Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market remained under pressure for the second consecutive session on January 5, dented by selling in banking & financial services, and technology stocks after FOMC minutes hinted at continuity in aggressive stance as Fed officials' focus remains on controlling inflation.

The BSE Sensex fell 304 points to 60,353, while the Nifty50 slipped below the psychological 18,000 mark, down 51 points at 17,992 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with the lower shadow indicating support-based buying.

"The market continued to remain under the bears' control as the benchmark Nifty corrected for the second consecutive day. The daily momentum indicator is in a bearish crossover, suggesting weak price momentum for the near term," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

The analyst feels the volatility may continue over the short term, with a predominant weakness.

"On the lower end, the support is visible at 17,800. On the higher end, the resistance is visible at 18,250, above which a bullish reversal may happen," the market expert said.

But the broader markets performed better than frontline indices despite breadth tilted in favour of declines. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up half a percent and Smallcap 100 index closed flat with a positive bias.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

Per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,915, followed by 17,861, and 17,774. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,089, followed by 18,142 and 18,229.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index corrected 350 points to 42,609 on January 5 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts for the second straight session.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 42,361, followed by 42,163, and 41,843. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 43,002, followed by 43,200, and 43,521.

Call option data

We have seen the maximum Call open interest (OI) at 19,000 strike, with 26.48 lakh contracts, which can act as a crucial resistance level in January series.

This is followed by 18,500 strike, comprising 22.24 lakh contracts, and 18,000 strike, where we have more than 16.95 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,000 strike, which added 4.17 lakh contracts, followed by 18,500 strike, which added 3.92 lakh contracts, and 18,600 strike, which added 1.96 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,200 strike, which shed 4.03 lakh contracts, followed by 18,300 strike, which shed 2.26 lakh contracts, and 18,100 strike, which shed 1.51 lakh contracts.

Put option data

We have seen maximum Put OI at 18,000 strike, with 32.15 lakh contracts, which can act as a crucial support level in January series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, comprising 30.46 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike, where we have 28.13 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,300 strike, which added 1.5 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which added 1.26 lakh contracts, and 17,700 strike, which added 1.06 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 18,200 strike, which shed 5.8 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000 strike, which shed 3.07 lakh contracts, and 18,100 strike, which shed 2.88 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. We have seen the highest delivery in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Infosys, HDFC, Havells India, and ICICI Bank, among others.

67 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, a long build-up was witnessed in 67 stocks on Thursday, including Apollo Tyres, Godrej Consumer Products, Petronet LNG, Voltas, and Hindalco Industries.

14 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 14 stocks saw long unwinding on Thursday, including Persistent Systems, Honeywell Automation, Coforge, Deepak Nitrite, and HDFC.

37 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen short build-up in 37 stocks on Thursday, including Bajaj Finance, Info Edge India, AU Small Finance Bank, Trent, and Titan Company.

75 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, we have a total of 75 stocks in the short-covering list on Thursday, including Cummins India, Syngene International, Gujarat Gas, GAIL India, and Britannia Industries.

Bulk Deals

Clara Industries: Credent Asset Management Services has bought 15,000 shares in the industrial packaging solutions provider via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 201.76 per share. Maven India Fund has purchased 13,500 shares in the company at an average price of Rs 200.8 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Investors Meets on January 6

Tata Motors: Company's officials will interact with Hermes.

Eveready Industries India: Officials of the company will interact with White Oak Capital, Motilal Oswal Asset Management, IDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, and Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.

Tata Power Company: Company's officials will be meeting Sundaram Mutual Funds.

Aarti Drugs: Officials of the company will be meeting investors/analysts at Tarapur facility.

Stocks in the news

RHI Magnesita: The company has received approval from BSE and NSE for acquisition of refractory business of Dalmia Bharat Refractories for Rs 1,708 crore. In November 2022, RHI received approval from board of directors for allotment of 2.7 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 632.5029 per share to Dalmia Bharat Refractories in exchange of 8.24 crore shares (100% equity) of Dalmia OCL, from Dalmia Bharat Refractories. With this, Dalmia OCL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of RHI.

IDBI Bank: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given its approval for reclassification of the government's shareholding in the bank as 'public' after its stake sale. The government and state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will sell 60.72 percent stake in IDBI Bank as part of the disinvestment, and after the stake sale, government's shareholding will be reduced to 15 percent.

Dharmaj Crop Guard: The agrochemical company has approved resignation of Vishal Domadia from the post of Chief Financial officer, and and appointment of Vinay Joshi as Chief Financial officer. Now Vishal Domadia will be as Chief Executive officer of the company with effect from January 6, while Deepak Prusty has resigned as Internal Auditor of the company.

Kewal Kiran Clothing: KKCL announced strategic partnership with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Indian Cricket Team's 'official partner'. This alliance will see KKCL's flagship brand 'KILLER' displayed on the right upper chest of the Team India jersey. With this partnership, KKCL plans to reach out to the millions of cricket fans that are spread across the country and overseas.

MTAR Technologies: Nippon Life India Trustee bought 30,011 equity shares or 0.097 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company increased to 7.0155 percent, up from 6.9179 percent earlier.

Aster DM Healthcare: Sreenath Pocha Reddy, Group Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons. He will be relieved from the said service with effect from January 6, 2023.

Larsen & Toubro: Subsidiary L&T Realty Developers has entered into an agreement to sell entire stake of 99 percent in its subsidiary Think Tower Developers. The entire stake is being sold to Pratik Harshad Kalsariya, who does not belong to the promoter group. Think Tower Developers has not commenced commercial operation and hence has zero revenue & net worth.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company in joint venture with ISC Projects has received letter of award for supply and commissioning of ballastless track for Surat Metro Rail Project under Phase-1. The accepted contract amount is Rs 166.26 crore.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,449.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth Rs 194.09 crore on January 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for January 6. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.