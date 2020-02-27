Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Market benchmarks fell for the fifth consecutive session on February 27 as investors continued selling riskier equities as concerns over coronavirus outbreak impacting global economic growth refused to fade away.

Sensex closed at 39,745.66, down 143 points or 0.36 percent, while Nifty ended at 11,633.30 with a loss of 45 points or 0.39 percent.

During the February F&O series, Nifty witnessed a fall of 3.34 percent while Sensex retreated 2.86 percent. Nifty Bank index fell 1.5 percent in the February series.

The market will continue to react to news around coronavirus in the near-term while Q3 GDP numbers will also be on investors' radar, said experts.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The OI and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of the three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,558.73, followed by 11,484.17. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,685.83 and 11,738.37.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,187, down 0.40 percent. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,976.83, followed by 29,766.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,334.54 and 30,482.07.

Call options data

Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) of 44.46 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,700 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level for the March series.

This is followed by 12,000 strike price, which now holds 33.29 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,100, which has accumulated 28.91 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the 11,700 strike price, which added 25.04 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 strike price, which added 4.53 lakh contracts.

Call Unwinding was seen at 12,000 strike price, which shed 14.11 lakh contracts, followed by 11,900 strike, which shed 12.12 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put Open Interest of 47.16 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the March series.

This is followed by 11,600 strike price, which now holds 45.21 lakh contracts in Open Interest, and 11,400 strike price, which has accumulated 15.25 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 11,500 strike price, which added 23.25 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 strike, which added 18.49 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the 11,700 strike price, which shed 13.02 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strike that shed 5.11 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means they are bullish on it.

37 stocks saw a long build-up

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

9 stocks saw long unwinding

93 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

2 stocks saw short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering.

Rollovers

Analyst or Board Meetings/Briefings

The respective boards of Deccan Cements, Apar Industries, India Motor Parts, Jk Cement, Manaksia, Motherson Sumi Systems, PVR, Sudarshan Chemical and Supreme Industries will meet on February 28 to consider and approve interim dividends.

Rubfila International: The board of the company will meet on February 28 to consider and approve the preferential issue of shares.

Texmo Pipes: AGM is scheduled to be held on September 24.

Stocks in the news

Power Grid: Board to consider interim dividend on March 6.

DIC India: Company to sell Mumbai Land for Rs 150 crore to Godrej Properties.

Pidilite Industries: Company to buy a 70 percent stake in Tenax India for Rs 80 crore.

KRBL: Announced interim dividend of Rs 2.80.

Jubilant Food: Declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.

Lincoln Pharma: Approved and announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Sunil Gurbaxani takes charge as MD & CEO of the bank with immediate effect.

RITES: Government to exercise oversubscription option in OFS, to sell 39 lakh more shares via OFS.

Bank of Baroda: The lender will sell the entire Petronet MHB stake for Rs 52.5 crore.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Fund Flow Picture

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth net Rs 3,127.36 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought net Rs 3,497.5 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.