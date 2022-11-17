Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The fight between bulls and bears continued for yet another session on November 17 and eventually, bears held a small lead. The market closed in the red amid selling across the board on the weekly expiry day.

The BSE Sensex fell 230 points to 61,751, while the Nifty50 managed to defend the 18,300 mark, falling 66 points to 18,344 and forming a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future trend.

"Nifty is now placed at the lower end of the range of the last four sessions. Positive chart patterns like higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and further consolidation/weakness from here is likely to be a higher bottom of the sequence," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

At the lows, the Nifty is likely to find support at the 10-day EMA (exponential moving average) around 18,250 levels, he feels.

The market expert expects the market to show an upside bounce from the lows in the short term.

The selling continued in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined 0.4 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,318, followed by 18,293 & 18,253. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,398 followed by 18,423 and 18,463.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank declined 77 points to close at 42,458 and formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than the opening levels on November 17. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 42,385, followed by 42,324 and 42,226 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 42,580 followed by 42,641 & 42,739 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

The maximum Call open interest of 99.94 lakh contracts was seen at 19,000 strike, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the November series.

This is followed by 19,500 strike, which holds 58.91 lakh contracts, and 18,400 strike, which have more than 54.35 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 19,000 strike, which added 61.56 lakh contracts, followed by 19,500 strike which added 33.68 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike which added 26.29 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,800 strike, which shed 2,700 contracts, followed by 17,600 strike which shed 1,550 contracts and 17,200 strike which shed 850 contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

Maximum Put open interest of 52.35 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which can act as a crucial support level in the November series.

This is followed by 18,300 strike, which holds 48.91 lakh contracts, and 18,400 strike, which has accumulated 38 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,300 strike, which added 15.33 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000 strike, which added 14.6 lakh contracts, and 17,500 strike which added 12.53 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 19,000 strike, which shed 74,600 contracts, followed by 19,500 strike which shed 1,600 contracts and 18,500 strike which shed 1,000 contracts.

STOCKS WITH A HIGH DELIVERY PERCENTAGE

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was witnessed in Marico, SBI Card, ICICI Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, and NTPC, among others.

28 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including ONGC, Punjab National Bank, Exide Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Hero MotoCorp, in which a long build-up was seen.

49 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Nifty Financial, Balrampur Chini Mills, Persistent Systems, Hindalco Industries, and Apollo Tyres, in which long unwinding was seen.

88 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen including Aarti Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Amara Raja Batteries, Info Edge, and Muthoot Finance.

31 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks, in which short-covering was seen including Shriram Transport Finance, Cummins India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Samvardhana Motherson International.

Bulk Deals

One 97 Communications: BOFA Securities Europe SA has acquired 50.26 lakh shares in the Paytm operator, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE bought 60.03 lakh shares, and Societe Generale - ODI purchased 70.85 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 555 per share. They in total bought Rs 1,005 crore Paytm shares via open market transactions. However, SVF India Holdings (Cayman) offloaded 2.93 crore shares in Paytm at an average price of Rs 555.67 per share, which are worth Rs 1,630.89 crore. SVF as of September 2022 held 11.32 crore shares or 17.45 percent stake in Paytm.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 1.7 crore equity shares in the Nykaa brand operator at an average price of Rs 175.25 per share, which is worth Rs 299 crore. However, investor Mala Gopal Gaonkar offloaded Rs 1,009 crore worth shares via open market transaction as it sold 5.75 crore shares at an average price of Rs 175.48 per share.

Alstone Textiles (India): Paschim Finance and Chit Fund sold further 1.15 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 286.15 per share, and Victory Software also offloaded further 85,000 shares at an average price of Rs 286.1 per share. Meanwhile, the company has fixed December 14 as a record date for sub-division of equity shares. The company said each share will stand sub-divided into 10 shares of nominal value of Re 1 each fully paid-up and will ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 9 shares of Re 1 each for every 1 existing share of Re 1 each.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Investors Meetings on November 18

Life Insurance Corporation of India: LIC will be attending the ICICI Securities India Financials Conference.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: Officials of the company will be participating in non-deal road shows and meeting prospective investors in Singapore.

Tata Elxsi: Officials of the company will be participating in 21st Annual Asia Pacific Summit at Singapore.

Eicher Motors: Officials of the company will interact with White Oak Capital Partners.

Hindustan Unilever: The company will hold its “Capital Markets Day 2022” for institutional investors & financial analysts.

Adani Total Gas: Officials of company will meet equity investors at HNI Meet organized by Monarch Securities at Kolkata.

Adani Enterprises: Officials of company will have an interaction at HNI meet at Kolkata.

Greaves Cotton: Officials of the company will meet Ares SSG, General Atlantic, Matrix Partners India, Natixis Advisors, LLC, Buena Vista Fund Management, White Oak Capital, Gaja Capital, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, SPARX Asset Management Company, and Allard Partners.

Emami, Nazara Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, Grasim Industries, KEI Industries: Officials of companies will attend Centrum Broking virtual conference.

Indian Energy Exchange: Officials of the company will interact with Ashmore Group, and Millingtonia Capital.

Mold-Tek Packaging: Officials of the company will interact with ICICI Prudential MF, and Yes Securities.

Manappuram Finance: Officials of the company will interact with TOR Investment.

Vimta Labs: Officials of the company will interact with IDFC - Mutual Fund.

Stocks in News

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Citigroup has launched a block deal to sell shares in cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, worth $125 million or Rs 1,000 crore, CNBC Awaaz reported. The block deal involves TPG Capital as the seller.

Bajaj Auto: Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2 percent stake or 56.68 lakh shares in Bajaj Auto via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company stands reduced to 5.2 percent, from 7.2 percent earlier.

Bharat Electronics: The Navratna defence PSU has signed a MoU with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL/AVANI), a defence PSU. They will jointly address domestic and export opportunities in the areas of combat vehicles, main battle tanks (MBTs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) and related systems. It has also signed a MoU with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL), a defence PSU.

Alstone Textiles (India): The company has fixed December 14 as a record date for sub-division of equity shares. The company said each share will stand sub-divided into 10 shares of nominal value of Re 1 each fully paid-up and will ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 9 shares of Re 1 each for every 1 existing share of Re 1 each.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company has launched its residential project - Mahindra Citadel Phase 1, at Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune.

UltraTech Cement: The company has commenced operation at its third Birla White Wall Care Putty plant in Rajasthan with a capacity of 4 LMT per annum, at a total cost of Rs 187 crore. Now it has a Wall Care Putty capacity of 13 LMT per annum.

CSB Bank: The bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for appointment of Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy as Part-time Chairperson of the bank with effect from November 17. She will be the part-time chairperson of the bank during November 17, 2022 and September 28, 2024.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 618.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 449.22 crore on November 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Six stocks - Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Sun TV Network - are under the NSE F&O ban list for November 18. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.