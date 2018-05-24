Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 gathered momentum in the last one hour of the trading session on Thursday and closed above its crucial resistance level of 10,500 on Thursday. It made a strong bullish candle, which closely resembles a Hanging Man kind of pattern on daily charts.

The index rallied 83 points after falling over 100 points in the previous trading session. Bulls pushed the index above crucial 50-DMA and 100-DEMA. Investors who went long in the index tracking the momentum, should ideally keep a stop below 10,410 levels.

The index saw some value buying at lower levels along with short covering which helped Nifty to reclaim 10,500 on closing basis which is a positive sign.

Nifty50, which opened at 10,464, slipped to an intraday low of 10,419 before bouncing back above 10,500. It hit an intraday high of 10,535 before closing the day at 10,513, up 83 points.

“Bulls appear to have garnered some courage around 50% retracement level of the last leg of rally from the lows of 9,950 to a recent high of 10,929 as they signed off the session in style on bullish note with a positive candle which resembles Hammer formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

“After this strong up move, our twin momentum oscillators generated a buy signal as Thursday’s move almost erased the losses of the previous trading session. At this juncture, multiple technical parameters on the lower time frame charts point towards a continuation of this upmove,” he said.

Mohammad further added that traders can initiate fresh long positions in the next session with a stop of 10,410 for an initial target of 10,673. “If Wednesday’s low of 10,417 is successfully defended for the next couple of days then a sustainable up move can be witnessed in the market. However, breach of 10417 level shall resume the downswing,” he said.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,513.90 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,444.0, followed by 10,374.2. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,559.4 and 10,605.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed up 1.29 percent at 26,016.80 on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,759.1, followed by 25,501.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,173.8, followed by 26,330.8.

Call Options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 49.42 lakh contracts stood at strike price 10,800, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the May series, followed by 10,700, which now holds 45.77 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,000, which has accumulated 42.77 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 6.09 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which shed 6.03 lakh contracts; followed by 11,000 strike, which shed 5.66 lakh contracts and 10,500 strike, which shed 4.6 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put OI of 55.23 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series; followed by 10,400, which now holds 42.3 lakh contracts and 10,000 which has now accumulated 37.2 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which added 9.3 lakh contracts; followed by 10,400 which added 5.96 lakh contracts and 10,000 strike which added 4.55 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which shed 0.9 lakh contracts; followed by 10,600, which shed 0.77 lakh contracts and 10,800 strike which shed 0.75 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 701.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,480.51 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

45 stocks saw long buildup

71 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

62 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates build-up of short positions.

30 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals:

Avenue Supermarts: Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani sold 4,730,000 shares at Rs 1,360.2 per share

Innovators Facade Systems: IA Diversified Fund sold 219,200 shares at Rs 75.22 per share

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Axis Bank: The 24th AGM of the shareholders of the Bank is scheduled to be held on June 20, 2018

Time Technoplast: Conference call with Emkay Global on May 28, 2018

Stocks in news:

Results on Friday: Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Bank of Baroda, Cadila Healthcare, Page Industries, IDBI Bank, Power Finance Corporation, Sundaram Finance, NBCC India, Max Financial, Karur Vysya Bank, Jagran prakashan, BEML and India Cements will announce results on Friday.

Other companies that will also declare their earnings are VA Tech Wabag, General Insurance, Indian Hotels Company, Eris Lifesciences, Gujarat fluorochemicals, Lakshmi Machine Works, Engineers india, Asahi India Glass, PC Jeweller, Kalpataru Power, Hindustan Copper, Lemon Tree, FDC, Himatsingka Seide, Amber Enterprises India, Excel Crop Care, Jindal Saw, Goodyear India, JB Chemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Shriram EPC, Jai Corp, Bannariamman Sugars, TCI Express, Future Enterprises, Excel Industries, Power Mech Projects, DFM Foods, Shreyas Shipping, Monte Carlo Fashions, Hotel Leela Venture, Rico Auto Industries, Waterbase, Panama Petrochem, NLC India, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, Orissa Mineral, Ambika Cotton Mills, Goldstone Infratech, Enkei Wheels, Future Market and JBF Industries.

Gujarat Alkali Q4 YoY: Profit jumps sharply to Rs 221.1 crore versus Rs 87.1 crore; revenue from operations rose to Rs 697.3 crore from Rs 531.3 crore

Cummins Q4 YoY: Profit up 1.7 percent at Rs 161.2 crore versus Rs 158.5 crore; revenue up 4.1 percent at Rs 1,233.2 crore versus Rs 1,184.4 crore.

GSK Pharma: Q4 net profit down 6.3 percent at Rs 105.6 crore

Kaveri Seed Company: Board approves buyback of equity shares

5 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For May 25, 2018, BEML, DHFL, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation Systems and Reliance Communications are present in this list.