Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Extending their gains into the second consecutive session, headline indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- ended higher on July 2, supported by IT and auto stocks.

Positive global cues on reports of encouraging trials of a vaccine for COVID-19 influenced sentiment.

Nifty surged 122 points, or 1.17 percent, to end at 10,551.70 and the Sensex ended 429 points, or 1.21 percent, higher at 35,843.70.

"Indian benchmark indices have sustained their momentum, while upsides seem to be limited. Investors are advised to watch out for any signs of trend reversal and keep booking short term profits," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three- months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,492.07, followed by 10,432.43. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,604.77 and 10,657.83.

The Nifty Bank index ended 0.11 percent lower at 21,953.20 on July 2. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 21,780.87, followed by 21,608.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 22,235.17 and 22,517.13.

Maximum call OI of 22.24 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the July series.

This is followed by 10,500, which holds 14.84 lakh contracts, and 10,800 strikes, which has accumulated 7.10 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at 10,600, which added 2.45 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strikes, which added 2.04 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,500, which shed 1.61 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300, which shed 61,950 contracts.

Maximum put OI of 12.80 lakh contracts was seen at 10,200 strike, which will act as crucial support in the July series.

This is followed by 10,500, which also holds nearly 12.80 lakh contracts, and 10,300 strikes, which has accumulated 10.34 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 10,200, which added 4.26 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strikes, which added 3.47 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 11,000 strike, which shed 2,175 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Kotak Mahindra International sold 12,98,728 shares of KRBL at an average price of Rs 262.03 per share in a bulk deal, data available on NSE showed.

Agnus Holdings Pvt bought 27,00,000 shares of Sequent Scientific at an average price of Rs 94.20 in a bulk deal on the NSE. On the BSE, Agnus Holdings bought 39,91,815 shares of Sequent Scientific at an average price of Rs 94.25.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, DCM Financial Services, Duroply Industries, Dhunseri Ventures, Dynamatic Technologies, Gati, India Gelatine & Chemicals, Indo-Global Enterprises, Indian Wood Products Company, Kama Holdings, Shiva Global Agro Industries and Shiva Granito Export. Ramkrishna Forgings released a pledge on 1.6 lakh shares on June 29.

NCL Industries created a pledge on additional 70,455 shares (or 0.16 percent stake) for working capital loans.

PNC Infratech: CARE reaffirmed its credit rating on the long term bank facilities of the company's four subsidiaries.

VST Tillers and Tractors: June sales stood at 805 tractors against 728 units in the same period last year. Sales of power tillers stood at 2,675 units against 3,325 units YoY.

Max Financial Services created a pledge on additional 4.35 lakh shares (0.16 percent) on July 2.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) raised its stake by 0.21 percent to 5.08 percent via open market purchase on June 29.

GPT Infraprojects bagged an order valued at Rs 102.80 crore.

Fund flow

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 556.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 908.64 crore in the Indian equity market on July 2, provisional data available on the NSE showed.