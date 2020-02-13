Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices closed in the red on February 13, snapping the winning run of the last two consecutive sessions on account of weak domestic and global cues as the rise in new cases of coronavirus epidemic weighed on the market sentiment globally.

Sensex ended the day 106 points lower at 41,459.79 while Nifty finished at 12,174.65, down 27 points.

"Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily scale but supports are intact at lower levels which may attract buying interest on declines. Now, it has to continue to hold above 12,150 zones to witness an up move towards 12,280 then 12,350 zones while major support shifts at psychological 12,000 zones," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12134.43, followed by 12094.17. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12220.33 and 12265.97.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.83 percent down at 31,230.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,057.4, followed by 30,884.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,526.2 and 31,822.2.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 24.88 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,500 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the February series.

This is followed by 12,400 strike price, which holds 21.76 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,300, which has accumulated 18.44 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 12,200 strike price, which added 2.13 lakh contracts, followed by 12,300 strike price that added 2.02 lakh contracts and 12,400 strike price, which added 1.55 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,500 strike price, which shed 2.5 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 which shed 1.18 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 38.31 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the February series.

This is followed by 11,800 strike price, which holds 21.57 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,900 strike price, which has accumulated 20.35 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 11,900 strike price, which added 69,525 contracts, followed by 12,100 strike, which added 66,525 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 12,000 strike price, which shed 2.04 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strike price which shed 43,725 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

30 stocks saw long build-up

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

24 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

58 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

30 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Quarterly earnings: ONGC, Madhav Infra Projects, Corporate Courier and Cargo, DCM, Delta Leasing & Finance, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Eveready Industries India, Fortis Healthcare and MMTC are among the companies that will release their December quarter numbers on February 14.

Stocks in the news

Vodafone Idea: Posts a loss of Rs 6,453.2 crore for the December quarter of FY20 against a loss of Rs 5,004.6 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Avenue Supermarts: Floor price for OFS set at Rs 2,049 per share, promoters to sell up to 1.48 cr shares.

Nestle: Q4 profit jumps 38.4 percent to Rs 473 cr, revenue rises 8.7 percent to Rs 3,149.3 cr YoY.

Future Retail: Q3 profit dips 16.7 percent to Rs 165 cr, revenue declines 3.3 percent to Rs 5,193.2 cr YoY.

Page Industries: Q3 profit drops 14.6 percent to Rs 87 cr, revenue rises 7.5 percent to Rs 793.8 cr YoY.

Apollo Hospitals: Q3 profit rises 9 percent to Rs 94.8 cr, revenue rises 16.6 percent to Rs 2,529.5 cr YoY.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,061.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 960.48 crore in the Indian equity market on February 13, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

