Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 22, 2022 / 10:11 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, a short build-up was seen in a total of 96 stocks on Thursday including Metropolis Healthcare, Torrent Power, Power Finance Corporation, BHEL, and Nifty Financial.

Bears tightened their grip over Dalal Street on December 22, the weekly expiry day, as the market extended a downtrend for the third consecutive session. Selling in almost all sectors, COVID-19 concerns, and hawkish commentary by RBI in its policy minutes dented investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex declined 241 points to 60,826, while the Nifty50 fell 72 points to 18,127 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts making a lower high lower low.

"A long negative candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates a downtrend continuation pattern amidst range movement. We observe overlapping candles over the last few sessions which reflect the market's inability to sustain the gains," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the short-term trend of Nifty remains weak.

"Any slow down in the downside momentum around the support of 18,100-18,000 levels in the next 1-2 sessions could result in a sharp upside bounce from the lows. There is no sign of any bottom reversal forming around the supports so far," the market expert said, adding immediate resistance is placed at the 18,240 level.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also traded lower, falling 0.9 percent, and 1.6 percent, respectively.