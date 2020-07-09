Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Indian equity benchmarks resumed their upward march on June 9. The Sensex closed 409 points, or 1.12 percent, higher at 36,737.69, and the Nifty ended up 108 points, or 1.01 percent, at 10,813.45 levels.

"With the lockdown and the economic activity coming to a standstill in the last quarter, investors will be looking forward to the earnings commentary," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades in the next session:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,752.07, followed by 10,690.63. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,855.87 and 10,898.23.

The Nifty Bank index ended 1.43 percent higher at 22,907.20 on July 9. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support, is placed at 22,720.97, followed by 22,534.73. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 23,045.87 and 23,184.54.

Maximum call OI of 20.84 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the July series.

This is followed by 11,200, which holds 12.12 lakh contracts, and 10,800 strikes, which has accumulated 10.46 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at 10,800, which added 1.49 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strikes, which added 84,750 contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 11,000, which shed 1.27 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strikes, which shed 37,800 contracts.

Maximum put OI of 18.17 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the July series.

This is followed by 10,600, which holds 13.86 lakh contracts, and 10,400 strikes, which has accumulated 11.79 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 10,800, which added 5.41 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strikes, which added 4.28 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was witnessed at 10,500 strikes, which shed 90,675 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

(For more bulk deals, click here Karnataka Bank, IRCTC, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Future Consumer, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC). Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover reports total sales of 74,067 units in Q1 FY21, down 42.4 percent YoY.

Tata Power, Adani Power: Gujarat government has decided to cancel its earlier order allowing higher tariffs to Tata Power, Adani Power and Essar.

Punjab National Bank: Board approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via QIP, FPO, rights issue or any other mode; and sought shareholders nod to raise Rs 7,000 crore in equity capital at its AGM.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: Board to consider 2:1 stock split on July 25.

VIP Industries: Board approved raising up to Rs 100 crore via NCDs.

Muthoot Capital Services: Company completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 100.89 crore on July 6.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 212.77 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 803.39 crore in the Indian equity market on July 9, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indiabulls Housing Finance and SAIL are under the F&O ban for July 10. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.