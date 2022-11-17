 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, there were 88 stocks in which a short build-up was seen including Aarti Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Amara Raja Batteries, Info Edge, and Muthoot Finance.

The fight between bulls and bears continued for yet another session on November 17 and eventually, bears held a small lead. The market closed in the red amid selling across the board on the weekly expiry day.

The BSE Sensex fell 230 points to 61,751, while the Nifty50 managed to defend the 18,300 mark, falling 66 points to 18,344 and forming a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future trend.

"Nifty is now placed at the lower end of the range of the last four sessions. Positive chart patterns like higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and further consolidation/weakness from here is likely to be a higher bottom of the sequence," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

At the lows, the Nifty is likely to find support at the 10-day EMA (exponential moving average) around 18,250 levels, he feels.

The market expert expects the market to show an upside bounce from the lows in the short term.

The selling continued in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined 0.4 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively.