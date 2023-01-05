 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:13 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a total of 75 stocks witnessed short-covering on Thursday, including Cummins India, Syngene International, Gujarat Gas, GAIL India, and Britannia Industries.

The market remained under pressure for the second consecutive session on January 5, dented by selling in banking & financial services, and technology stocks after FOMC minutes hinted at continuity in aggressive stance as Fed officials' focus remains on controlling inflation.

The BSE Sensex fell 304 points to 60,353, while the Nifty50 slipped below the psychological 18,000 mark, down 51 points at 17,992 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with the lower shadow indicating support-based buying.

"The market continued to remain under the bears' control as the benchmark Nifty corrected for the second consecutive day. The daily momentum indicator is in a bearish crossover, suggesting weak price momentum for the near term," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

The analyst feels the volatility may continue over the short term, with a predominant weakness.

"On the lower end, the support is visible at 17,800. On the higher end, the resistance is visible at 18,250, above which a bullish reversal may happen," the market expert said.

But the broader markets performed better than frontline indices despite breadth tilted in favour of declines. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up half a percent and Smallcap 100 index closed flat with a positive bias.