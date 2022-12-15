Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market fell sharply for the first time in last four consecutive sessions on December 15, with the benchmark indices losing more than one percent, tracking weakness in global counterparts after the Federal Reserve hinted at more interest rate hikes going ahead.

The BSE Sensex plunged 879 points to 61,799, while the Nifty50 fell 245 points to 18,415, forming long bearish candle on the daily charts and also Evening Star kind of pattern which are indicating possibility of further weakness in coming sessions.

"A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart on Thursday, post small upside bounce of few sessions. Technically, this pattern indicates a sharp downward reversal in the market after the formation of lower top on Wednesday at 18,696 levels. This is not a good sign and indicates more weakness in the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He feels short-term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down after a small pull back rally recently.

Hence, the immediate support is placed at 18,350 levels and a move below this support could drag index down to the next support of around 18,150-18,100 levels in the short term, he said, adding immediate resistance is placed at 18,550 levels.

The selling pressure was seen in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1 percent and Smallcap 100 index declined 0.6 percent on weak breadth. About two shares declined for every rising share on the NSE.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,384, followed by 18,321 & 18,220. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,586 followed by 18,649 and 18,750.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank snapped a five-day winning streak and fell 551 points or 1.25 percent to 43,498, forming long bullish candle on the daily charts as well as Evening Star kind of pattern, the bearish reversal pattern. Also the index negated higher highs higher lows of previous two sessions.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 43,383, followed by 43,208 and 42,924 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 43,949 followed by 44,124 & 44,407 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

We have seen the maximum Call open interest at 19,000 strike, with 39.65 lakh contracts, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by 18,800 strike, which holds 31.14 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike, which have more than 27.81 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,800 strike, which added 13.07 lakh contracts, followed by 18,500 strike, which added 9.10 lakh contracts, and 18,600 strike which added 7.98 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 19,100 strike, which shed 2.97 lakh contracts, followed by 19,300 strike which shed 1.82 lakh contracts and 19,200 strike which shed 1.44 lakh contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

We have seen a maximum Put open interest at 18,000 strike, with 37.7 lakh contracts which can act as a crucial support level in the December series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 28.52 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike, which has accumulated 27.04 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,900 strike, which added 3.46 lakh contracts, followed by 18,200 strike, which added 2.36 lakh contracts and 17,800 strike which added 2.18 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 18,400 strike, which shed 3.64 lakh contracts, followed by 18,500 strike which shed 3.54 lakh contracts, and 18,700 strike which shed 3.23 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. We saw the highest delivery in Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, and Axis Bank, among others.

6 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, we saw long build-up in total six stocks on Thursday, including Coromandel International, Federal Bank, Bosch, Gujarat Gas, and Indian Hotels.

89 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, total 89 stocks saw long unwinding on Thursday including Polycab India, Nifty Financial, ONGC, Bank Nifty, and Bharat Forge.

79 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, we saw short build-up in total 79 stocks on Thursday including IRCTC, Metropolis Healthcare, SRF, Tech Mahindra, and Aarti Industries.

18 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, we have total 18 stocks in the short-covering list on Thursday including Chambal Fertilizers, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Escorts, and Piramal Enterprises.

Bulk Deals

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Foreign investor Kravis Investment Partners II LLC sold 3.67 crore shares in the Nykaa operator via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 171 per share. The stake sold was worth Rs 629 crore.

Sapphire Foods India: Promoter entity Sapphire Foods Mauritius offloaded 39 lakh shares in Sapphire Foods, one of the largest franchisees of Yum! Brands Inc in the subcontinent, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,347.24 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 525 crore. Investor WWD Ruby also sold 28.59 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,347 per share. However, PI Opportunities Fund I, Kotak Funds India Midcap Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Government of Singapore, Fidelity Funds India Focus Fund, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 40.72 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,347 per share.

Max India: Ace investor Porinju Veliyath bought 2.3 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares bought at an average price of Rs 100.31 per share.

Repco Home Finance: Apax Global Alpha sold 3.64 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 243.68 per share. Apax Global Alpha held 2.12 percent stake or 13.29 lakh shares in the company as of September 2022.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Investors Meetings on December 16

Nazara Technologies: Officials of the company will interact with Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb, Inc.

Eicher Motors: Officials of company will interact with Optimus Capital Management.

Tata Consumer Products: Officials of company will interact with Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, and Arisaig Partners.

Brigade Enterprises: Officials of company will interact with Axis Mutual Fund.

Shalby: Officials of the company will be virtually meeting with representatives of IDFC Mutual Fund.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Officials of company will interact with Kotak Securities.

Eicher Motors: Officials of company will interact with Vontobel Asset Management.

Safari Industries (India): Officials of company will interact with Securities Investment Management.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: Officials of company will interact with Invesco Asset Management (India).

Global Health: Company’s officials will be attending an Investor Conference, organized by Motilal Oswal in Delhi.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Officials of company will interact with Fidelity International.

Stocks in News

Wipro: The IT services company has announced a partnership with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. This multi-year engagement, aligned with the region's vision to rapidly digitize and bolster cross-border trade, will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.

Deepak Fertilisers: The company has announced demerger of its mining chemicals & fertiliser businesses. The board members of Smartchem Technologies (STL), a subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers, approved a corporate restructuring plan with the objective of unlocking growth potential of each of the businesses. They approved demerger of the TAN Business (mining chemicals) from STL to Deepak Mining Services (DMSPL) and amalgamation of Mahadhan Farm Technologies (MFTPL), with STL.

Kajaria Ceramics: The company has executed a joint venture agreement between subsidiary Kajaria International DMCC, UAE, and AL Rathath Marble Factory LLC, UAE. The joint venture will run the business of glazed vitrified tiles, sanitaryware/bathware products, marbles, granites, natural stones and allied products in UAE through a company namely Kajaria RMF Trading LLC, UAE, by way of 50:50 ratio.

Himatsingka Seide: The company said its board members have approved issuance of securities in one or more tranches, worth up to $13 million or Rs 108 crore, and issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 500 crore, to identified investors.

HDFC Asset Management Company: Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in the asset management company by buying additional 2.03 percent stake via open market transactions. LIC upped stake in HDFC AMC to 9.053 percent, from 7.024 percent.

SJVN: Subsidiary SJVN Green Energy has accomplished a major millstone of financial closure of its 1,000 MW solar power project under execution at Bikaner, Rajasthan. EPC contract of this project has been awarded to Tata Power Solar Systems, and total cost of the project is Rs 5,723.59 crore. The project is being financed at a debt equity ratio of 80:20.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 710.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 260.92 crore on December 15, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added IRCTC and Punjab National Bank, and retained Indiabulls Housing Finance, BHEL, Delta Corp, and GNFC under its F&O ban list for December 16. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.