Trade Setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market corrected for the third consecutive session on December 26, the expiry day of the month's futures & options contracts. A fall in technology, banks, FMCG, auto stocks and Reliance Industries pulled benchmark indices down.

The BSE Sensex ended 297.50 points lower at 41,163.76 while the Nifty 50 shed 88 points to close near the day's low at 12,126.50, forming a bearish candle on daily charts.

Experts expect the market to consolidate further in the coming session but believe there could be a sharp correction if the Nifty breaks the crucial support of 12,000.

Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities anticipates the zone of 12,100/12,000 to act as major support for the market.

Positional traders should look at buying opportunities in select stocks between the same levels, he advised.

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking, the recent decline was largely on the expected lines and it's healthy for the markets. "Nifty has immediate support at 12,100 and we may see a rebound from that zone in the index," he said.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices ended flat with a positive bias. The market breadth was in favour of advances as about 986 shares gained against 853 falling shares.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,089.7, followed by 12,052.9. If the index gains strength, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,192.4 and 12,258.3.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed below 32,000 levels, down 0.88 percent at 31,997.70. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,869.07, followed by 31,740.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,220.47 and 32,443.23.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 40.92 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,200 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the January series.

This is followed by 12,300 strike price, which holds 38.14 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,400, which has accumulated 18.63 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the 12,200 strike price, which added 23.59 lakh contracts, followed by 12,300 strike price that added 4.02 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,500 strike price, which shed 1.73 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strike, which shed 1.06 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 33.35 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the January series.

This is followed by 11,500 strike price, which holds 32.25 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,100 strike price, which has accumulated 28.96 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 12,100 strike price, which added 8.81 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 strike, which added 2.84 lakh contracts and 11,500 strike, which added 1.58 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 12,200 strike price, which shed 15.93 lakh contracts, followed by 12,300 strike which shed 4.53 lakh contracts and 11,800 strike which shed 3.51 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

38 stocks saw long buildup

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long buildup was seen.

13 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

95 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

4 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Highest Rollovers

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

Allcargo Logistics: Company's officials will meet Siddhesh Capital Market Services and Phillip Capital (India) on December 27, and BoB Capital Markets on December 30.

Torrent Power: Company's officials will meet fund managers of Franklin Templeton Investments and Tata Mutual Fund on December 27.

JSW Holdings: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on February 7 to consider unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2019.

Deccan Bearings: Board meeting is scheduled on January 3 to consider unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2019.

Dabur India: Board meeting is scheduled for January 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2019.

ICICI Bank: Board meeting is scheduled for January 25 to consider unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2019.

Eris Lifesciences: Company's officials will meet Antique Stock Broking and ADD Capital on December 27.

Stocks in the news

Allahabad Bank: Government released a fresh capital infusion fund of Rs 2,153 crore for the bank.

Hindustan Aeronautics: CARE cut the company's long-term rating to AA+ from AAA.

Cera Sanitaryware: CRISIL reaffirmed its 'A1+' rating on the company's Rs 30 crore commercial paper.

Solar Industries: CRISIL upgraded long term rating on company's loan facilities amounting to Rs 750 crore to AA+/Stable from AA/Positive.

IFGL Refractories: Sikander Yadav, Chief Financial Officer, tendered resignation for personal reasons.

GPT Infraprojects: CARE downgraded long term rating on the company's loan facilities of Rs 554.21 crore to BBB-/Stable from BBB/Stable.

ICRA, CARE: SEBI imposed Rs 25 lakh penalty each on ICRA, CARE for failures in ratings of IL&FS debt.

Bharat Forge: Company incorporation its wholly-owned subsidiary in Indapur by the name Kalyani Centre for Precision Technology Limited.

Rohit Ferro-Tech: Ashok Kumar Sarawagi has been appointed as chairman for convening a meeting of the creditors of the company for approval of a scheme of arrangement.

Axita Cotton: Company received an order for Indian organic raw cotton valuing $8,24,527.88 approximately from Maksons Spinning Mills, Bangladesh.

Can Fin Homes: CARE reviewed the ratings of NCDs aggregating to Rs 8,300 crore and affirmed the rating 'AAA (Credit watch with developing implications)'.

Biocon: Company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Biosphere.

Sical Logistics: Company delayed in payment of semi-annual interest payable on the 11% Redeemable NCDs listed with NSE for sole debenture holder due on December 27.

Gujarat Gas: CRISIL upgraded long term rating on company's bank loan facilities of Rs 2,350 crore to AA+/Stable from AA/Positive.

HG Infra Engineering: Company has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project 'Construction of proposed Rewari Bypass (NH-11) as Feeder Route in Rewari district in Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) amounting to Rs 522.02 crore.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 504.13 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 120.46 crore in the Indian equity market on December 26, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow