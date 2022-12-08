 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:09 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, we have a total of 74 stocks in the short-covering list on Thursday including Nifty Financial, Punjab National Bank, Polycab India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Bosch.

The BSE Sensex on December 8 gained 160 points to 62,571, while the Nifty50 rose 49 points to 18,609

The market gained some strength on December 8 after falling for three consecutive sessions. The Nifty50 reclaimed the 18,600 mark amid yet another rangebound session. The rally was largely supported by banks, especially after pricing in the monetary policy event in the previous session.

The BSE Sensex gained 160 points to 62,571, while the Nifty50 rose 49 points to 18,609 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, taking major support at the 18,500 mark.

"The rangebound action continued in the Nifty and the immediate support of 18,550-18,500 levels remains active," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

"The overall chart pattern signal positive bias for the short term. Immediate resistance is at 18,650 levels," Shetti added.

The broader markets also closed in positive terrain, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising six-tenth of a percent and a third of a percent, respectively, while the volatility index India VIX dropped 4.83 percent to 13.40 levels, lending more comfort to bulls.