustan Zinc: The company has reported a 20.2 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,156 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by lower revenue, operating income and higher power & fuel cost. Revenue fell 1.6 percent YoY to Rs 7,866 crore for the quarter. EBITDA fell 15.2 percent to Rs 3,707 crore and margin dropped 760 bps to 47.1 percent compared to year-ago period. The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY23 and will buy international zinc assets from Vedanta by subscribing to the shares of THL Zinc for $2,981 million.

L&T Technology Services: The engineering services company has reported a 7.5 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 303.6 crore for December FY23 quarter, with revenue rising 2.7 percent to Rs 2,048.6 crore and revenue in dollar terms increasing 0.4 percent to $248 million for the quarter. At the operating level, EBIT climbed 6.3 percent sequentially to Rs 382.9 crore and margin expanded 60 bps to 18.7 percent for the quarter. Also the company received a multi-year contract from Airbus for providing advanced engineering capabilities and digital manufacturing services.

Tata Consultancy Services: Canadian business jet manufacturer, Bombardier selected TCS as its strategic IT partner, to accelerate its digital transformation & drive innovation.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 399.98 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold shares worth Rs 128.96 crore on January 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained Delta Corp, Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, and GNFC under its F&O ban list for January 20. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

