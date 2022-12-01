 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 01, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, a long build-up was seen in a total of 70 stocks on Thursday, including Oracle Financial, Astral, Gujarat Gas, Rain Industries, and Persistent Systems.

The record-breaking run of the benchmark indices continued for the eighth consecutive session on December 1, led by positive global cues and macroeconomic data.

The BSE Sensex jumped 185 points to 63,284, while the Nifty50 rose 54 points to settle at 18,812 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels and there was profit booking at higher levels.

"A small negative candle was formed at the highs, technically this pattern indicates tiredness in the market at the highs. Though Nifty slowed down its momentum at the new highs, there is no confirmation of any negative reversal pattern unfolding at the highs. Hence, the short-term uptrend remains intact," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart and still, there is no indication of any higher top reversal pattern forming at the highs.

Nifty, as per the weekly chart, has witnessed a sharp upside breakout of crucial resistance at the highs so far. The next upside level to be watched is near 19,000 levels in the short term and immediate support is placed at 18,720 levels, the market expert said.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices remained in an uptrend, rising 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, while the declining India VIX (down 3.24 percent) to 13.36 levels also supported bulls.