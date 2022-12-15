 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 15, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, total 89 stocks saw long unwinding on Thursday including Polycab India, Nifty Financial, ONGC, Bank Nifty, and Bharat Forge.

The market fell sharply for the first time in last four consecutive sessions on December 15, with the benchmark indices losing more than one percent, tracking weakness in global counterparts after the Federal Reserve hinted at more interest rate hikes going ahead.

The BSE Sensex plunged 879 points to 61,799, while the Nifty50 fell 245 points to 18,415, forming long bearish candle on the daily charts and also Evening Star kind of pattern which are indicating possibility of further weakness in coming sessions.

"A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart on Thursday, post small upside bounce of few sessions. Technically, this pattern indicates a sharp downward reversal in the market after the formation of lower top on Wednesday at 18,696 levels. This is not a good sign and indicates more weakness in the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He feels short-term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down after a small pull back rally recently.

Hence, the immediate support is placed at 18,350 levels and a move below this support could drag index down to the next support of around 18,150-18,100 levels in the short term, he said, adding immediate resistance is placed at 18,550 levels.

The selling pressure was seen in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1 percent and Smallcap 100 index declined 0.6 percent on weak breadth. About two shares declined for every rising share on the NSE.